Can AI solve e-grocery’s erratic out-of-stock substitutions?

19 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Walmart
Jun 28, 2021
by Tom Ryan

As out-of-stocks became increasingly common in the early months of the pandemic, Walmart’s personal shoppers turned to artificial intelligence to help find the best substitutes.

“The decision on how to substitute is complex and highly personal to each customer,” said Srini Venkatesan, EVP, Walmart Global Tech, in a blog entry. “If the wrong choice is made, it can negatively impact customer satisfaction and increase costs.”

In the past, personal shoppers would determine the best substitute themselves, but Walmart found nearly 100 different factors can go into that decision. Mr. Venkatesan added, “Trying to account for all of these would not only be too difficult, but it would also be incredibly time consuming.”

The AI technology uses hundreds of variables — including size, type, brand, price, aggregate shopper data, individual customer preference and current inventory — to determine the next best available item. It then preemptively asks the customer to approve the substituted item. Whether the substitute is approved or rejected, the information is fed back into the AI’s algorithms to improve the accuracy of future recommendations. Following the technology’s deployment at Walmart, customer acceptance of substitutions increased to over 95 percent. 

It’s unknown the extent to which substitutions are frustrating to consumers. Some customers formed Facebook groups last year, such as “That’s it, I’m Grocery Substitution Shaming” and “Dumb Instacart & Shipt Substitutions,” to lampoon odd replacements.

A survey from late April to early May last year from Retail Feedback Group found 49 percent of online grocery buyers encountering out-of-stocks. Of those, 17 percent were able to purchase acceptable substitutions for all unavailable items, half were able to do so on some and a third found no such substitutions.

One hassle for customers may be the varying methods used by grocers.

A recent review of multiple grocers by the Daily Journal of Kankankee, IL, found that several had apps that allowed personal shoppers to text customers to approve a substitute. One gave shoppers the ability to mark “no substitutions”on their items and another allowed the selection of second and third acceptable choices.

A number of UK-based upstarts including Weezy, Gorillas and Dija are promising speedy deliveries with the help of “no substitutions.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are substitutions a major or minor pain point for e-grocery? Do you think grocers should turn to artificial intelligence or other executional measures to improve the experience?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Huge problem, potentially good solution."

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations

Join the Discussion!

19 Comments on "Can AI solve e-grocery’s erratic out-of-stock substitutions?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
53 minutes 34 seconds ago

Substitutions are a pain point, and it’s a difficult problem to solve. While AI often gets bandied around as a solution to solve anything, this is one case where the application of AI could have a meaningful impact on the substitution challenges. Taking the guess work/judgement out of the stock pickers’ hands will be helpful since even well intended stock pickers can make suboptimal choices. At the risk of claiming this to be a panacea – I think it’s an especially good use case.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
51 minutes 49 seconds ago

Out-of-stocks and substitutions are a huge frustration for online grocery shoppers and in-store product pickers. Artificial intelligence should help improve substitution decisions. However the root cause is inventory accuracy. Without real-time inventory accuracy, grocers, shoppers and pickers will continue to experience frustrations with out-of-stocks. Accurate, real-time inventory is the Holy Grail.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
BrainTrust
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
45 minutes 7 seconds ago

Substitutions represent one of the largest compromises retailers ask customers to make. Brand, size, price, etc. all contribute to the customer’s decision-making process. To the extent this can be modeled, the need to do something they don’t want to do or compromise is lessened. Any method or process to handle out-of-stocks needs to be clearly and proactively communicated by retailers.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
44 minutes 39 seconds ago

Yes, AI can certainly help as it can quickly assess more data than humans can and come up with recommendations based on past habits and customer profiles. However it won’t always be perfect and it is unreasonable to expect it to be. The best position for retailers is to maintain good stock positions so that substitutions are minimized.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
44 minutes 4 seconds ago

AI can solve a lot of things, but predicting brand and flavor preferences of individual consumers is probably not one of them. Food is a very personal item for most consumers. It’s very difficult to understand the attributes they use to choose individual items, and get it wrong and you’re charging a customer for something they don’t want. My recommendation is to ask. I was getting texts from Instacart at one point about what to substitute for missing items. You could also ask the customer if they want to allow substitutions. Bottom line, work on supply chain issues to improve availability.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
43 minutes 3 seconds ago

