Can 24/7 supply chain operations save Christmas?
President Joe Biden last week said the government is partnering with major ports, retailers and carriers to ramp up efforts to relieve some of the port congestion threatening holiday sales and escalating inflation.
Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, which together bring in 40 percent of the country’s shipping containers, will expand to “24/7 service” to handle an estimated 500,000 containers waiting on cargo ships offshore. The ports are typically closed down at night and on weekends. With highways less crowded in the evening, cargo can also leave ports at a faster pace.
At the same time, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, FedEx, UPS and Samsung have committed to round-the-clock logistics operations to deliver the goods to warehouses, stores and homes. Walmart is committing to as much as a 50 percent increase in the use of off-peak hours.
Senior administration officials said the commitments will “pave the way for smaller retailers to also get their goods from a 24/7 model.”
No guarantees were given that holiday disruptions would be avoided. Officials noted that outside factors contributing to the disruptions include expenditures shifting from services to more durable goods during the pandemic and the spike in online purchases. Pandemic-related shutdowns or slowdowns at foreign factories and ports are also a contributor. The administration is hoping donations of vaccine doses across Southeast Asia will help.
Longer term, the Biden administration is seeking “the biggest investment in ports in our history” as the country’s shipping and freight infrastructure is being overwhelmed by import-export volume. The investments will also add flexibility to handle a pandemic, extreme weather, climate change, cyberattacks or other unexpected disruptions.
Ultimately, however, the supply chain is run by the private sector, including terminal operators, railways, trucking companies, shippers and retailers, and they’ll need to “step up” to solve the problems, according to Pres. Biden.
In a blog entry, Target said that it is open to expanding the country’s infrastructure to provide for greater movement of goods and to increasing data sharing across industries to help with port traffic control. The discounter added, “We also support exploring the expansion of offsite storage for slow-moving containers to allow easier access to containers moving more quickly.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What near-term solutions do you see to reduce or resolve the country’s stubborn supply chain disruption? Which of the steps cited in the article will likely offer the biggest benefit?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Longer hours are part of the solution. However given that the crunch is happening at all points of the supply chain – from overseas manufacturing to shopping to logistics – it is unlikely we can avoid disruption entirely. While investment is very welcome and prudent, we also need to recognize that part of this is down to the exceptional demand for products as we have bounced back from the pandemic. I have heard from many retailers and manufacturers that they are reluctant to invest too much in additional capacity until they understand how permanent this elevated demand is.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Moving to 24/7 won’t solve the problem, but at least it’s an effort to try to minimize it. The fact is the issues plaguing the supply chain far transcend the U.S., so it seems to me that there is only so much the U.S. government can do. I think the move to 24/7 can’t hurt and seems reasonable given the circumstances.
Managing Partner, Cambridge Retail Advisors
Although these efforts will likely fall into the “too little, too late” category to really help smaller businesses significantly they are still worthwhile. What really needs to happen is a refocus of businesses to better understand their entire supply chain and where items are in that chain. This means a renewed focus on improved transportation management systems and continued focus on RFID source tagging to help track items from manufacture to the store customer.