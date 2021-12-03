Can Amazon avoid being dragged into the political cancel culture fray?
Amazon.com is no stranger to politics or the ways of politicians. The retail and technology giant has frequently been the target of those on the left and the right who have criticized management for engaging in anticompetitive behavior, counterfeit merchandise, invading the privacy of its customers, labor relations issues and various other issues.
The site recently came under scrutiny by Republican members of the U.S. Senate when it decided to remove a book, When Harry Became Sally by Ryan Anderson, from its website and Audible and Kindle platforms.
Amazon sold the book on its site for three years before making the decision to delist it. The senators — Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Braun of Indiana, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah — questioned whether Amazon had become part of the so-called cancel culture by removing a title that appealed to culturally conservative consumers.
The letter, dated Feb. 24, contended that Mr. Anderson’s book about transgender issues “prompted important discussions in the national media and among policymakers in 2018, and remains one of the most rigorously researched and compassionately argued books on this subject. By removing this book from its marketplaces and services, Amazon has unabashedly wielded its outsized market share to silence an important voice merely for the crime of violating woke groupthink.”
A response letter to the senators from Amazon, obtained and published by The Wall Street Journal, denied the assertion that the company was looking to limit debate or censure Mr. Anderson. It’s decision to no longer sell the title was part of the normal course of how it conducts its business.
“As a bookseller, we provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including books that some customers may find objectionable. Amazon works hard to ensure customers have a great shopping experience, and access to the widest and most diverse cross-section of written and spoken word in retail today.”
The letter later added, “We reserve the right not to sell certain content. All retailers make decisions about what selection they choose to offer, as do we. As to your specific question about When Harry Became Sally, we have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you think Amazon should handle the fallout from delisting When Harry Became Sally? How should retailers such as Amazon navigate today’s divisive political market where elements of both the left and right are being accused of trying to cancel those with opposing views?
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The “cancel culture” argument is absurd, and promoted by the same people who attempted to cancel the 2020 election. Perhaps these legislators should concentrate on legislation instead.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I do not have any issue with Amazon having the right to sell what it wants. It’s just that the justification that it is a routine business decision is dishonest.
This book is not available to buy on Amazon. Period. It is not sold by Amazon, which could be justified on business grounds, however flimsy they are. But it is not even on the Amazon Marketplace or Kindle.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
This is pretty juicy. As a group we have been careful not to be too political. Maybe it is just time to bring it on?
Let’s keep this simple. If I had a book store, I would sell whatever I want. It is my choice based on my values and my business. That is the American way. It is the government’s business to protect that right, not force me to be a propaganda place for mistruths. But, also allow me to sell whatever mistruths I wish without interference.
Instead of writing Amazon, I suggest Messrs. Rubio, Braun of Indiana, Hawley and Lee write their conservative constituency and give them the website of an online bookseller whose values are consistent with mistruth, misinformation and prejudice for their reading enjoyment.
CEO, Perch Interactive
Amazon should and will hang its hat on its brand as an amazing service for convenience, selection and value and has the privilege of not saying much more. The current climate of encouraging burning Nike’s but being outraged by Dr. Seuss is just selective flailing at anything that will hit. Amazon has the strength to move past this and move on.
From a business perspective, prioritizing the 10 percent of LGBTQ in this country vs. the outrage fallback from a single title is an easy equation for Amazon.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Since when is it a U.S. Senator’s prerogative to get involved in assortment planning? I would think they have more important things to worry about.