Best Buy is ready for Christmas with free next-day deliveries for almost everyone
Best Buy is looking to make some news ahead of the holiday selling season. Yesterday, the chain announced the launch of free next-day delivery on thousands of items that it sells online, with no minimum purchase or membership required.
The new service covers a wide range of products, although not some of the bigger ones such as wide screen televisions and refrigerators. Best Buy estimates that around 99 percent of its customers are eligible for the service. Those who are not still qualify for free standard ground delivery on their orders.
The retailer’s announcement follows similar moves made by rivals Amazon.com and Walmart earlier this year.
On Amazon’s first quarter earnings call in April, CFO Brian Olsavsky told analysts that the e-tail giant was well into the process of standardizing delivery times for Prime members from two days to one. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimates that Amazon has over 103 million Prime members in the U.S.
In May, Walmart announced it was rolling out its free NextDay service and expected to have it available to about 75 percent of American consumers by the end of the year.
Best Buy emphasized that it has other convenient options to connect its customers with the products they purchase. The chain’s store pickup service has proven a hit with customers. Forty percent of online sales are picked up at one of its physical locations. In select markets with curbside service, customers do not even have to get out of their cars. For those who prefer to have orders delivered, Best Buy makes same-day deliveries in 42 metro markets around the U.S.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important is speed of delivery to online sales performance? What will the availability of free next-day delivery mean for Best Buy’s business during the Christmas selling season?
5 Comments on "Best Buy is ready for Christmas with free next-day deliveries for almost everyone"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Offering next-day delivery certainly isn’t going to hurt Best Buy’s business. Offering another option for their customers continues to show that Best Buy is determined to challenge and pressure their competition. And by offering it to all customers, it gives them yet another chance to offer their loyalty program to new people. Smart move by Best Buy.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Speed of delivery is sometimes important. If the TV goes, it’s really important. If it’s for a new camera, likely not so much.
Speaking of new cameras, fun fact! I went to Best Buy last weekend to look for a new camera. I knew what I wanted and luckily they had a sample in stock. So, I asked about price matching and then I mentioned B&H Photo (in NY). The response? “Oh, we don’t price match New York stores.” WHAT? Now that was a shocker. Makes zero sense, and they just lost the sale. As it turns out, B&H was the same price for this particular model (Park Avenue Photo was not) but what kind of weird fine print is that? Guaranteed, that will hurt them more than next-day delivery or not.
Content Marketing Strategist
Speed is essential for e-commerce success, as online shoppers now expect fast (and free) delivery. Speed and ease are evolving into table stakes for retailers to stay competitive and responsive to consumer demand. By reducing friction in the online customer experience, Best Buy becomes a more desirable, convenient destination for holiday shoppers, which will boost its top line.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Best Buy is going to give us an interesting case study when we can compare 2019 sales and profits to 2018 sales and profits. Will this decision give Best Buy a bump in sales or is it just a recognition that next-day delivery is now table stakes? Since 40 percent of online sales are currently picked up in-store, what happens if those customers shift from that lower cost avenue to the higher cost next-day option? Best Buy is already a headquarters/go-to store for tech and electronics based on product and service. They are smart not to cede any operational advantage to the competition. Will this move be an expensive way to maintain market share, or will it buy market share?