Can an e-tail startup establish a physical presence using hi-tech vending units?

Photo: The Sock Spot
Aug 06, 2019
by George Anderson
The Sock Spot, an online retailer of novelty socks, is looking to broaden its business prospects by moving into physical retail via “automated retail units” (AKA vending machines).

The e-tailer is testing the vending machines at Westfield San Francisco Centre. The first unit to be located at the facility is at the entrance of the concourse level at the mall. It features 40 pairs of socks curated for customers in the San Francisco Bay area.

Ben Williams, CEO of The Sock Spot, called the vending units “an evolution” in retail that enables a small company such as his “to expand the reach of our brand, deliver a unique, online-esque experience to brick and mortar, and use our wealth of digital knowledge to specialize the assortment.” 

The machines, Mr. Williams said, make use of touchscreen technology and include an add-to-cart feature where customers can purchase more than one pair of socks at a time. The machines are cashless accepting mobile payments and credit cards as forms of payment.

As we proceed, the machine is going to keep evolving; adapting both its assortment and its interface to fit the people around it and offer a truly unique and interactive experience,” he said.

Sock Spot’s Williams sees vending units as a way for his company to expand its physical presence in a significant way. The goal, he said, is to create “a single seamless experience” between the e-tailer’s shopping site and the vending units. 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see hi-tech vending units as a good way for digital brands to establish physical touchpoints without the investments associated with pop-ups or opening stores? What do you see as the upside and limits of this approach for a niche business such as The Sock Spot?

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
18 minutes 27 seconds ago

If nobody told me that vending machines for e-tail-only brands were out on display, I probably would not find out. However, social media has a way to spread the word around to younger generations and, therefore, may facilitate the publicity required to use the vending machines. it’s akin to “what if they threw a part and nobody came?”

David Naumann
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
15 minutes 59 seconds ago

Vending machines are a good way for start-up online retailers to “dip their toes” in physical retail. It is a good way to get regional product interest to guide assortments. In addition to mall entrances or hallways, airports, train stations, college campus and other venues with high traffic would be prime locations for vending machines.

While it won’t be a huge boost to revenues, it is a good start.

David Weinand
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
14 minutes 58 seconds ago

While I do see the concept as a good way to achieve branding and marketing – I don’t know how much incremental revenue these drive. Most of us spend a lot of time in airports where many brands have implemented hi-tech vending units. Best Buy has their vending units and I’ve seen several cosmetics companies with units. I can honestly say I’ve never once seen anyone using them. I used Best Buy’s once to buy headphones and it was a good experience. I notice the brands, which is good, but I don’t see a lot of use.

