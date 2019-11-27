Big things are happening as Small Business Saturday turns 10
American Express, for the first time, is playing up future technology to support Small Business Saturday, but the overall “shop small” message is resonating more and more as the event reaches its tenth year.
An American Express survey found 77 percent of Americans considered Small Business Saturday a national tradition. The same 77 percent were interested in spending money to support Small Business Saturday this year, up from 44 percent in 2010.
Supporting those sentiments is the finding that 84 percent agree that closing of small, independently owned businesses and increase in empty storefronts negatively affects their local communities.
The primary talking point of the program is the finding that an average of 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. ends up staying in that local community.
At a launch event last week at its first-ever pop-up that displayed futuristic technologies, Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known as the composer and star of the hit Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” spoke about how the community messages in commercials featuring Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld and Martin Scorsese convinced him to become an American Express ambassador. He grew up, met his wife and is raising a family in the Washington Heights section of New York City.
Mr. Miranda also noted he is becoming a small business owner himself with his purchase with three partners of Manhattan’s century-old Drama Book Shop. He read manuscripts on the book shop’s floor as a teenager, eventually met contacts that launched his career and wanted to preserve that artists’ community.
Asked about advice for small business owners, Mr. Miranda admitted he is still learning about retail, but said he decided to acquire Drama Book Shop because the place was “about so much more than what was on sale.” He added, “An algorithm may tell you what book you might like, but you’re not going to get that personal connection that someone will give you in a bookstore … It’s about interacting with other people.” He encouraged small business owners to “create something that is richer than the sum of its parts.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the “shop small” message increasingly resonating with consumers or something most “preach but don’t practice”? Are there more steps Small Business Saturday or retailers themselves should take to better promote the community benefits of shopping local?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I think consumers are sympathetic to small shop operators but if you follow the spending, it’s more of a “preach but don’t practice” stance. The retail community has done a reasonably good job in promoting Small Business Saturday, but ultimately this comes down to changing consumer behavior, and the allure of Amazon, the low pricing of Walmart and the selection of Target make competing with the giants as challenging as ever. Industry events like Small Business Saturday help but, ultimately, small shop retailers need to focus on what they do best – delivering a great experience for the shopper that entered their store.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
For Small Business Saturday retailers, I’ve just released 14 Small Business Saturday Marketing Ideas For Retailers to help you. It is a fine line of promoting shopping local because we need you versus shopping local because we deliver a better experience. Small Business Saturday allows retailers to tell a positive and hopeful message rather than using it as either a pity party or day to slash margins. The general public is demanding that smaller shops up their customer service game too, and that helps everyone.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Too often brands tire of a campaign before it resonates; this is not the case with “Shop Small” and Small Business Saturday. Importantly, the consistency for the Shop Small campaign is reinforced annually but always refreshed. The campaign resonates, but it would be virtually impossible to only shop small.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
This is the reality: An average of 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. ends up staying in that local community. Unfortunately the message is not always heard by consumers.
My advice for small businesses is to stop living in the shadows of the big box and focus on creating an identity that draws shoppers into your storefront (while aggressively and intentionally extending your reach beyond your street corner). Small Business Saturday is a single arrow in what should be a very large quiver of innovative, imaginative, and compelling retail tools.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I think the “shop small” message has gained much traction with consumers. Consumers have pride in “their own” local markets. During the past few years, small retailers have developed the promotional savvy to make the event more than just a sign in the window. Today retailers are updating their promotional playbooks and really competing with everyone by creating compelling promotions for their stores. Bravo!