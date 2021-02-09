Can 14 and 15-year-olds solve the labor shortage?
At a McDonald’s in Medford, OR, a ginormous banner, “Now Hiring 14 and 15-year-olds,” has drawn nationwide media attention and a healthy amount of applicants amid the country’s labor crisis.
Raising the location’s minimum pay to $15 still left a shortfall in scheduling, but the sign brought in 25 applications within two weeks.
“There are always staffing issues, but this is unheard of,” Heather Coleman, the McDonald’s proprietor, told Business Insider. “[14-year-old and 15-year-old workers] have been a blessing in disguise. They have the drive and work ethic. They get the technology. They catch on really quickly.”
The move comes as fast food chains have been closing dining rooms and shortening hours due to staff challenges that are also being felt by retailers.
An article from Raleigh’s WRAL from January of this year listed Chick-fil-A, Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, AMC Theaters and Kroger among those sometimes hiring 14 to 15-year-olds, although they may limit their roles. Kroger, for instance, hires 14 to 15-year-olds as baggers, shelf-stockers and prep-pickup order takers.
A person must be 14 at minimum to work in nonagricultural jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. However, many businesses have a minimum hiring age of 16 or higher to avoid the hassles of complying with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) as well as local child labor laws.
Many state laws follow FLSA guidelines that hold 14 and 15-year olds can’t work during school hours, are limited to three-hour shifts on school days and can’t work more than eight hours on non-school days.
The labor deficit has been blamed on subpar wages, COVID fears, childcare uncertainty and the extra $300 weekly unemployment benefits that expire in September.
Hiring young teens would require changes for many chains. Walmart, Target, Best Buy, CVS, TJX and Home Depot welcome hires at the age of 16, Kohl’s at 17, and Macy’s, Costco and Urban Outfitters at 18.
Food establishments and retailers could face accusations of child abuse with younger hires. A popular Reddit post on the Medford McDonald’s hires was entitled, ”Because if adults won’t work for you, take advantage of some great child labor.”
- An Oregon McDonald’s is so desperate for workers it hung a huge banner outside calling on 14-year-olds to apply – Business Insider
- McDonald’s in Oregon puts up a huge banner asking ’14 and 15-year-olds’ to apply – USA Today
- Desperate Oregon McDonald’s lures 14- and 15-year-olds in labor shortage – Daily News
- Non-Agricultural Jobs – 14-15 – U.S. Department Of Labor
- Darlington teacher advocates for 14 and 15-year-old students to help fill job vacancies – ABC13 News
- Companies that hire 14- and 15-year-olds – WRAL Raleigh
- Because if adults won’t work for you, take advantage of some great child labor… – Reddit
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you in favor of fast food chains or retailers hiring 14 to 15-year-olds to mitigate labor shortages? What restrictions or steps might be necessary to reduce any inherent risks to lowering hiring ages?
Join the Discussion!
3 Comments on "Can 14 and 15-year-olds solve the labor shortage?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I think this is a terrific idea. Retailers and fast food chains are desperate for workers, and 14- and 15-year-olds could help alleviate some of this pressure. Of course, younger employees should be required to have parental consent, but why not work? Working at a young age teaches lots of important life skills and there’s no reason why these kids can’t do productive work, earn some money and life skills.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I know several kids who would’ve been more than happy to work at 14 and 15 but could find no one willing to hire (or train) them. I think the workforce management solutions of today can do a lot more to help prevent the potential for abuse or illegal scheduling of younger workers than the manual scheduling practices of the past.
One caveat to all of this is, they must be TRAINED. Retail has for too long relied on either demanding already-experienced workers (and how are they supposed to get experience if they don’t already have it somehow?), or throwing untrained people into the deep end to see if they can learn on their own how to swim. I think companies will find that younger teens are very moldable and can be highly motivated. But they need to have the programs in place to do that.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Speaking from personal experience, and assuming we can provide legitimate oversight (a big assumption, I know), I think hiring younger teens into starter jobs at places like McDonald’s has lots of potential. I earned my first paycheck when I was 14, and that job taught me life lessons that have served me – and my career – well for the last 40+ years.