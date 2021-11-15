Source: Instagram/@tiffanyandco

A limited-edition fashion collaboration between Tiffany and streetwear label Supreme quickly sold out last Thursday, offering hope for the famous jewelry maker’s reinvention for younger generations under new owner, LVMH.

According to a social media post shared by both brands, the looks were “inspired by pieces originally launched in the 1960s” and blended Tiffany’s iconic sterling silver tag pendants, bracelets, studs and key rings with Supreme’s famous box logo. The tags on each piece have been updated from “Return To Tiffany” to “Please return to Supreme New York 925.”

The post reads, “All pieces feature Sterling Silver. The Oval Tag Pearl Necklace features freshwater cultured pearls.” The collaboration included a Supreme-logoed t-shirt in Tiffany blue.

Supreme, acquired last December by VF Corp, became streetwear’s powerhouse by initially collaborating with the likes of Nike and Vans but broke into high-fashion with a blockbuster tie-up in 2017 with Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s flagship fashion brand.

Since then, a number of surprise collaborations have found wild success including Crocs with Balenciaga, The North Face with Gucci, and Supreme with Japan’s Comme Des Garcons as well as Italy’s Emilio Pucci.

Since being acquired by LVMH in January, Tiffany has sought to diversify its clientele and reduce its dependence on engagement rings by partnering with celebrities such as Beyoncé and Jay Z, Hailey Bieber and Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma as brand ambassadors. The change was marked by a new tagline, “This is Not Your Mother’s Tiffany,” that angered some of the 184-year-old brand’s customers on social media.

Alexandre Arnault, VP of product and communications at Tiffany and son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, was the former CEO of high-end luggage maker Rimowa, where he previously collaborated with Supreme on a $1,600 carry-on and formed successful tie-ups with Off-White, Bape, Dior, Anti-Social Social Club and Fendi.

Though successful, the Supreme x Tiffany collaboration further angered many old-school Tiffany fans. Of the more than 800 comments on Tiffany’s Instagram post on the launch, the majority were negative. One wrote, “This is atrocious. One company is everyday street wear and one company is a high end class act.”