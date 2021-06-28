Can AI solve e-grocery’s erratic out-of-stock substitutions?
As out-of-stocks became increasingly common in the early months of the pandemic, Walmart’s personal shoppers turned to artificial intelligence to help find the best substitutes.
“The decision on how to substitute is complex and highly personal to each customer,” said Srini Venkatesan, EVP, Walmart Global Tech, in a blog entry. “If the wrong choice is made, it can negatively impact customer satisfaction and increase costs.”
In the past, personal shoppers would determine the best substitute themselves, but Walmart found nearly 100 different factors can go into that decision. Mr. Venkatesan added, “Trying to account for all of these would not only be too difficult, but it would also be incredibly time consuming.”
The AI technology uses hundreds of variables — including size, type, brand, price, aggregate shopper data, individual customer preference and current inventory — to determine the next best available item. It then preemptively asks the customer to approve the substituted item. Whether the substitute is approved or rejected, the information is fed back into the AI’s algorithms to improve the accuracy of future recommendations. Following the technology’s deployment at Walmart, customer acceptance of substitutions increased to over 95 percent.
It’s unknown the extent to which substitutions are frustrating to consumers. Some customers formed Facebook groups last year, such as “That’s it, I’m Grocery Substitution Shaming” and “Dumb Instacart & Shipt Substitutions,” to lampoon odd replacements.
A survey from late April to early May last year from Retail Feedback Group found 49 percent of online grocery buyers encountering out-of-stocks. Of those, 17 percent were able to purchase acceptable substitutions for all unavailable items, half were able to do so on some and a third found no such substitutions.
One hassle for customers may be the varying methods used by grocers.
A recent review of multiple grocers by the Daily Journal of Kankankee, IL, found that several had apps that allowed personal shoppers to text customers to approve a substitute. One gave shoppers the ability to mark “no substitutions”on their items and another allowed the selection of second and third acceptable choices.
A number of UK-based upstarts including Weezy, Gorillas and Dija are promising speedy deliveries with the help of “no substitutions.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are substitutions a major or minor pain point for e-grocery? Do you think grocers should turn to artificial intelligence or other executional measures to improve the experience?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Substitutions are a pain point, and it’s a difficult problem to solve. While AI often gets bandied around as a solution to solve anything, this is one case where the application of AI could have a meaningful impact on the substitution challenges. Taking the guess work/judgement out of the stock pickers’ hands will be helpful since even well intended stock pickers can make suboptimal choices. At the risk of claiming this to be a panacea – I think it’s an especially good use case.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Out-of-stocks and substitutions are a huge frustration for online grocery shoppers and in-store product pickers. Artificial intelligence should help improve substitution decisions. However the root cause is inventory accuracy. Without real-time inventory accuracy, grocers, shoppers and pickers will continue to experience frustrations with out-of-stocks. Accurate, real-time inventory is the Holy Grail.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Substitutions represent one of the largest compromises retailers ask customers to make. Brand, size, price, etc. all contribute to the customer’s decision-making process. To the extent this can be modeled, the need to do something they don’t want to do or compromise is lessened. Any method or process to handle out-of-stocks needs to be clearly and proactively communicated by retailers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Yes, AI can certainly help as it can quickly assess more data than humans can and come up with recommendations based on past habits and customer profiles. However it won’t always be perfect and it is unreasonable to expect it to be. The best position for retailers is to maintain good stock positions so that substitutions are minimized.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
AI can solve a lot of things, but predicting brand and flavor preferences of individual consumers is probably not one of them. Food is a very personal item for most consumers. It’s very difficult to understand the attributes they use to choose individual items, and get it wrong and you’re charging a customer for something they don’t want. My recommendation is to ask. I was getting texts from Instacart at one point about what to substitute for missing items. You could also ask the customer if they want to allow substitutions. Bottom line, work on supply chain issues to improve availability.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Huge problem, potentially good solution. Two caveats – you need thousands of substitutions for data before the AI solution will be any good and if you keep having out-of-stocks, shoppers will stop coming to your site.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Substitutions are a definite pain point for online grocery, and it is an area that needs to be addressed to help minimize shopper frustration and keep people using the services long-term. AI can help with that, especially for retailers that are filling orders from stores since leaving it to human shopper judgment is too risky. Costs to remedy consumer complaints can be higher too – if someone isn’t happy with the substitution retailers make it right with a refund – but that isn’t a sustainable solution from a profit perspective.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
Irrelevant substitutions created a lot of frustration last year for online shoppers, personal shoppers, and grocers alike. Many customers were not happy with the substitute – in some cases, it wasn’t even a substitute!
