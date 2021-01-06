Best Buy puts multi-taskers to work
Best Buy last week elaborated on a workforce reset aimed at encouraging store employees to tackle more tasks to support omnichannel practices, including delivering packages to homes.
The changes come as stores increasingly drive online sales. Online contributed a third of Best Buy’s first-quarter sales, up from 15 percent in the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019. About 60 percent of online revenue was either picked up in-store or curbside, shipped from store or delivered by a store employee, “which is becoming an increasingly important aspect of our delivery experience,” said Corie Barry, CEO, on the retailer’s first-quarter conference call.
Best Buy implemented employee delivery in the fourth quarter, having associates do so during downtime periods and using Best Buy vans to avoid liability.
The service mostly supports next-day capabilities, speeds delivery times and offers “surprise and delight” to customers. “Typically, the customer feedback we hear is, I wasn’t expecting a blue shirt necessarily to come walking up with the package and delivered it safely to my home,” Ms. Barry said.
Enabling employee delivery is part of a broader effort to create a “more flexible and engaged workforce” by upskilling in-store sales associates to handle other tasks, such as virtual consultations and remote support. “Our employees are gaining skills that can be used across their career journey, and they’re gaining more confidence,” she said.
Some are picking up skills related to in-home tech assistance. Early results show that, as skills are added, employees drive a higher customer net promoter score. Ms. Barry said, “As we continue to evolve our labor model, we have not lost sight of the competitive advantage our team members provide, especially in more complex sales transactions.”
The labor changes are resulting in fewer net employees; Best Buy’s employee count fell 17 percent in 2020. Full-time employees are now 60 percent of the chain’s workforce, compared to 54 percent pre-pandemic.
“We are iterating to find the balance between providing in place full-time opportunities that come with benefits and guaranteed hours and schedules, while also maintaining the flexibility that is often important in retail,” said Ms. Barry. “Overall, we are doubling down on the expertise by investing in our people, in their training, skill sets, and career progression.”
- Best Buy (BBY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Best Buy Adopts Home-Delivery Plan That Flopped at Walmart – Bloomberg
- Digital gains are changing how Best Buy puts its associates to work – RetailWire
- How Best Buy is rethinking the role of its store employees – Modern Retail
- Best Buy shrinks sales floors for a more fulfilling experience – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is empowering associates to handle deliveries, virtual consultations and other non-store tasks an efficient way to manage omnichannel needs or is it stretching associates too thin? What do you think of Best Buy’s strategy of reducing the overall staff count by upskilling workers and increasing the percentage of full-time workers?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Best Buy puts multi-taskers to work"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This is about a company’s willingness to spend time and money – in wages and training – to create a talented force of store associates. It probably can be done. Wages have to attract workers with the talent and desire to learn more and the business has to spend on developing the training programs and paying for the time to deliver them to the employees.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Ms. Barry’s focus on “investing in our people” is a huge advantage that will further endear Best Buy to customers. Empowering these associates will bring new creativity to the company and will provide closer ties to customers. I recently bought a television and chose Best Buy because they respect their associates this way.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I think Best Buy is crystal clear that they are not just a purveyor of tech product, but they are also a provider of tech know-how. That package, that combination gives them a 1+1 = 3. I have to believe that they will evolve the whole equation in a win/win manner. And that may very well result in a lower head count. Efficiencies do that.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Inevitable. Retailers, whether through Wall Street pressure or their own short-term decisions at the expense of long-term thinking, have tried to cut their way to growth for far too long. You can’t grow by closing stores or cutting employee hours or trying to staff stores with unskilled workers to keep wages low. It’s time for retailers to re-learn that skilled workers who don’t have to juggle three jobs make far more effective workers – driving sales, customer satisfaction and, ultimately, customer loyalty and lifetime value.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Many employees like to learn and have variety in their work. It keeps them interested, motivated and fulfilled. It’s not as much about reducing the overall staff count as giving employees a sense of more responsibility and a feeling that there is importance to their work. For Best Buy, they are finding the balance between part-timers and full-timers. Business is constantly changing, and therefore the responsibilities of many employees will (and must) change as well.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I’d like to say this is brilliant, but it is not. It is just plain common business sense. Employees are not an expense. They are an asset. Expenses cost a company money. Assets are an investment that demand (and generate) more sales and profits.
Best Buy just continues to make good moves. Sadly, I don’t expect many retailers who aren’t already thinking this way to change their attitude.
Retail Thought Leader
Labor is a non-scalable resource. Too much will translate into poor quality engagements, less time for customers and missing what’s right in front of you. Although this is only a single instance, a friend related his recent experience in a Best Buy store where he waited 45 minutes for an associate to assist in making a locked-in sale – even after speaking with two associates at different points in the store. He just gave up and being a loyal Best Buy customer, said he’d buy it online after looking at the reviews. The customer in the store is more valuable – they’ve taken the time to leave their home, drive to the store and enter the store with their wallet or purse open. For commodity products like electronics, the customer online can jump sites in an instant – there is less stickiness and investment or “skin in the game.” For Best Buy it’s a balancing act, with strong online sales – but the store needs to have strong service otherwise the best customers will vanish.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
No action will benefit a retail company more than turning employees into authentic brand advocates. In the case of Best Buy, improving the quality of jobs over the quantity of workers is going to reduce turnover and make employees feel invested in the success of the company, which will manifest as phenomenal customer service. I’m happy to see that Best Buy fully understands that stores are an intrinsic part of online sales, and that happy employees mean happy – and more loyal – customers.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Employees as authentic brand advocates. Nailed it!
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The upskilled and multi-skilled workforce is great. But that is not to be confused with the idea of multi-tasking, which is what Best Buy is also promoting. Having employees deliver a package during downtime(?), or do tasks that are not central to the job definition or career goals is going to cause dissatisfaction. It takes a meaningful amount of time spent on anything to be able to get to an 80 percent mastery level. For instance, if an associate is now trained on remote support for new PC installation, it is best to have that associate in that role for at least three to six months before rotating out to other tasks.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Upscaling isn’t teaching new tasks. Driving to someone’s home and delivering a package is what we used to call grunt work, it needed to be done but anyone could do it. Adding the ability to do more complex installs I’m all for and being able to convert at a higher level on a complex sale I’m all for, but net promoter as a delivery person, nope.