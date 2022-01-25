Can Amazon reverse the flight of its tech workers?
Recent reports suggest that Amazon.com and its divisions have a serious human resources issue on its hands. Large numbers of the company’s skilled tech staff are leaving the company after determining that the rewards of working for Amazon do not align with their personal and/or professional goals.
Both Bloomberg and Business Insider have reported that corporate staff have been pushing back against what they view as an unrealistically demanding work environment combined with personnel policies that financially benefit Amazon while leaving them feeling shortchanged.
Sarah Schnierer, a senior program manager at Amazon, recently resigned from the company. Before leaving, Ms. Schnierer, who was part of an internal affinity group known as Momazonians, said she was disappointed by what she sees as Amazon’s lack of progress on issues important to its female workers and their children over the past few years.
“While it has been an incredibly rewarding place to work, the pressure often feels relentless and at times, unnecessary,” she wrote. “Employees are burnt out.”
Ms. Schnierer took issue with a corporate policy that freezes scheduled pay increases and stock distribution when employees are forced to take parental or medical leave. The company has since changed the policy to give workers 26 weeks off before it institutes a freeze.
Business Insider reports that Amazon leadership has been reviewing its compensation plans to see if changes are necessary in order to hold on to its top employees. People working inside Amazon who spoke to the publication said there is “an attrition crisis at the company,” with engineers and senior executives jumping ship over pay and corporate culture issues.
Ms. Schnierer expressed surprise that she lasted five-and-a-half years working at Amazon.
“I knew plenty of teams whose version of flexibility was acknowledging that emails wouldn’t be answered until midnight,” she said.
Bloomberg points out that the stress of working at Amazon may seem even worse considering the company’s compensation strategy hasn’t held up well in light of the fact that its share price fell by 24 percent since July.
Amazon caps salaries at $160,000 for its white-collar staff with stock grants added on that vest over four years. The company’s compensation plan has become less competitive with a falling stock price resulting in some highly skilled workers leaving for other companies that offer better pay in less pressurized environments.
- Burnt Out Employees Are Embracing The Great Resignation – Bloomberg
- Amazon changes stock distribution policies after employees complaints – Business Insider
- The Great Exec Exodus at Amazon – The Org
- Amazon faces huge exodus of VPs and other senior executives – Business Insider
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the turnover of skilled workers at Amazon described in recent reports in line with or below what is seen in other large companies? What would you advise Amazon or a company in a similar situation to do?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Can Amazon reverse the flight of its tech workers?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I’ve noticed this over years of hiring: if you have X (a super hot company) on your resume, your stock just went up by 50%. So now, it’d be Apple, Nike, SBUX, Walmart, Target and especially, Amazon. Many savvy workers know this right from the get-go and as part of their plan, have X (hot company) on the 2 year strategy to make themselves more marketable. Sure, not always the case, but I’ve seen it play out in many ways, “formerly of Target,” “former VP of Walmart,” “executive at Starbucks,” etc. I’ve also seen it backfire on the employer many times as just because you worked for X, doesn’t mean you have the keys to the castle.
In any case, I believe this will be a dilemma for Amazon for years to come, especially given the fact that it doesn’t exactly look like they’re cooling off any time soon.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Never more true than in tech.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Without having worked at Amazon, one could guess that Amazon has so impacted the world with its innovation that anyone who has worked there for some time is now desired by other companies seeking to keep up with a rapidly-changing technology landscape.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
As Lee said, a plus 50% paycheck to move on.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Amazon needs to stop being so greedy and start to share the wealth. Does anyone really need $200 Billion? CBS Sunday morning did a segment this past Sunday on wealth inequality in the U.S. — in the 6 minutes that it took for that segment, Bezos made another million dollars. This type of inequality will surely push staff out the door unless more is done to provide better quality of life issues.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Bezos owns a bit more than 10% of Amazon stock. As the stock rises so does Bezos net worth. If the stock dropped 24% since July, so did Bezos net worth. If Bezos were to sell a significant portion of his stock, the market will crater the stock another 25%.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
As innovative as Amazon is with all things process and technology, I’m a bit surprised it hasn’t been more progressive with its pay and compensation practices. Basing a huge chunk of comp on stock appreciation is risky and it’s worked magically for Amazonians for the last 20+ years. It’s made thousands of employees millionaires, but when the stock cools — like it seemingly has for the last 6 months — then it’s natural for employees to reconsider their future, especially, when looking at creative comp packages from other competitors.
My recommendation to Amazon: take a hard look at your comp packages and re-imagine them in a similar fashion as you re-imagine other parts of your business operations.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Workers are realizing their worth, and have a lot of options for earning, a trend that won’t be reversing any time soon. Companies that don’t offer compensation plans or sufficient work/life balance will continue to struggle to attract or keep talented staff. Amazon has an added challenge from bad press over working conditions, and the very real pressure of large workloads placed on staff to support the company’s enormous growth since the onset of Covid.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The difficult, to be kind, work environment at Amazon is the stuff of legend. Ever since the NYT article in 2015 that highlighted how Amazon treated its employees, Amazon has been almost constantly criticized in the press for their employment practices. Back then, Bezos responded with an internal memo where he said “I don’t recognize this Amazon and I very much hope you don’t, either.” Eight years later, it seems little has changed. The news continues to report how tough it is to work at Amazon, frankly in any role, not just tech.
So, in my mind the idea that in this economy where workers, especially tech workers, have more options than ever before, that workers would chose to vote with their feet and leave — not surprised.