While using AI to solve that problem is commendable, I wonder how brands are planning to handle it. A McKinsey study found that 46 percent of U.S. consumers had migrated away from their usual brand during the pandemic due to product unavailability. Of those, nearly 50 percent expect to make these switches permanent.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Substitutions are serious. Retailers must find a way to have one single, correct inventory number as close to real-time as possible. AI isn’t magic. It has to follow the “garbage in, garbage out” rule, too.
AI should be used to augment retailers’ ability to approximate real-time inventory at the item level. By augment, I mean using RFID and other technologies to better track inventory throughout the supply chain in the DCs and MFCs, and in the stores. MFCs have the potential to be the keeper of real-time inventory.
Substitutions? Real-time inventory certainly is the only true solution. Short of that, the only fair choice to the shopper is either “no substitutions” or being able to specify exactly which substitutions would be acceptable. There should also be zero back and forth between the shopper (consumer) and the “shopper” (Instacart or whoever is actually picking the order). What the shopper wants is called primary demand — primary demand is what the retailer must know for accurate buying and assortment planning.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
From a consumer perspective, this is a huge pain point especially if you have food allergies. AI would remove the guesswork and simplify the picker’s role where they are hired to just pick product ordered. Infusing technology to better understand the customer as they shop is exactly what we need across all verticals of retail, not just grocery. Smart substitutions or upselling the right products aligned to the customer is how you keep the customer long-term.
President, Spieckerman Retail
AI is a powerful weapon in retailers’ substitution arsenals. Currently, Walmart’s substitution parameters are black and white (allowed or not?). Mr. Venkatesan’s comments explain why parsing substitution criteria is a slippery slope. A good first step is for retailers to make it crystal clear how shoppers can approve/disapprove substitutions and therefore absolve retailers from backlash. The primary opportunity for AI is to avoid out-of-stocks in the first place. The other side of the issue is to ensure that retailers get the sale despite lack of availability for particular items. There is a big gap in perception between retailers having the shopper’s back or pulling a fast one. It’s worth the effort to stay in the first category.
Retail Thought Leader
The pain level is directly proportional to the effectiveness of the retailer’s logistics and supply chain, but substitutions are a critical part of the customer experience for e-grocery as well as physical and omni-grocery. Based on Deloitte’s 2020 Fresh Food Consumer Survey, about 72 percent of stock-outs are substituted – so this definitely drives an important part of the business. As most of us know, stock-outs have been a thorn in many a retailer’s side. AI can help on the substitutions if properly configured and managed. Asking the customer can also help, especially for stable assortments. However at the end of the day this is entirely a logistics, inventory management and demand forecasting issue. Reduce the stock-outs in the first place. AI would be better suited to help manage the demand forecast before worrying about how it addresses the substitutions.
CEO, Repsly
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Seems like real intelligence could play a bigger role before AI steps in. How about some form of ranked choice voting? The need for substitutions is now a known, no-surprises element of e-grocery shopping. It’s great that some grocers seek text approval for substitutions. And “no substitutions” is an option. But how about pre-approved substitutions? Most customers will know in advance what substitutions they can live with. They’ve probably shopped the store dozens if not hundreds of times. They know what else is on the shelf. They know what they’ve tried and accepted and tried and rejected in the past. So how about they spend 10-15 minutes filling fill out some kind of questionnaire so that the grocer has real intelligence on file instead of having to resort to AI as the first alternative? Customers can’t know all the options but they can help by setting some boundaries up front.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Yes — and no. Properly applied and managed, out-of-stocks can be satisfactorily alleviated with AI. However if the core data and rules are “bad” (which is too often the case when combining disparate data sources), the results can be a disaster.
To address this haunting retail pain point, AI efforts must begin with a thorough understanding of incoming data sources, a single and universal “source of truth” for every item, and a merchant to establish the rules. Short of this, someone may get calculators instead of pasta.
Content Marketing Strategist
E-grocery out-of-stocks, expired items and product omissions are major pain points. Substitutions are a moderate pain point that can make us reconsider in-store shopping to gain certainty of what we’re buying.
Yes, grocers need to consider investing in tech to stay competitive by aligning with consumers’ expectations. AI allows exact product matching, so grocers can offer substitutes that satisfy shoppers’ specifications.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
If AI can help with accuracy and efficiency, it should play a role in the e-grocery shopping experience. Any shopper that has used e-grocery for any period of time knows substitutions will be a part of their cart – so if a grocer can reduce the dissatisfaction with the substitute – it’s a win for both the shopper and the grocer.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
In my opinion, substitutions are among the greatest threats to online grocery shopping customer satisfaction. Walmart is smart to invest in technology to help improve this significant pain point. I think AI can help, but I am not convinced it will eliminate the problem entirely. However even modest improvements will have a significant impact on the shopping experience, and could potentially be differentiating.