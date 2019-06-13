Can GameStop reboot itself?

3 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Getty Images
Jun 13, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Being mentioned in the company of Blockbuster, Circuit City and Borders, doesn’t suggest good news for GameStop.

Articles citing comparisons to those retail collapses arrived last week after GameStop reported disappointing first quarter results, including a 10.3 percent drop in same-store sales, as well as a decision to eliminate its dividend to shore up its balance sheet. Shares fell 36 percent last Wednesday on the report.

On its quarterly conference call, George Sherman, who took over as CEO in April, said the retailer’s turnaround “will require immediate action on our part and an ongoing sense of urgency that is off the charts.”

To a degree, GameStop’s challenges are tied to the end of the current gaming console cycle. Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One were released in 2013 and gamers may be waiting for the next-generation platforms to launch next year.

The bigger challenge, however, is that gamers are playing using digital downloads on smartphones. Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft offer options for downloading games directly from their networks, and Electronic Arts and Activision are also experiencing digital growth. Google, Amazon and Apple are all believed to be developing Netflix-like subscription gaming services. The digital downloads further eliminate GameStop’s profitable pre-owned games business.

On the positive side, books, CDs, movies and other categories were generally seeing modest growth when they were disrupted by digitization. Gaming, however, is surging in popularity as witnessed by the rise in esports.

GameStop is by far the leader in the category with 3,777 stores domestically and 1,912 internationally.

GameStop’s turnaround strategies so far include de-cluttering stores to focus on best sellers, expanding “collectibles” like action figures and T-shirts and offering more “immersive and interactive experiences.” The retailer plans to leverage its 60 million loyalty members to not only drive traffic but support the marketing efforts of games publishers, console makers and esports leagues. Said Mr. Sherman, “We’re evaluating new revenue streams and how we can and should participate in the digital economy.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are the comparisons between GameStop and chains like Blockbuster justified? Do you see a path for GameStop to reinvent itself and participate in the digital economy? What lessons can GameStop take from past categories that have undergone digital disruption?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Comparisons [to Blockbuster] are completely justified. Besides shifting customer behavior and trends, they are significantly over-stored."

Lauren GoldbergPrincipal, LSG Marketing Solutions
Lauren Goldberg

Lauren GoldbergPrincipal, LSG Marketing Solutions

Join the Discussion!

3 Comments on "Can GameStop reboot itself?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
59 minutes 11 seconds ago

The comparisons between GameStop and Blockbuster are understandable. The disruption GameStop is facing is coming from multiple fronts – changing consumer behavior and from major game publishers selling games direct to consumers online. Google’s recent launch of its online gaming service adds to the difficulties. Combine these market dynamics with organizational disruption, including a revolving door in the CEO’s office, and it’s not hard to see where this company is headed. Not good.

That all said, I think there is still hope for GameStop – albeit faint hope. The gaming market is strong and growing and professional gaming is creating new opportunities.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Zel Bianco
BrainTrust
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
51 minutes 11 seconds ago

It may be too late for GameStop. The comparisons are justified. The path and channel have shifted and just as some will walk into a record store if they are into vinyl, most will download from their music subscription. Gaming companies have the direct path to the consumer and it is not likely to change. Relating to yesterday’s Barnes & Noble story, Leonard Riggio would have been well served not getting into this business or getting rid of it earlier.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lauren Goldberg
BrainTrust
Lauren Goldberg
Principal, LSG Marketing Solutions
45 minutes 31 seconds ago

Comparisons are completely justified. Besides shifting customer behavior and trends, they are significantly over-stored. There are at least 4 GameStops within a 5 mile radius of my house in suburban South Florida. Most are in strip malls that aren’t extremely high traffic. I’m assuming the original thinking was that the stores would be “hangouts” for game-loving teens. But with technology, kids no longer need to be in the same place to play games.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Comparisons [to Blockbuster] are completely justified. Besides shifting customer behavior and trends, they are significantly over-stored."

Lauren GoldbergPrincipal, LSG Marketing Solutions
Lauren Goldberg

Lauren GoldbergPrincipal, LSG Marketing Solutions

Take Our Instant Poll

On a scale of 1 (easy) to five (hard) how difficult will be for GameStop to reinvent itself?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 