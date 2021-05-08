Can a reinvented bag revamp sustainable retail?
Single-use plastic has gone out of fashion in the U.S. Spurred by a newfound consumer focus on environmentalism, retailers are abandoning them and some municipalities are instituting bans. Finding an adequate, convenient replacement for throwaway grocery bags, however, is easier said than done, and some of the biggest names in the retail industry are putting their weight behind an initiative to create one.
An organization called The Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, which counts CVS, Walmart, Target and Closed Loop Partners among its members, launched an innovation challenge in July, 2020 to create a reusable bag, according to Yahoo! Life. In February, the group chose contest winners and, beginning in early August, will pilot four different reusable bag solutions at nine high-traffic CVS, Target and Walmart stores in Northern California. The solutions being piloted are:
- Goatote: an in-store kiosk for reusable bags;
- Fill it Forward: a reuse tracking app for reusable bags;
- ChicoBag: A solution that reminds customers to reuse bags and gives rewards for using them;
- 99Bridges: an app that tracks end-to-end bag usage.
While promoting and/or incentivizing in-store bag reuse is at the heart of all of these solutions, the consortium is also supporting other types of plastic bag alternatives.
Packaging companies Domtar, PlasticFri and Sway are working on alternative materials for bags to replace plastic which will, as part of the initiative, be tested to meet the needs of both customers and recycling/composting facilities, according to a press release.
Bags by circular commerce startups Returnity and Eon will be piloted through Walmart delivery.
While plastic bag bans grew common in major U.S. cities in the years leading up to the novel coronavirus pandemic, single-use plastics quickly came back into circulation beginning in March 2020. Concerns over potential viral transmission on the surfaces of reusable grocery bags were eventually deemed unfounded, but single-use plastic bags remained available in grocery stores to facilitate quicker shopping trips.
With the apparent waning of the pandemic in late 2020, states like New Jersey began exploring the reintroduction of strict regulations against single-use plastic bags.
- Will CVS, Target and Walmart Pave the Way for More Sustainable Retail Bags? – Yahoo! Life
- CVS Health, Target & Walmart Together Launch In-store Pilots & Tests of New Design Solutions to Combat Plastic Waste – Closed Loop Partners
- New Jersey hops back on the bag ban bandwagon – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think any of the options presented in this competition offer a truly convenient alternative to the single use plastic bag? What do you think is the best way to reduce or eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags without compromising convenience to customers?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Can a reinvented bag revamp sustainable retail?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
With my consumer hat on, the kiosk idea seems most relatable to me. I carry around reusable shopping bags, but dang it if I don’t remember to grab them until the minute I’m in the store. So it has to be about convenience, and I’m not sure the novelty factor of tracking a bag via app is going to beat the “oh, crap, I need a bag” moment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There is always a price to pay for “convenience.” There are a few alternatives to the single-use plastic bag. The one that comes to mind is a very simple canvas bag. You can’t kill it with a cannon and it is also magical in that it appears to expand to accommodate whatever one is trying to fit into it. The concept is only around 100 years old. The problem is not the bag but the culture of the consumer to adopt it and use it regularly. Regrettably, we are not there yet. Some consumers are still willing to pay the price of pollution for the sake of “convenience.”
Managing Director, GlobalData
Quite honestly, I think some of these are very gimmicky. I mean, an app to track bags – who has time for that? Reusable bags and bags made from low impact materials are certainly sensible. So too is the idea of self-scanning carts (or just self-scan) at grocery stores, much like Amazon has. With those you can simply put a reusable bag or container in the cart, load it up as you go round, take it to the car, and then carry it into the home. No need for all that transferring and repacking at the register. I used to use this at Waitrose in the UK and it was more convenient and saved time, which made it easier to shift customer behavior. And they gave you some very robust containers/bags when you signed up for the self-scanning service.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
This is a significant behavior change for consumers and thus won’t happen overnight, even though the desire for change is certainly there. But the gap between what we mean to do and what we actually do is still large, driven by old subconscious habits. Incentivizing change through a reward mechanism is by far the most effective way to begin instilling a new habit to bring your own bags. Trackers and reminders do little to make us willing to go back into the house and get our bags when we’re already pulling out of the driveway, but the potential for a discount might succeed.