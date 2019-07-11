Can J.C. Penney reinvent itself with its offbeat lab store?

5 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: JCPenney
Nov 07, 2019
by Matthew Stern
Matthew Stern

J.C. Penney has spent years trying to differentiate itself as middle-of-the-road mall department stores have declined in popularity while nimble, experiential, niche retailers have caught on. As the chain tries to figure out what works for its brand, it announced the launch of a new lab/store location, which is geared towards experimenting with trendier offerings that are a big departure from what customers traditionally associate with the J.C. Penney brand.

Can J.C. Penney reinvent itself with its offbeat lab store?
Photo: JCPenney

The lab store, called Penney’s, opened in the Dallas-Fort Worth area early this month, as per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The store features an in-store salon/spa, an area where visitors can take selfies using a range of backdrops, a barber shop and store-hosted classes on topics like makeup application, cooking, health and wellness. J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau described the store as, “the fullest articulation of our customer-centered strategy, an investment in our future and a lab to inform decisions to return J.C. Penney to sustainable, profitable growth.” Experiments that prove successful with store visitors could lead to chain-wide rollouts.

Other sources report that the store location also features an area for video gaming and a yoga/fitness studio. 

Penney has made numerous moves under multiple business leaders to reinvent itself since department stores began to experience a downturn.

At various points during the tenure of former CEO Marvin Ellison, Penney experimented with store greeters, expanded its selection of baby-oriented merchandise to capitalize on the closure of Babies “R” Us and reintroduced appliances (after pulling out of the white goods market 30 years earlier). Mr. Ellison left the chain in 2018 to join Lowe’s and Ms. Soltau discontinued appliance sales early this year.

Can J.C. Penney reinvent itself with its offbeat lab store?
Photo: JCPenney

Since Ms. Soltau arrived as CEO, the chain has experimented with initiatives like rolling out a new Instagram-inspired private label apparel brand and introducing branded outdoor shops into some locations in partnership with St. John’s Bay Outdoor.

One long standing partnership has stood out as a bright spot as J.C. Penney’s appeal has dwindled — its relationship with Sephora. A recent Motley Fool article, however, predicts that younger shoppers’ interest in competitor Ulta could snuff J.C. Penney’s saving grace.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will J.C. Penney succeed in discovering what its customers are looking for by experimenting far afield from its core offerings at its lab store concept? What features do you see being added to J.C. Penney that could possibly help turn the chain around?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"I think it’s very exciting and I am thrilled that they’re taking this action with a small test. The way forward is still rooted in brick and mortar."

Bob PhibbsPresident/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Bob Phibbs

Bob PhibbsPresident/CEO, The Retail Doctor

Join the Discussion!

5 Comments on "Can J.C. Penney reinvent itself with its offbeat lab store?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
27 minutes 24 seconds ago

Experimentation and testing are critical to finding new ways forward, and so I applaud management for undertaking these initiatives. That said, this seems like changing light bulbs and the color of the life vests on the Titanic. J.C. Penney is facing huge challenges – existential challenges, I believe. They need to focus on fixing the basic/core operating model of the business. It’s hard to say what they might discover “works” in the lab store, but the initiatives described hardly sound like true innovations and more like a laundry list of buzzword concepts being thrown against the wall.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
20 minutes 15 seconds ago

Kudos to J.C. Penney for trying something that is completely unexpected. Doing the same things it has always done, just differently, isn’t enough. Regardless of your age, Penney’s image is that it’s where your mom shops.

But will this new concept work? It’s only in one location so it won’t make much of a splash – people in Chicago don’t care about retail in Dallas. What’s in it for me? Will this lab store turn the chain around? I’m an optimist but I wouldn’t take this bet.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ben Ball
BrainTrust
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
20 minutes 14 seconds ago

Kudos for the aggressive approach to reinvention — but the biggest problem J.C. Penney faces is the base store. Offering a flock of attractive services in one location probably has some appeal, particularly in an upscale market like the one in Dallas. But throwing any one of these innovations into a traditional J.C. Penney store in Paducah will stick out like a sore thumb and fail.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
19 minutes 21 seconds ago

I think it’s very exciting and I am thrilled that they’re taking this action with a small test. The way forward is still rooted in brick and mortar.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
12 minutes 1 second ago
I do not see this concept in any way as a game-changer for J. C. Penney. The brand has a huge identity problem caused by years of poor leadership, not knowing who they were and doing a horrible job of communicating to customers why they should shop them. But let’s look at the pattern. Was Marv Ellison that strong as a CEO? He was right getting the company’s finances in order but not the man for creating a new “buzz” about the brand. And now he’s at Lowe’s. How are they doing? Marginal at best. Jill Soltau was not a great leader at Joann Fabrics and did very little to build their brand. At best, the chain survived and now she’s the CEO of J. C. Penney. I see a more significant problem today with CEOs who are borderline at best as leaders shifting around from one chain to another and accomplishing very little. J. C. Penney has a considerable presence because of the number of stores they still have. In many malls, they are… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"I think it’s very exciting and I am thrilled that they’re taking this action with a small test. The way forward is still rooted in brick and mortar."

Bob PhibbsPresident/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Bob Phibbs

Bob PhibbsPresident/CEO, The Retail Doctor

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is it that features of J.C. Penney’s new lab concept store will be rolled out successfully nationwide?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 