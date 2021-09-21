Source: buybuy Baby promotional video

Bed Bath & Beyond’s buybuy Baby chain announced yesterday an expansion of resources available to parents to help them navigate their way through their own individual journeys.

The “welcome to parenthood” program offers practical advice via a digital platform and was created by the chain in response to customer/parents who reached out for help.

“They’ve told us that they don’t know what they need to buy or where to start, and they want more trusted guidance to help them get the best they can afford for their families,” buybuy Baby told Retailwire. “So what welcome to parenthood is about is providing expanded resources to support parents every step of the way, to be a one-stop shop for their baby and their kids.”

The program, which is intended to accentuate the retailer’s digital-first approach, includes multiple complementary initiatives:

Parenting Pros: A curated team of parents who are pediatricians and therapists to provide advice on baby health and wellness issues as well as self-care for parents. The program is designed to take parents from pregnancy through the first 1,000 days of their children’s lives.

The Village: This service designed to work in concert with Parenting Pros is made up of a curated group of buybuy parents who represent different stages of the parenting journey. It presents personal stories and real advice on a variety of topics important to parents.

Digital concierge: Customers will be able to chat directly with registry and product experts on the buybuy Baby site and its mobile app. The service, which runs seven days a week, helps parents prioritize their purchases or registry lists.

Live streaming and on-demand content: The retailer recently launched live streaming on its Facebook and Instagram channels to help parents connect with and support one another. Plans are in place to build the channels to take the mystery out of parenting.

Virtual education: Mommy Mingle is partnering with buybuy Baby to offer a range of online classes and free webinars on topics like baby proofing, breastfeeding, behavioral changes and infant and child CPR.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will buybuy Baby be successful in creating a reputation as a valued resource for parents with its “welcome to parenthood” platform? Which elements of the platform do you see as most likely to drive engagement with consumers?