Huge problem, potentially good solution. Two caveats – you need thousands of substitutions for data before the AI solution will be any good and if you keep having out-of-stocks, shoppers will stop coming to your site.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jennifer Bartashus
BrainTrust
Jennifer Bartashus
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
42 minutes 10 seconds ago

Substitutions are a definite pain point for online grocery, and it is an area that needs to be addressed to help minimize shopper frustration and keep people using the services long-term. AI can help with that, especially for retailers that are filling orders from stores since leaving it to human shopper judgment is too risky. Costs to remedy consumer complaints can be higher too – if someone isn’t happy with the substitution retailers make it right with a refund – but that isn’t a sustainable solution from a profit perspective.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Venky Ramesh
BrainTrust
Venky Ramesh
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
41 minutes 7 seconds ago

Irrelevant substitutions created a lot of frustration last year for online shoppers, personal shoppers, and grocers alike. Many customers were not happy with the substitute – in some cases, it wasn’t even a substitute!

While using AI to solve that problem is commendable, I wonder how brands are planning to handle it. A McKinsey study found that 46 percent of U.S. consumers had migrated away from their usual brand during the pandemic due to product unavailability. Of those, nearly 50 percent expect to make these switches permanent.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Oliver Guy
BrainTrust
Oliver Guy
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
39 minutes 7 seconds ago
Fascinating. I question whether the “real-time customer approval” of the substitution can actually work in practice because on-shelf availability can change so much – is the picker going to wait by the shelf until the customer has approved the substitute? Unlikely. As a shopper, one of the biggest issues I have seen in this area is being prevented from choosing a given grocery item at selection time based on in-store availability at that time of order rather than projected availability at the time the order will be picked. Providing visibility of what is in transit from a DC or supplier is a key ingredient to fix this before AI can have an impact. In terms of providing recommendations of substitutes, using AI makes sense in terms of driving consistency in approach. While the video talks about 100+ factors involved in making the recommendation, it would be fascinating to understand how deep these go – for example is the wider basket considered, as that could well influence what is and what is not an appropriate substitution.
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
34 minutes 24 seconds ago

Substitutions are serious. Retailers must find a way to have one single, correct inventory number as close to real-time as possible. AI isn’t magic. It has to follow the “garbage in, garbage out” rule, too.

AI should be used to augment retailers’ ability to approximate real-time inventory at the item level. By augment, I mean using RFID and other technologies to better track inventory throughout the supply chain in the DCs and MFCs, and in the stores. MFCs have the potential to be the keeper of real-time inventory.

Substitutions? Real-time inventory certainly is the only true solution. Short of that, the only fair choice to the shopper is either “no substitutions” or being able to specify exactly which substitutions would be acceptable. There should also be zero back and forth between the shopper (consumer) and the “shopper” (Instacart or whoever is actually picking the order). What the shopper wants is called primary demand — primary demand is what the retailer must know for accurate buying and assortment planning.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Liza Amlani
BrainTrust
Liza Amlani
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
31 minutes 48 seconds ago

From a consumer perspective, this is a huge pain point especially if you have food allergies. AI would remove the guesswork and simplify the picker’s role where they are hired to just pick product ordered. Infusing technology to better understand the customer as they shop is exactly what we need across all verticals of retail, not just grocery. Smart substitutions or upselling the right products aligned to the customer is how you keep the customer long-term.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Carol Spieckerman
BrainTrust
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
31 minutes 24 seconds ago

AI is a powerful weapon in retailers’ substitution arsenals. Currently, Walmart’s substitution parameters are black and white (allowed or not?). Mr. Venkatesan’s comments explain why parsing substitution criteria is a slippery slope. A good first step is for retailers to make it crystal clear how shoppers can approve/disapprove substitutions and therefore absolve retailers from backlash. The primary opportunity for AI is to avoid out-of-stocks in the first place. The other side of the issue is to ensure that retailers get the sale despite lack of availability for particular items. There is a big gap in perception between retailers having the shopper’s back or pulling a fast one. It’s worth the effort to stay in the first category.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ananda Chakravarty
BrainTrust
Ananda Chakravarty
Retail Thought Leader
26 minutes 4 seconds ago

