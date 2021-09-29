Source: “Expert Advice” - Best Buy

Best Buy has released two new commercials as part of a new branding campaign to show customers that the retailer is there for them, where and when needed.

The new spots are firmly focused on the retailer’s customers and how they can turn to Best Buy’s army of blue shirts and Geeks to make the most of the technological tools it sells. The commercials aren’t about momentous achievements but small everyday wins that make good lives even better.

“This next phase of our brand campaign puts the spotlight on our customers and helps to remind them how they can become the everyday hero in their own story,” said Molly Kinsella, vice president of creative at Best Buy, in a statement. “Technology helps make a positive impact in so many of our lives and it’s those little but meaningful moments that we often overlook that really do have a strong impact. Those are the moments we wanted to celebrate.”

The commercials are directed by Darius Marder, who won two Oscars for directing “Sound of Metal,” a film nominated in six categories at this year’s Academy Awards show.

Best Buy’s first “Expert Advice” spot shows one of its blue shirt store associates helping an anxious male customer to prepare a “foolproof” special meal using an immersion cooker for an important date. The meal comes off so spectacularly that the young woman questions whether or not it was actually prepared at home.

The second spot appeals directly to the millions of Americans working at home who want to create the ideal environment for achieving what they never would be comfortable enough to try in a corporate setting, like an in-office espresso machine. The customer, who clearly already has a great working relationship with Best Buy, asks the blue shirt associate what she thinks about “teching out the lower level.” You can see where it goes from there.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Best Buy’s new branding centered around its expert advice and bonding with customers will resonate in a substantial way with American consumers? Is the retailer living up to its brand promise with the products and services it offers?