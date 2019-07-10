Best Buy makes a big bet on health tech
Best Buy Co. last week set a goal to provide five million seniors with health monitoring services in five years, up from one million currently, as healthcare shifts to a primary growth opportunity.
Providing home health tech services is a cornerstone of a five-year plan to reach $50 billion in revenues in the category by 2025, up from $43 billion expected for the current year, CEO Corie Barry revealed in her first presentation to Wall Street since succeeding Hubert Joly in June.
Best Buy sees a $50 billion market in health tech as the U.S. population of 65 and older is set to double by 2060. Two out of three seniors live with two or more chronic conditions and 90 percent of them want to stay at home.
“We’re looking at a population that is aging incredibly rapidly. It’s massive,” Ms. Barry told reporters.
To support the push, Best Buy spent $1 billion on acquisitions over the last year, the biggest of which was last October’s addition of GreatCall, a seller of emergency-response systems. Other purchases include Critical Signal Technologies, known for remote patient monitoring, and the predictive healthcare technology business of BioSensics.
Remote monitoring tools may include algorithm-driven pendants that track how a senior is walking and predict the risk of falling, refrigerators with sensors that measure whether an individual has been eating, and wireless scales that monitor patients with congestive heart failure. Collaborations are expected with insurers, who are seeking ways to monitor patients at home to avoid hospital stays.
The expanding health tech offerings will complement Best Buy’s Geek Squad and In-Home Advisors tech repair and home consulting services.
A related 2025 goal is to double what Best Buy calls “significant customer relationship events” to 50 million. That count includes Total Tech Support and other paid memberships, homes visited via In-Home Consultation and other services, active digital engagement on Best Buy’s mobile app, financial services provided and senior lives supported. Said Asheesh Saksena, president of Best Buy Health, in a blog entry, “Our mission is simple: enable seniors to live longer in their own homes with the help of technology and support.”
- Best Buy Provides Investor Update On Building The New Blue Growth Strategy – Best Buy
- A Recap Of Best Buy’s 2019 Investor Update – Best Buy
- Electronics giant Best Buy sees future in health care – USA Today
- How Best Buy plans to expand into home healthcare services, remote monitoring to help seniors age in place – ZDnet
- Healthcare May Eventually Become A Bigger Business For Best Buy Than Selling Electronics – Forbes
- Best Buy CEO Explains Her Big Bet on Healthcare Tech – Fortune
- Best Buy CEO Eyes Health Care as Retailer’s ‘Next Big Thing’ – Bloomberg
- Best Buy makes health and wellness tech a strategic priority – Retailwire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the growth potential for health tech at home and is Best Buy well positioned to exploit it? What steps may Best Buy have to take to fend off competitors?
Join the Discussion!
14 Comments on "Best Buy makes a big bet on health tech"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Geek Squad meets Geezer Squad? (I can joke about aging now that I’m on Medicare…) This seems like a good marriage between Best Buy’s tech reputation, its service network, its dominance in the “smart home” product category, and the growing demand for healthcare devices and expertise. Best Buy already recognized that “tech” isn’t just HDTVs and computing devices, but extends to all aspects of its shoppers’ lives. Good move.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Very clever Dick. I love the “Geezer Squad” but I doubt everyone would embrace it. 🙂
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Oh, I doubt anyone would embrace it! Definitely not recommended as a branding idea for Best Buy.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Gets my vote. Actually pretty clever!
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is necessary for Best Buy to look beyond its core electronics categories. These are low margin and subject to very heavy competition and while Best Buy has managed to hold its own, it needs to explore alternative growth vectors to boost its future top and bottom lines. Healthcare makes sense as it is a lucrative and growing area in which many consumers are interested. Given Best Buy’s technological background its focus should be on service and products that allow health monitoring. A particular focus on monitoring for older consumers, many of whom shop at Best Buy, make sense in terms of a target market.
Director, Retail Market Insights
Health tech at home has the potential to be a great strategic investment for Best Buy. One of the keys to success will be their ability to engender trust from shoppers/patients. If Best Buy executes in-home health tech as well as they have in-home A/V tech (with Geek Squad), I suspect trust will be quickly (and well) earned.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The opportunity here for Best Buy is huge. This is a very simple exercise (no pun intended) in connecting the dots. Technology and a growing universe of gadgets and apps are increasingly enabling a more connected and a more seamless healthcare process with better outcomes. And the U.S. has a lot of room for better healthcare efficiencies. Best Buy is perfectly positioned to play a major role in simplifying the process for the consumer. It’s an extension of the platform they currently provide for phones and computers. Just help me get the gadget and app up and running and the customer will have more and better information about diet, exercise and lifestyle.
CEO, rDialogue
It’s fascinating to see brands like Best Buy address what we’ve all known has been coming for more than 30 years: the greying of America.
Most of the major brands we work with have health and wellness as a top priority for their business so this is not surprising at all and yes, of course, there is huge growth potential for Best Buy (and others) here.
Best Buy has a lot of trust and the customer relationships – in part via Reward Zone – to make this work. Great to see them focused on customers, still.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The move makes sense. Best Buy sells electronics (mostly) for the home. The new category of health tech is complementary to others in the Best Buy assortment. The only question is whether or not the demographics of the CE products are the same as that of health tech. If you sell it, will they come?
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
The services play is smart for Best Buy since margins on most electronics are so thin. With advancements in health tech, I see no reason why Best Buy can’t get its share of the pie – their scale, brand awareness and current database of customers will help them get a head start on smaller competitors as they roll out services.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
This is very smart. Sure, healthcare is a big opportunity, but well-heeled Boomers will welcome an opportunity to create a relationship with Best Buy to purchase electronics and peripherals. This sounds like success.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Home health technology devices and services is a fast growing market. Many doctor visits will become a thing of the past with video calls and devices in homes to measure or monitor heart rates, blood pressure, temperatures, etc.
Best Buy’s Geek Squad can help people set up their health monitoring systems and train them on how to use the technology. This is a great revenue opportunity for Best Buy.
CEO, Hanifin Loyalty LLC
Recognition of the opportunity to provide healthcare-related tech to members of an aging population is a brilliant extension of the Best Buy brand. The opportunity is to create relationships through technology with seniors and others who can benefit from these products.
The missing piece in today’s consumer electronics market is to fill the gap in understanding so that people buying tech can get the greatest benefit from it. Often we buy up the next cool gadget only to see it land in a drawer soon thereafter.
If Best Buy can provide the service, information and education to empower people of any age to take full advantage of the gadgets they buy, they will have a successful new area of business that will support the stated 2025 goal to double what Best Buy calls “significant customer relationship events.”
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
It is going to be an interesting area, one where we potentially have a number of different players who could be considering moves into that area — Apple, the pharmacy chains, and healthcare companies. But this is an area that also illustrates merging and convergence of industries – retail, healthcare, insurance and more. The question is, is Best Buy well-placed to do this? For example, would CVS/Walgreens be better positioned in terms of being healthcare focused?