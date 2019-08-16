Can Jill Soltau rebuild J.C. Penney?
On J.C. Penney’s second quarter conference call with analysts, CEO Jill Soltau made clear that her job and that of her team was not simply running the department store chain’s business. It was rebuilding it.
The retailer managed to cut its quarterly loss in half even as same-store sales fell six percent (excluding discontinued appliance and furniture sales). However, Penney continues to face multiple challenges, including carrying billions of dollars in debt, the threat of having its stock delisted by the New York Stock Exchange, establishing a point of difference with department store, online and specialty retail competitors, and attracting new generations of customers that it has failed to connect with up until now.
On her call with analysts, Ms. Soltau stressed the size of the hole that Penney dug for itself over the last decade. Understanding this, she said, job one is moving the business into the black.
“I strongly believe that growing sales in an unprofitable way is simply not an option,” said Ms. Soltau (via SeekingAlpha). “The only way to reconstruct a business is through a holistic approach across all the key tenets of strategic, purposeful and effective retailing.”
To return to profitability, Penney has sought to cut down on excess inventory and reduce markdowns. Ms. Soltau said the chain had made progress on both fronts, cutting inventory levels 12.5 percent during the second quarter and changing Penney’s “markdown and clearance cadence … contributing to nearly half of our cost of goods sold improvement this quarter.”
The retailer, which has seen erosion in online sales, has worked to improve gross margins, evident in the recent quarterly results. Penney has improved its merchandise selection while making functional changes in presentation, search and other areas that helped the retailer improve “conversion and customer service scores year-over-year.”
With more than 80 percent of its total sales made in stores, Penney has focused on making it easier and more fun to shop in its physical locations. Ms. Soltau pointed to new centralized pickup and return areas, a new checkout process and a changing room pilot that Penney is looking to expand. The chain was also able to reduce shrink and improve operating margins by adding associates in high traffic departments.
Penney’s CEO said it will take “innovation, personalization and clear differentiations” to put the retailer in a position to “ultimately drive traffic and capture share of wallet.” She pointed to Penney’s partnership to open thredUP shops within 30 of the chain’s stores as an example. The shops, which will range in size from 500- to 1,000-square-feet, will allow Penney to offer its customers affordable “high-end brands” not typically sold in the chain’s stores while “catering to eco-minded consumers who want more sustainable options in their wardrobe.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Jill Soltau and her team can rebuild J.C. Penney, or was the chain too late in bringing new management on board? Where do you see the greatest areas of need at Penney?
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Interesting progress but I believe that ultimately it’s futile. I think management is going to hit the wall once it achieves what are obvious fixes. There is no brand appeal. The company has had such a muddled last two decades that the shoppers it needs most have moved on permanently. The stores need expensive makeovers. The web site is average. The shoppers I’ve seen in my local J.C. Penney appear(?) to be in a lower financial tier and are not going to be thredUP customers.
Bottom line: it seems like Jill and her team are making progress in a maze that has no way out.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Director, GlobalData
I would like Jill Soltau to succeed. She has a common-sense approach based on years of solid retail experience. However, as much as I am sure that she can remedy some critical issues like inventory control, cost management and so forth, I think rebuilding the brand will be very difficult.
J.C. Penney needs a complete reformulation. That will be expensive and it will also take a lot of time to implement and for perceptions to filter through to customer behaviors. Given that J.C. Penney has a mountain of debt and is loss-making, time is the very resource the business does not have. This is all the more so if there is a consumer downswing in the near term.
The next six months will be critical. If J.C. Penney pulls some initiatives out of its hat then there is a chance – but I have to say it is a very, very slim one.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Yes, J.C. Penney is late but maybe not terminally late. Yes, the debt is onerous but maybe manageable. The model for reinventing J.C. Penney exists. It’s called Primark. Product. PRICE. Presentation. That’s what the customer sees, feels and responds to. J.C. Penney must demonstrate proof of life ASAP in X number of stores to give confidence to debt holders.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
There’s a lot of work to be done here, particularly in merchandising. These stores look daunting — too much product, too much selection, too many SKUs. For Millennials, who are used to seeing five or six items at a time on a computer screen, it’s just overwhelming. Wait — did I just recommend Ron Johnson’s approach?
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Wait, I remember this when it was called “Ron Johnson.” Maybe she will learn from his mistakes and actually make this turnaround happen, but you get the feeling that the macro forces that now grip modern shopping have long left J.C. Penney behind no matter what genius they bring in. Lemme see, try a “town center” in the middle of the store? That might work. Thanks, Ron.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
More power to Jill, but I think it’s too late. I don’t think J.C. Penney has enough of a brand left to be rebuilt given its financial situation. There’s too much to do and not enough time to do it. I suppose it’s possible that younger generations have simply no frame of reference for what J.C. Penney is/was that they could be introduced to whatever the new version of J.C. Penney turns into, but that would likely have to be on a much smaller scale than the size of the current company.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Late is so relative. At this point, the actions are drastic but not impossible. On top of the typical retail issues of managing inventory, introducing fresh brands and styles, and enhancing the shopping experience, the J.C. Penney team must clear out some really big boulders: debt refinancing, lackluster online sales, and driving traffic to their physical stores, which is becoming a fundamental issue for mall-based retailers.
Each of these elements need not be fatal; however, simultaneously addressing a cluster of them requires making a series of quick and near perfect decisions with flawless execution. Jill Soltau and her team have the talent and the will, but time and the tariff trade policy uncertainties are not on their side.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Jill Soltau (a former Kohl’s colleague) has the right ideas about applying fundamental ABCs of merchandising to Penney’s problems — product, promotional cadence, and so forth. And hopefully she has filled her team with like-minded, commonsense people. The question is whether she has time for a turnaround.
The situation is akin to the post-Johnson era at J.C. Penney, when Mike Ullman took over the reins again as CEO and went into full survival mode. The company took some big steps backward under Marvin Ellison — the deep dive into major appliances being the most costly — and now Soltau and team have to scramble again. But do the company’s financial stakeholders have the desire to save J.C. Penney again, at a point where the mall-based retail model looks more vulnerable than ever?