The pain level is directly proportional to the effectiveness of the retailer’s logistics and supply chain, but substitutions are a critical part of the customer experience for e-grocery as well as physical and omni-grocery. Based on Deloitte’s 2020 Fresh Food Consumer Survey, about 72 percent of stock-outs are substituted – so this definitely drives an important part of the business. As most of us know, stock-outs have been a thorn in many a retailer’s side. AI can help on the substitutions if properly configured and managed. Asking the customer can also help, especially for stable assortments. However at the end of the day this is entirely a logistics, inventory management and demand forecasting issue. Reduce the stock-outs in the first place. AI would be better suited to help manage the demand forecast before worrying about how it addresses the substitutions.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Matthew Brogie
BrainTrust
Matthew Brogie
CEO, Repsly
25 minutes 5 seconds ago
E-grocery needs to do a great job with substitutions if it is going to keep the ground it has picked up during the pandemic. AI is really the only efficient/scalable way to become great at substitutions. Every shopper has their own specific needs, around the particular SKUs they select for their order, and around the process for completing their order cycles. I believe getting a deep understanding of these two facets of the problem is super important to solving it correctly. AI is getting more powerful every day; being able to understand why a shopper selected a particular brand, size, flavor, packaging of a product, how important each factor is for each individual selection, and what occasion the purchase is being made for is critical to getting substitutions right. Couple that with knowing how the consumer wants to proceed when there is an out-of-stock (i.e.; how much control they want in the selection of a substitute) and it is more of a user experience problem to solve. I’m sure that the AI technology is ready… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
21 minutes 3 seconds ago

Seems like real intelligence could play a bigger role before AI steps in. How about some form of ranked choice voting? The need for substitutions is now a known, no-surprises element of e-grocery shopping. It’s great that some grocers seek text approval for substitutions. And “no substitutions” is an option. But how about pre-approved substitutions? Most customers will know in advance what substitutions they can live with. They’ve probably shopped the store dozens if not hundreds of times. They know what else is on the shelf. They know what they’ve tried and accepted and tried and rejected in the past. So how about they spend 10-15 minutes filling fill out some kind of questionnaire so that the grocer has real intelligence on file instead of having to resort to AI as the first alternative? Customers can’t know all the options but they can help by setting some boundaries up front.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
17 minutes 53 seconds ago

Yes — and no. Properly applied and managed, out-of-stocks can be satisfactorily alleviated with AI. However if the core data and rules are “bad” (which is too often the case when combining disparate data sources), the results can be a disaster.

To address this haunting retail pain point, AI efforts must begin with a thorough understanding of incoming data sources, a single and universal “source of truth” for every item, and a merchant to establish the rules. Short of this, someone may get calculators instead of pasta.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
14 minutes 25 seconds ago

E-grocery out-of-stocks, expired items and product omissions are major pain points. Substitutions are a moderate pain point that can make us reconsider in-store shopping to gain certainty of what we’re buying.

Yes, grocers need to consider investing in tech to stay competitive by aligning with consumers’ expectations. AI allows exact product matching, so grocers can offer substitutes that satisfy shoppers’ specifications.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
7 minutes 55 seconds ago

If AI can help with accuracy and efficiency, it should play a role in the e-grocery shopping experience. Any shopper that has used e-grocery for any period of time knows substitutions will be a part of their cart – so if a grocer can reduce the dissatisfaction with the substitute – it’s a win for both the shopper and the grocer.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
3 minutes 33 seconds ago

In my opinion, substitutions are among the greatest threats to online grocery shopping customer satisfaction. Walmart is smart to invest in technology to help improve this significant pain point. I think AI can help, but I am not convinced it will eliminate the problem entirely. However even modest improvements will have a significant impact on the shopping experience, and could potentially be differentiating.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Huge problem, potentially good solution."

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations

Take Our Instant Poll

How would you rate substitutions as a source of frustration for shoppers in online grocery shopping?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 