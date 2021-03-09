California aims to mandate gender-neutral toy sections

Sep 03, 2021
by Matthew Stern

Separate merchandising sections marked by traditional pink and blue color schemes for girls and boys have long been staples in home décor, apparel, toys and other retail verticals, especially for products designed for baby bedrooms or aimed at younger children. The California legislature, however, wants to see such products — at least some of them — merchandised together instead of split out by gender.

The bill does not seek to prohibit boys and girls sections in department stores but rather is aimed at requiring stores to have a gender-neutral section displaying items “regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys,” according to the Associated Press. Having passed California’s state Senate on Wednesday, the bill next goes to the Assembly for a procedural vote before landing on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The mandate would apply only to toys and “childcare items” like toothbrushes, not clothing, and would only impact businesses with more than 500 employees. Legislators attempted to pass this bill twice before, once in 2019 and once in 2020.

Critics of the bill point out that gender-based sections for such products make shopping more convenient for parents, and question if it is a proper use of government to demand businesses make what are, at base, parental decisions. Proponents say gender-neutral store sections would create safe spaces for children who do not conform to traditional gender roles.

Over the past couple of years, gender-neutral merchandising has come into vogue in numerous verticals, most notably in apparel, where chains like Target, H&M and Zara debuted gender-free or unisex lines of products and apparel. Toys “R” Us, before closing its doors, began experimenting with changing the tradition of merchandising toys separately for girls and boys. Target announced in 2015 that it would cease to use gender-based signage in some of its kids departments, provoking some controversy.

Even beyond the politics surrounding the issue, not every move that a brand or retailer has made in the direction of gender neutrality has been well-received.

Zara’s “ungendered” line, for instance, which launched in 2016, was accused by some Twitter users as constituting “genderwashing,” according to Mashable. Twitter critics saw the move as a way to brand basics, such as hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts, already functionally gender-neutral, as gender-free in order to piggyback on, and profit off of, trending social activism.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see much of a need for gender-neutral signage or displays in stores? Are traditional boys and girls sections reinforcing stereotypes to a harmful degree?

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
26 minutes 27 seconds ago

If shoppers respond to gender neutrality, go for it. If they don’t, don’t. The government has no business being involved in this aspect of business.

Nikki Baird
Nikki Baird
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
25 minutes 45 seconds ago
Non-gendered toy section ought to be good business for retailers. When you look at the history of gendered toys, you get to the 1940s pretty quickly, when gendered toys first emerged as a marketing ploy to get consumers to buy more toys – because they have to have the pink one for girls and the blue on for boys vs. just having one that both could play with. That’s evolved to a total extreme where you can’t find a play kitchen in anything other than pink, because a play kitchen is a “girl’s toy” – with all of the discriminatory implications of that (“housewives cook” even though “men are chefs”). Parents of today are very aware of the unfair/unequal gender expectations that come with a lot of toys, and are actively seeking ways to get around that. Everyone cooks. And anyone can be a chef if they want to be. And I do think parents and educators alike recognize that there are harmful impacts to society by letting gendered stereotypes get perpetuated just to drive… Read more »
Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
24 minutes 42 seconds ago

Regardless of the merits of doing this, this is massive government overreach. It is absolutely not the job of government to dictate how stores should be configured. If there is demand for different configurations, retailers will respond to it naturally – as, indeed, some are already doing.

David Weinand
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
22 minutes 17 seconds ago

This is a no-win situation since everything has become politicized. While I believe that stores should offer toys, etc. for kids that don’t fit into a gender role, I personally don’t believe government should dictate that. Retailers are perfectly capable and if there is an opportunity to appeal to a part of the population, they will govern themselves to capitalize on that.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
20 minutes 53 seconds ago

I don’t see why the government should be involved in these matters. The retailer should be able to decide on its own if it needs it.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
19 minutes 41 seconds ago

As liberal and understanding as I think I am, I also believe I am reasonable. This is a mandate that doesn’t need to be. I am sure the manufacturers make, or can make, green and gray toothbrushes that – by definition – are neither pink nor blue. Customers will buy the color they prefer.

