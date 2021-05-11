Can apps help reduce food waste?
Giant Food has become the latest grocer to partner with Flashfood, an app that lets customers save money and reduce food waste by purchasing items near their “best by” or “sell by” dates.
Customers browse deals on the app for up to half off on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, dairy and bakery items, as well as on center store foods and snacks, nearing their best-by dates. Shoppers can pick up items purchased through the app from “Flashzone” sections inside participating Giant stores.
Toronto-based Flashfood, which has been slowly rolling out since 2017, works with about 1,000 stores in North America, including Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets and SpartanNash. Flashfood receives a cut on Flashzone sales while grocers get additional revenue from items otherwise discarded, thereby supporting their sustainability goals.
The app addresses food waste but also the climate change risk from the methane released as food breaks down in landfills. Repurposing about-to-be-tossed foods can bring more affordable fresh food options to shoppers as “best by” and “sell by” dates are often underestimated by grocers by 24 to 72 hours, according to Flashfood.
A number of other food waste apps have gained traction in recent years, with many motivated by climate change concerns. The apps include:
- Too Good To Go, founded in Copenhagen in 2016 and recently reaching major U.S. cities, enables consumers to purchase discounted pastries and other items left at the end of the day from grocers to bakeries, restaurants and farmers markets. App users generally pay $4.99 for a “surprise bag” of fresh, prepared and perishable foods that would have otherwise been discarded. The app takes a $1.29 commission.
- Kitche: The London-based app allows users to scan receipts from food items and then categorize their refrigerator and pantry inventories, track expiry dates and discover recipes using ingredients found at home.
- Olio, which recently announced a $43 million funding round, lets people post pictures of unwanted food to give away for free to neighbors with a goal of battling in-home waste. Revenues streams so far are gained by handling the disposal of food near expiration dates for Tesco and other grocers.
- Giant Food Partners with Flashfood on Pilot Program to Save Customers Money on Groceries and Reduce Food Waste – Flashfood
- Giant Food tests Flashfood food waste reduction app – Supermarket News
- 12 Apps Preventing Household Food Waste and Protecting the Planet – Foodtank
- How Food Samaritans Help Supermarkets Reduce Waste – Bloomberg
- This app fighting food waste around the world is gaining ground in the U.S. – Fortune
- Giant Food tests selling about-to-expire food at 50% off – WTOP
- Sustainable Food Apps Fighting Global Food Waste – Intelligent Living
- Toss Out or Use Soon? What Food Expiration Date Labels Really Mean – Healthline
- The entrepreneur stopping food waste – BBC
- This Eco-Friendly App Reduces Food Waste by Offering Discounted Meals From Local Restaurants – Real Simple
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the potential of Flashfood, Too Good To Go and other apps designed to reduce food waste? Does such crowdsourcing and food expiration-tracking technology offer a fresh way for grocers to tackle food waste?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Can apps help reduce food waste?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Without getting distracted by the idea of an edible smartphone, here are a couple ideas on this topic:
First, I believe there should be a pro-bono aspect to this where they let food banks know as well. Why let food go to waste if it can be used to better society? Better way to give back: pay it forward.
Second, some people realize that the “best by” dates are legitimate for ground chuck, but not so much for canned goods and rice. Still, inspiring shoppers to grab items right before they go out of code is brilliant. It cuts shrink and increases sales at the same time. The PR folks can add angles like methane reduction to their hearts’ content. For retailers, it’s all about gaining efficiencies and adding profits.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I certainly wish these apps all the luck in the world, but the best way to reduce food waste is to better align supply with consumer demand and that means more accurate forecasting. This needs to occur at every stage of a much more agile supply chain that enables quick actions to divert shipments as soon as a demand trigger is determined. The industry diverted promoted goods for years to make an extra buck so the know-how is there. Now that there is even better technology to more quickly and accurately detect supply and demand discrepancies, it just needs to be applied to the waste issue.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This problem has been more or less ignored for years. I’m glad to see that there is some innovation and effort in this space to address the problem. I like the idea that this gives socially conscious consumers a way to do their part and be rewarded for doing so with savings. Does this solve the problem? I don’t think so, it’s a really big problem that will require a number of strategies. But it’s a great start and it gives consumers a way to participate in the solution.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
I like how dynamic pricing is incorporated into this model. The real-time fluctuations in prices and promotions will help motivate shoppers to adopt the technology, and it’s also a great way to collect useful shopper data. There’s a lot more opportunity for consumer-facing apps in the sustainability space now that shoppers are significantly more interested in retailer apps.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Brilliant and do-good. These apps are a legitimate way to reduce the percentage of spoilage that grocers have to deal with, which is always a bigger number than one may think! At the same time, I’d like to see a carve out for shelters, food banks, churches feeding the less fortunate, etc. This is the do-good part that rings loudly. The model may have to be tweaked a bit to accommodate this, but brilliance can figure out the do-good part of this equation.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Why do we need an app? There are simpler ways to solve the problem.
In France large grocery stores have been banned from throwing away unsold food that could be donated to charities.
My real question however is how many shoppers will use this app? It seems like a sliver of the grocery shopping population. The idea is great, but how can we make it valuable to all shoppers?
The store should make a policy that any item is within X days of the sell-by day gets an automatic discount. That accomplishes three things. First it gets more shoppers to actually pay attention to the use-by or sell-by dates. (How many of us pay attention now?) Second, it gives every shopper the opportunity to reduce their grocery tab without the machinations of an app. Third, the grocer will clear out soon-to-be bad inventory much sooner.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Giant Food has been addressing this for years in a different way — by putting marked-down center store food items on a rack. It’s an efficient way of selling these items and it feeds the curiosity of shoppers who enjoy a treasure hunt. Kudos to any effort that reduces food waste.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Yes, the Giant solution far outweighs solving this problem with an app.
Sr. Director Retail Innovation at Revionics, an Aptos Company
The amount of thrown away perishables is truly staggering and solutions like this can definitely help move things in the right direction. Adoption may be a challenge though and will vary greatly by retailer (and their median shopper) and category. Clearance/markdown and promotional data can probably provide some insights into how successful this might be — very few people want to buy meat on clearance, but I’m willing to bet that the adoption will be higher for other categories. As others have pointed out, an app only helps at the very end when the problem is greatest, the best retailers should adopt better practices throughout a product’s lifecycle and leverage pricing more effectively to balance supply and demand so there is less waste to begin with. It’s hard to win a football game in the fourth quarter alone.