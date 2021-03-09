Can Amazon create the Prime Video of audio services?
Amazon is investing in the development of a new service that will let customers experience live concerts and other audio events through its popular voice-activated devices.
While no timeline has been announced, the e-tail giant is working on an offering adjacent to its music streaming platform, Amazon Music, which would bring live concerts, radio programs and podcasts to Alexa users, according to a report by Axios.
The move looks like an attempt to keep up with services like the newer audio app, Clubhouse, and other tech and social media giants, like Spotify, Twitter and Facebook, which have been making their own entries into facilitating live and interactive audio. Amazon has already made a move into localized podcast content, such as news and sports, with the $300 million purchase of a startup called Wondery in 2020.
Media and entertainment companies appear to be developing an interest in leveraging voice-based technology for marketing and content delivery. However, getting customers to move beyond searching, listening or otherwise consuming content is proving to have its own set of issues.
A recent survey from Vixen Labs found that, once again, the top use for voice assistants was to ask a question, with 37 percent doing so regularly, followed by checking the weather (35 percent) and asking the device to play music (33 percent).
Other ways adults are using voice assistants regularly include searching for info on products and services (22 percent), making calls (22 percent), sending messages or emails (18 percent), automating tasks in order to save time (16 percent), controlling integrated household tech (16 percent) and checking personal calendars (15 percent).
Only 11 percent used their smart assistant to make purchases. Last year, eMarketer downgraded its forecast for voice-based shopping, despite the uptick in adoption of voice assistants by consumers.
Other studies indicate, however, that this may be changing. Research by Juniper anticipates that purchases made via voice assistant will reach $19.4 billion by 2023, up from $4.6 billion this year. The researchers expect an increase in shopping as the technology continues to improve and manufacturers add screens to voice-based offerings like smart speakers.
- Scoop: Amazon quietly building live audio business – Axios
- Will voice shopping ever take off without screens? – RetailWire
- Voice Technology Is the Next Big Thing in Media and Entertainment – Variety
- U.S. Smart Speaker Growth Flat Lined in 2020 – Voicebot
- There’s still lackluster enthusiasm for shopping and buying via voice – eMarketer
- Juniper projects voice assistants will play a bigger role in shopping – Venture Beat
- Juniper Research: Voice Assistant Transaction Values to Grow by Over 320% by 2023, but Content Libraries Must Expand – Juniper
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see a live concert/live audio service increasing Amazon’s voice-assistant adoption? Could such a service be the “Prime Video” of voice control, bringing customers into the ecosystem and then getting them comfortable with shopping, transacting, etc. via voice?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Can Amazon create the Prime Video of audio services?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Live concerts feel too far off from shopping for consumers to make the transition from using one feature to the other. Given how much of a hurdle voice adoption has been, it would take something much more differentiated in value, yet still closely related to shopping for this new initiative to succeed as an entry point. After seeing the success of Kanye’s listening parties, I do think there’s a strong desire to experience the energy of concerts again, but we can already watch them on YouTube. This move isn’t ground-breaking enough to capture consumer interest and conversion.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Personally, I’m not sure the juice is worth the squeeze. There is absolutely no substitute for live music in my opinion and using voice to listen to a live show may have some appeal but how much someone would be willing to pay for it is another story.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
This move signals that the hype cycle/novelty aspect is over and the type of content is getting specialized. It is a sign of maturity.
Satellite radio, concerts, and any live content that Amazon can license exclusively will be the differentiator. But the competition in Apple and YouTube is quite formidable.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Existing habits can be hard to break, especially for music lovers who may already have libraries, playlists and favorites saved on competing platforms. Adding live music events, while interesting for users, may not lead to increased use of what Amazon ultimately wants, which is orders. Granted, it may make Amazon “stickier” with customers, but this service will compete with a lot of others out there. When it comes to voice-activated orders, however, there is still a lot of hesitancy on the part of consumers to use it heavily for e-commerce. The perceived risk of getting the wrong product or size is still high for many shoppers.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
Yes. This is just another way to connect with their customers through Prime and to expand Amazon’s reach further into media.