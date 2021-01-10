Can ‘gain language’ persuade more consumers to go green?
A new university study finds using “gain language,” or highlighting positive possible outcomes, works better at encouraging people to go green than “loss language,” or highlighting negative potential outcomes.
“Gain language is messaging that says ‘you can save this amount of water if you reuse your towel or save this amount of electricity.’ Highlight the positive benefit of the proposed action,” said Prof. Priyanko Guchait, a study co-author and professor at University of Houston Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management, in a press release.
“Combine that strategy with peer pressure, or what’s called normative influence, and convey that 75 percent of customers reuse towels, for example. Then customers will be more likely to do the same because of that established social norm,” he said.
For companies, shifting customers’ behaviors to be greener can save money while increasing their reputation, researchers said.
A 2019 study from Warwick Business School in a similar manner found appealing to “pride,” or making people feel good about their past achievements, is the best way to sell sustainable goods. The positioning was also expected to work for promoting other sustainable behaviors, such as driving less and saving energy at home.
Lead researcher Hugh Wilson, professor of marketing at Warwick, said in a release, “Attempts to encourage consumers to make more sustainable choices have traditionally been dominated by negative emotions, such as guilt and fear. While this has achieved some success, it can have a really bad side effect: people can lose heart and give up.”
In her book, “The Green Bundle: Pairing the Market with the Planet,” published in 2018, Magali Delmas, professor of management at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, argues that the vast majority of consumers are “convenient environmentalists,” finding endless excuses for not purchasing sustainable products, such as the expense, lower quality or unclear environmental claims and benefits.
She proposes a “green bundle,” combining environmental good with product traits — quality, healthiness, performance, status — that have always sold. An excerpt from the book reads, “Messaging that pairs sustainability with private benefits creates a win-win for consumers.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What personally persuades you and, conversely, dissuades you to go green when buying a product? What general assumptions about reaching potential green consumers are flawed and which work well?
5 Comments on "Can 'gain language' persuade more consumers to go green?"
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Positive reenforcement works. I react much better to the hotel towel and linen changing limits to conserve water than I do with fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD). FUD does not get the desired result and in some cases it gets the opposite reaction.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
This is an old finding – we’ve known since the early days of B.F. Skinner that positive reinforcers are stronger than negative (avoidance) reinforcers. This would apply to almost anything, not just green actions.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Understanding people’s irrational behavior and what will motivate them to act is the Holy Grail of marketing. Complicating matters, most people don’t often know their own genuine emotions. Taking statistics at face value may mislead marketers. All this being said, people don’t like to be told they are doing something wrong so, more often than not, we prefer positive messages.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Positivity is a great trait. The risk is brands missing the point and adulterating positivity into green washing.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
There is a delicate line between pushing people into an environmental choice and making it their own idea. People feel good when a product or service they are already going to buy offers some sort of environmental benefit, so marketing around attributes (recyclable container, water use reduction, compostable) can be a successful way to maintain loyalty. Getting people to try new products may need to offer value on multiple levels for widespread adoption, not just environmental, though green could be a tipping point in the decision between two products.