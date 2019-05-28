Can department stores shake themselves out of the doldrums?
Underscoring the many challenges facing the department store sector, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom all last week reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.
Kohl’s first-quarter earnings missed Wall Street’s expectations by seven cents as same-store sales fell 3.4 percent, its first quarterly decline in almost two years. Management blamed the impact of cold weather on spring sales and struggles within home goods for the shortfall. The company slashed full-year guidance in part due to higher costs from tariffs and planned moves to get more aggressive on pricing and promotions.
Nordstrom’s first-quarter earnings were well below analyst targets, and similarly axed guidance. Sales at its full-price department stores dropped 5.1 percent, but surprisingly, sales at Nordstrom Rack were down 0.6 percent and online sales growth slowed to seven percent. Nordstrom cited “executional misses,” including a clumsy roll out of its “Nordy Club” loyalty program, a decision to reduce digital marketing and merchandise misses.
Struggling J.C. Penney, which hoped to benefit from Sears’ exit, reported a wider-than-expected loss as same-store sales slumped 5.5 percent, slightly worse than expected. Penney attributed the sales decline to its decision in February to stop selling appliances.
Macy’s during the prior week reported its sixth straight quarter of same-store gains, but those were only up 0.6 percent and partly reflected growth at its Backstage off-price concept.
Stronger growth from Amazon.com, Walmart and Target indicate department stores are losing share to non-mall retailers that offer one-stop shopping convenience and value, as well as to those with superior e-commerce capabilities.
In apparel, department stores face competition from off-pricers such as TJX Cos. and Ross Stores, fast-fashion sellers and stores opened by their own vendors. As shown by Ascena Retail’s decision last week to shutter Dress Barn, the category remains fiercely competitive and may be facing more pressure with a more sluggish consumer economy.
“Last year, shoppers were spending freely and were able and willing to make purchases of discretionary products,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail and a RetailWire BrainTrust panelist, wrote in a note. “While demand has not dropped off a cliff, there has been a material tightening of conditions and sentiment this year.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the toughest hurdles the basic department store model faces as its remaining players work to reinvent themselves? Have you seen new department store programs or strategies that you believe have the potential to drive greater traffic and top-line growth?
8 Comments on "Can department stores shake themselves out of the doldrums?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There are no easy answers when it comes to department store performance. Strong economic conditions that helped department stores deliver good results over the last year have been replaced by tariff concerns and economic headwinds. To a great extent, the initiatives that department store operators are undertaking seem to be incremental window-dressing, whereas retailers like Walmart and Target are investing in making the shopping experience better – and especially connecting online/offline. It’s paying off. Driving more traffic into department stores, like Kohl’s decision to accept Amazon returns at all locations, is a good start, but traffic alone isn’t the answer. Department stores need to focus on converting the traffic into buyers.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It’s hard to get excited about department stores when aisles are stuffed with racks of merchandise that’s being marked down. While TJX lures customers with thoughtful merchandising and tempting displays, many department stores seem to be saying “help us get this stuff out of here.” Big changes are needed.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
The toughest challenges for department stores are competing with speciality retailers, both in-store and online. Retailers that do not distinguish themselves will not attract as much attention as those that specialize in a particular category. Today’s shopper can use the Internet to find retailers and their products, easily expanding the shopper’s visibility to specialty retailers. Department stores can emulate this approach by specializing in certain categories and providing a unique selection or better service in those categories.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Department stores have too long relied on the “One Day Sale” (and it’s brethren) to drive sales. And now sales are 24/7/365. Yawn. And look what I can buy while sitting on the couch. So the impetus to visit the mall is back to “storytelling” and “treasure hunt” … now defined with one word — EXPERIENCE. Macy’s is on to something with Story. Not just the specific shops themselves, but what is learned from those shops that is scalable. And not just adding more Story shops to more stores, but adding storytelling and treasure hunt execution into more departments in more stores. I often read about the death of the “boring middle.” What happens if the middle is not so boring anymore? What happens if there is a little fun, a little unpredictability injected into the scene — again? Merchants have to prevail over the cost-cutters for department stores to have a role again.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I’m not sure how to compare Kohl’s (which had a tough quarter but is financially sound and on the right strategic path) to J.C. Penney, in its usual survival mode. And it’s hard to draw conclusions about the entire segment when you add Nordstrom to the conversation.
However, there may be a shift underway from economic tailwinds to headwinds. Despite low unemployment, the unease surrounding tariffs, the stock market and the farm economy is taking a toll. Any search for value will benefit off-pricers and discounters in the months ahead.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Until and unless someone gives a damn at the C-suite department store about the customer experience and hires better, trains, and holds them accountable for the brand experience they will continue to rush to technology when the answer is standing right on their floor – hoping for direction and encouragement instead of tasks.
Managing Director, GlobalData
At a macro level, the department store business model is broken. Huge spaces, often in very expensive locations, require high sales volumes with reasonable margins to work. However, volumes have fallen off a cliff and margins are more compressed than ever.
At a micro level, the factors that have brought this about differ from retailer to retailer. However, the commonality between all of them is that they have not evolved with change in the wider retail sector, neither have they invested in their properties or propositions.
Remedying this is going to be very painful and not all retailers, and certainly not all stores, will survive. I honestly think many of the traditional players still don’t get the scale of the problem and/or are unwilling to take the necessary risks. They talk of change, but on the ground most stores are still lackluster and completely unsuited to the modern realities of retailing.