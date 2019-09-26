Can grocery shopping make people less lonely?
Social isolation is a public health problem that many sources identify as having grown to epidemic levels in the U.S. and globally. A recent in-store initiative by a grocery store in The Netherlands seeks to address loneliness among its shoppers.
One location of the privately-owned Dutch chain, Jumbo Supermarkets, has launched a special “chatter checkout” line and a coffee corner both aimed at helping people who feel isolated socialize on their shopping trips, according to an article on Produce Retailer. The specially labeled checkout line invites people who are not in a rush to stay and talk with the cashiers. The coffee area encourages people to talk with volunteers from a local foundation.
The idea of slowing down shopping trips, may seem counter-intuitive. People shop online to avoid having to deal with checkout lines and utilize solutions like BOPIS and scan-and-go to minimize the amount of time that they spend in-store.
As checkout streamlining technology has grown more popular, though, opponents have occasionally drawn a connection between speeding up grocery trips and the loss of social connections.
An Oregon labor leader, for instance, recently brought about a ballot initiative to limit the number of self-checkouts in grocery stores, citing them as, among other things, a contributing factor to social isolation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
It is not clear, however, the extent to which facilitating chatting between customers and cashiers or foundation volunteers, as is the case at the Jumbo location, would make a meaningful dent in the broader problem of social isolation.
A recent study by the American Psychological Association labeled loneliness as much of a public health hazard as obesity, according to a story on MarketWatch.
While often thought of as a problem that afflicts primarily the elderly, a U.S. News & World Report article indicates that young adults also experience social isolation and loneliness at an alarming rate.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Could grocery stores impact social isolation with such initiatives as “Coffee Corners” and “Chatter Checkouts”? Do you think people would make use of these types of services, and are there other — perhaps better — ways that retailers could help alleviate social isolation?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
It’s an exciting concept, and I see it having some level of success. I agree that we, as people, have become less engaged with others. Today there seems to be a bit too much of “it’s all about me.” Online shopping rather than visiting the store, texting rather than picking up the phone and speaking, and streaming rather than going to the movie theater has gotten us used to tremendous convenience and immediate satisfaction. However we have lost the desire for human interaction and, for many young people, they cannot communicate and engage in a discussion or have an enjoyable conversation. This program is a step in the right direction but only in time, when technology finally gets to the point that individuals lose interest in the next best thing because they will feel that they have everything they need, will we find a balance between interaction with machines and the human being. I’m not ready yet to give up on humanity so, for now, I’m remaining patient.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Definitely! It is a fact that many elderly people have daily routines that take them to places where they know the shopkeepers, and the shopkeepers know them. These visits are a vital (pun intended) part of their existence and social interaction. They are not couch potatoes but, in their way, active members of their immediate community. Newsstands, grocery stores, coffee bars, post offices, banks, beauty parlors/barbers, and a weekly tennis/pickle ball match, can all be an attraction to the aged. The retail formats that know this will benefit from welcoming them with a friendly environment.