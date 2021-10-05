Authentic Brands and Simon Property make a big move outdoors with Eddie Bauer deal

3 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Getty Images/RiverNorthPhotography
May 10, 2021
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Simon Property Group have teamed up again, this time to acquire Eddie Bauer.

The two companies, which formed SPARC Group, a joint venture to acquire well known retail brands at favorable prices, will be adding its newest acquisition to a group that currently consists of Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21, Lucky Brand and Nautica. The group as it is currently configured generates nearly $8.6 billion in annual sales.

Eddie Bauer, which was founded in 1920, will continue to be headquartered in Seattle with Damien Huang remaining as president. The company, which has hung on through struggles, bankruptcies and new owners for nearly 20 years, has a storied history that includes the creation of the first down jacket by Eddie Bauer himself. The current owner, PSEB Group is an operating company owned by Golden Gate Capital.

The chain currently has 300 stores across the U.S. and Canada, reports Reuters. Nearly half its retail sales last year were generated online as the company adapted to conditions created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The retailer has a long list of competitors including Amazon.com, BAck Country, Bass Pro Shops, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Eastern Mountain Sports, L.L. Bean, Moosejaw, Patagonia and REI.

ABG will own Eddie Bauer’s intellectual property and the core operating business will be added to SPARC’s portfolio.

“Eddie Bauer has a 100-year history of unparalleled authority in the outdoor space,” said Jamie Salter, Founder, chairman and CEO of ABG. “The global outdoor market opportunity has grown exponentially over the last year and we are ready to hit the ground running and guide this brand into new frontiers in partnership with SPARC, Damien and the rest of the Eddie Bauer team.”

Mr. Huang sees the Bauer brand remaining strong and believes the retailer is ready “to compete and win in a digitally-driven, omnichannel world.”

ABG and SPARC have committed to continuing the chain’s programs such as One Outside (formerly called All Outside) program, which seeks to connect members of underrepresented communities with the great outdoors. The 25-year program, which includes a partnership with American Forest, has planted over eight million trees across the U.S. and Canada.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the acquisition of Eddie Bauer by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group strengthen the retailer going forward? What will it take for Eddie Bauer to succeed in such a crowded market with equally or better known competitors?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Will the acquisition of Eddie Bauer by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group strengthen the retailer going forward?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Join the Discussion!

3 Comments on "Authentic Brands and Simon Property make a big move outdoors with Eddie Bauer deal"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
25 minutes 15 seconds ago

This is another piece of the Authentic Brands Group/Simon Property Group puzzle. This group has assembled an impressive group of retail brands, and the acquisition of Eddie Bauer is another, high-equity brand addition. Eddie Bauer has had much success, and even after all the challenges that is has faced, still has meaningful brand equity. Ultimately, Eddie Bauer and the other brands in the group need to find their way back to consumers in a post-pandemic world, and the Authentic Brands/Simon Property Group team needs to figure out how to make money at this.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
19 minutes 18 seconds ago

Eddie Bauer is a solid brand but it’s one that would benefit from some amplification. In one of our 2020 surveys for outdoor apparel and products, spontaneous awareness of Eddie Bauer was fairly low and too many, especially younger, consumers were not very knowledgeable about what the brand stood for or what its specialty is. Whether Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group can change that remains to be seen – but there is an opportunity here.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
10 minutes 4 seconds ago

I haven’t thought that Eddie Bauer was in need of any kind of drastic fix, but I’m still guessing they will benefit from this new ownership. I was hugely impressed with how Aeropostale executed under ABG versus prior ownership, so I suspect EB will benefit from that same kind of discipline and focus. EB has a great brand legacy to build on.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Will the acquisition of Eddie Bauer by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group strengthen the retailer going forward?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is Eddie Bauer to thrive under ownership by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 