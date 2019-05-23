Can a startup undercut Rent the Runway in the clothing rental space?
A new women’s clothing rental startup, Haverdash, is billing its $59 a month subscription plan as the most affordable unlimited rental service on the market. The question is whether the company’s pricing message will enable it to stand out against established players such as Rent the Runway and well-known newcomers like Urban Outfitters soon joining the market.
Haverdash subscribers are allowed to swap out their three rented items as frequently as they want, and the service comes with free shipping, returns and dry cleaning. Clearly aimed at a younger demographic, the company’s curated collection includes brands such as Cupcakes and Cashmere, French Connection, J.O.A., Lush, Moon River and Sanctuary Clothing.
“Forget your mother’s rulebook that says fashion is only worth it if it gets worn multiple times,” said Jessica Kahan Dvorett, general manager of Haverdash, in a statement. “Haverdash gives you permission not to wear the same thing twice.”
While Haverdash may not be factually correct that its service is the most affordable — American Eagle Style Drop is $50 a month — it’s clear that price is central to its differentiation strategy in the rapidly expanding clothing rental market. GlobalData Retail, The Wall Street Journal reports, has forecast the clothing rental market to grow from $1 billion in sales in 2018 to $2.5 billion by 2023.
Urban Outfitters is also looking to cash in on rentals with its own women’s clothing service named Nuuly, to launch this summer. The service draws from the retailer’s own Anthropologie, Free People & Urban Outfitters’ brands as well as a wide variety of other vintage and current fashions from outside designers.
Nuuly will initially offer a selection of 1,000 styles and grow that three times over by the end of the year. The service, which offers sizes ranging from 00 to 26, is priced at $88 for one box, with six pieces per month.
Richard Hayne, chairman and CEO of Urban Outfitters, said that Nuuly is his company’s “next step” in fulfilling its mission to provide “the creative, compelling shopping experience” for today’s consumers.
David Hayne, Urban Outfitters’ chief digital officer, will run Nuuly. In an interview with the Journal, Mr. Hayne said that the company isn’t concerned with cannibalizing retail sales. He forecasts Nuuly growing to 50,000 subscribers and generating more than $50 million in annual sales.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How big an impediment is price for consumers subscribing to monthly clothing rental services, and what’s the right price point? Do you see an opportunity for startups such as Haverdash, or has the die already been cast for the competitive lineup?
7 Comments on "Can a startup undercut Rent the Runway in the clothing rental space?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Pricing is totally dependent on the value that customers perceive from the service. If Haverdash, Rent the Runway, and others do a good job, I can easily see this becoming a much more accepted approach, that brings flair and change to a consumer’s wardrobe. $50 per month seems VERY reasonable. There is no reason why $100/month is not a boundary that can be broken.
In fact, I think the $200-$500/month category is an open market for luxury goods and clothing. Hmmm… maybe there is a startup idea here somewhere!
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
There is plenty of room for competition in the rental clothing space. Rent the Runway has the name recognition, and is the leader in a growing subscription service rental segment. Price is a big part of the value proposition. Haverdash is willing to take a short-term loss in order to gain on Rent the Runway’s domination.
The rental clothing segment offers consistent recurring revenue for both retailers and the software platform companies that are behind the scenes. For retailers and brands, subscription services not only represent another revenue stream, but also another way to engage with potentially loyal customers.
Aspirational luxury is a trend that is being enabled by companies such as Rent the Runway. We are only in the beginning of what could be a very viable customer engagement channel.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Clothing rental is growing and there is increasing consumer interest. However, consumers will not subscribe to loads and loads of services; many will only subscribe to one. So as more players enter this arena the market is getting very competitive and not everyone is going to find success. In my view, those that offer a variety of brands have a better chance of success.
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
There’s still room in this market. Price is a differentiation. But more than price, I’d argue that selection and convenience are equally important.
There’s an issue though, Haverdash isn’t size-inclusive, so it cannot fully compete with Rent the Runway. Not being size-inclusive forces it to compete in a smaller market with folks who can out maneuver them on convenience, because they have a broad network of brick-and-mortar entities.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
The real question is, can these guys make money at it…not just is there a market. Short answer is, I don’t know.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Yes, price is very important to get new customers “in the door.” But price takes a back seat to the customer experience. The impediment, just like online shopping, is that a shopper has to spend the time to find what she wants to rent. This requires searching a vast selection of styles, fits, shapes, fabrications, brands, seeking her own “taste” preferences to find a dress, for example, that she likes. Then there’s additional time spent reading reviews, seeking to find others who have rented the same dress, who are close to her height, weight and bra size. Time to shop is a requirement and an investment.
That said, this is a new generation of shoppers used to a digital interface for most aspects of their lives. The die is not already cast. If renting clothes becomes a norm in apparel, then there is a huge opportunity for new startups to differentiate themselves in their rental offerings, just like any other apparel retailer.