Best Buy makes a big bet on health tech

14 expert comments
Discussion
Oct 07, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Best Buy Co. last week set a goal to provide five million seniors with health monitoring services in five years, up from one million currently, as healthcare shifts to a primary growth opportunity.

Providing home health tech services is a cornerstone of a five-year plan to reach $50 billion in revenues in the category by 2025, up from $43 billion expected for the current year, CEO Corie Barry revealed in her first presentation to Wall Street since succeeding Hubert Joly in June. 

Best Buy sees a $50 billion market in health tech as the U.S. population of 65 and older is set to double by 2060. Two out of three seniors live with two or more chronic conditions and 90 percent of them want to stay at home.

“We’re looking at a population that is aging incredibly rapidly. It’s massive,” Ms. Barry told reporters.

To support the push, Best Buy spent $1 billion on acquisitions over the last year, the biggest of which was last October’s addition of GreatCall, a seller of emergency-response systems. Other purchases include Critical Signal Technologies, known for remote patient monitoring, and the predictive healthcare technology business of BioSensics.

Remote monitoring tools may include algorithm-driven pendants that track how a senior is walking and predict the risk of falling, refrigerators with sensors that measure whether an individual has been eating, and wireless scales that monitor patients with congestive heart failure. Collaborations are expected with insurers, who are seeking ways to monitor patients at home to avoid hospital stays. 

The expanding health tech offerings will complement Best Buy’s Geek Squad and In-Home Advisors tech repair and home consulting services. 

A related 2025 goal is to double what Best Buy calls “significant customer relationship events” to 50 million. That count includes Total Tech Support and other paid memberships, homes visited via In-Home Consultation and other services, active digital engagement on Best Buy’s mobile app, financial services provided and senior lives supported. Said Asheesh Saksena, president of Best Buy Health, in a blog entry, “Our mission is simple: enable seniors to live longer in their own homes with the help of technology and support.” 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the growth potential for health tech at home and is Best Buy well positioned to exploit it? What steps may Best Buy have to take to fend off competitors?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Best Buy already recognized that 'tech' isn’t just HDTVs and computing devices, but extends to all aspects of its shoppers’ lives. Good move."

Dick SeeselPrincipal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Dick Seesel

Dick SeeselPrincipal, Retailing In Focus LLC

Join the Discussion!

14 Comments on "Best Buy makes a big bet on health tech"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
43 minutes 33 seconds ago

Geek Squad meets Geezer Squad? (I can joke about aging now that I’m on Medicare…) This seems like a good marriage between Best Buy’s tech reputation, its service network, its dominance in the “smart home” product category, and the growing demand for healthcare devices and expertise. Best Buy already recognized that “tech” isn’t just HDTVs and computing devices, but extends to all aspects of its shoppers’ lives. Good move.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
24 minutes 17 seconds ago

Very clever Dick. I love the “Geezer Squad” but I doubt everyone would embrace it. 🙂

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
8 minutes ago

Oh, I doubt anyone would embrace it! Definitely not recommended as a branding idea for Best Buy.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 minute 20 seconds ago

Gets my vote. Actually pretty clever!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
39 minutes 38 seconds ago

It is necessary for Best Buy to look beyond its core electronics categories. These are low margin and subject to very heavy competition and while Best Buy has managed to hold its own, it needs to explore alternative growth vectors to boost its future top and bottom lines. Healthcare makes sense as it is a lucrative and growing area in which many consumers are interested. Given Best Buy’s technological background its focus should be on service and products that allow health monitoring. A particular focus on monitoring for older consumers, many of whom shop at Best Buy, make sense in terms of a target market.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights
37 minutes 25 seconds ago

Health tech at home has the potential to be a great strategic investment for Best Buy. One of the keys to success will be their ability to engender trust from shoppers/patients. If Best Buy executes in-home health tech as well as they have in-home A/V tech (with Geek Squad), I suspect trust will be quickly (and well) earned.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
36 minutes 17 seconds ago

The opportunity here for Best Buy is huge. This is a very simple exercise (no pun intended) in connecting the dots. Technology and a growing universe of gadgets and apps are increasingly enabling a more connected and a more seamless healthcare process with better outcomes. And the U.S. has a lot of room for better healthcare efficiencies. Best Buy is perfectly positioned to play a major role in simplifying the process for the consumer. It’s an extension of the platform they currently provide for phones and computers. Just help me get the gadget and app up and running and the customer will have more and better information about diet, exercise and lifestyle.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Phil Rubin
BrainTrust
Phil Rubin
CEO, rDialogue
35 minutes 58 seconds ago

It’s fascinating to see brands like Best Buy address what we’ve all known has been coming for more than 30 years: the greying of America.

Most of the major brands we work with have health and wellness as a top priority for their business so this is not surprising at all and yes, of course, there is huge growth potential for Best Buy (and others) here.

Best Buy has a lot of trust and the customer relationships – in part via Reward Zone – to make this work. Great to see them focused on customers, still.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
31 minutes 48 seconds ago

The move makes sense. Best Buy sells electronics (mostly) for the home. The new category of health tech is complementary to others in the Best Buy assortment. The only question is whether or not the demographics of the CE products are the same as that of health tech. If you sell it, will they come?

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
30 minutes 19 seconds ago

The services play is smart for Best Buy since margins on most electronics are so thin. With advancements in health tech, I see no reason why Best Buy can’t get its share of the pie – their scale, brand awareness and current database of customers will help them get a head start on smaller competitors as they roll out services.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
27 minutes 53 seconds ago

This is very smart. Sure, healthcare is a big opportunity, but well-heeled Boomers will welcome an opportunity to create a relationship with Best Buy to purchase electronics and peripherals. This sounds like success.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
27 minutes 2 seconds ago

Home health technology devices and services is a fast growing market. Many doctor visits will become a thing of the past with video calls and devices in homes to measure or monitor heart rates, blood pressure, temperatures, etc.

Best Buy’s Geek Squad can help people set up their health monitoring systems and train them on how to use the technology. This is a great revenue opportunity for Best Buy.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bill Hanifin
BrainTrust
Bill Hanifin
CEO, Hanifin Loyalty LLC
18 minutes 32 seconds ago

Recognition of the opportunity to provide healthcare-related tech to members of an aging population is a brilliant extension of the Best Buy brand. The opportunity is to create relationships through technology with seniors and others who can benefit from these products.

The missing piece in today’s consumer electronics market is to fill the gap in understanding so that people buying tech can get the greatest benefit from it. Often we buy up the next cool gadget only to see it land in a drawer soon thereafter.

If Best Buy can provide the service, information and education to empower people of any age to take full advantage of the gadgets they buy, they will have a successful new area of business that will support the stated 2025 goal to double what Best Buy calls “significant customer relationship events.”

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Oliver Guy
BrainTrust
Oliver Guy
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
7 minutes 2 seconds ago

It is going to be an interesting area, one where we potentially have a number of different players who could be considering moves into that area — Apple, the pharmacy chains, and healthcare companies. But this is an area that also illustrates merging and convergence of industries – retail, healthcare, insurance and more. The question is, is Best Buy well-placed to do this? For example, would CVS/Walgreens be better positioned in terms of being healthcare focused?

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Best Buy already recognized that 'tech' isn’t just HDTVs and computing devices, but extends to all aspects of its shoppers’ lives. Good move."

Dick SeeselPrincipal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Dick Seesel

Dick SeeselPrincipal, Retailing In Focus LLC

Take Our Instant Poll

How would you rate the opportunity for Best Buy in tech-enabled care at home?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 