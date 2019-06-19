Photo: Best Buy

Best Buy announced that it has added connected home exercise devices to bestbuy.com and that it plans to display and sell the products in more than 100 stores by the end of the year as a part of the chain’s health and wellness focus.

The retailer is carrying a number of well-known fitness equipment brands, including Flywheel Home Bikes, NormaTec compression recovery systems, Hydrow’s connected rowing machines and NordicTrack connected treadmills. Many of the products will connect fitness trainers with home exercisers to help keep them motivated and moving toward their personal goals.

Best Buy is providing special training to its Blue Shirt in-store associates and in-home advisors so they’ll better understand how to advise customers on making the most of the equipment they purchase. Best Buy’s Geek Squad will handle installation of the equipment in customers’ homes. Members of the retailer’s total tech support program receive a 20 percent discount off this service.

“We know there’s a growing intersection between fitness and technology, and no one knows tech like we do,” said Jason Bonfig, Best Buy’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement. “We’ve promised our customers we’ll help enrich their lives, including their health and wellness, by using technology. This is a great example of how we’re living up to that commitment.”

The move into connected home fitness equipment is a natural progression from Best Buy’s sales of items such as activity trackers and smart scales. The company also recently began selling telehealth tech, such as Tyto Care’s remote care devices, to connect consumers with healthcare providers. Last summer, Best Buy acquired GreatCall, a maker of medical alert devices and Jitterbug cell phones that are designed to help senior citizens live more independently.