Are you ready for the retailer-as-service revolution?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the Spieckerman Retail blog. The following article synopsizes key takeaways from Episode 24 of the Spieckerman Speaks Retail podcast.
Services and solutions have quickly become retailers’ growth engine of choice. Major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Target and Amazon.com have branched out into health services, ad marketing, financial services and more. Media coverage has largely portrayed these efforts as a defensive scramble among retailers, but recent quotes from Walmart CEO Doug McMillon paint a different picture.
Addressing Walmart’s acceleration into services, Mr. McMillon said, “We feel emboldened and are now moving with even more speed and aggressiveness. For an increasing number of customers, Walmart will be seen more like a service.”
His comments illustrate a new approach and identity — retailer-as-service — that differs from retailers’ past service expansion efforts in three ways:
- Employees are included: When you think of a retailer positioning itself as a service, you assume that it is serving consumers. Increasingly, however, companies are viewing their own employees both as beneficiaries and as prospects for growth. Walmart’s press release on its formation of a FinTech upstart in partnership with Ribbit Capital stated that the venture will “deliver innovative and needed options to our customers and associates — with speed and at scale.” Focusing on employee health, whether financial or physical, reduces risk, cuts costs and plumps up profitability.
- Suppliers are customers: Suppliers have also emerged as powerful prospects. A web page outlining the “key advantages” of Kroger’s in-house Precision Marketing arm boldly states, “We know your customers better than anyone” and promises to “grow your brand equity alongside Kroger, the third largest retailer.” Here, deep-pocketed brand marketers can help retailers hedge against the volatility and limits of consumer spending.
- Platforms are parlayed: After years of monetizing its supplier relationships, Amazon is now bringing employees into the fold through its Amazon Care service, which provides tele-health and in-home healthcare to employees. The company is offering the Amazon Care model to all Washington employees as well as other in-state employers who want to add its capabilities to their benefits packages. Employees are a great beta test to ensure smooth sailing for scaling.
The retailer-as-service model illuminates retailers’ commitment to expand beyond purveying products, by tapping into captive customers and monetizing platform-building moves.
- Walmart, Inc. Investment Community Meeting – Walmart
- Walmart Announces Creation of New Fintech Startup – Walmart
- Kroger Precision Marketing
- Amazon Care to launch across U.S. this summer, offering millions of individuals and families immediate access to high-quality medical care and advice—24 hours a day, 365 days a year – Amazon.com
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which aspects of retailer-as-service will have the greatest impact on retailer profitability and viability? How should brand marketers respond as retailers begin to see themselves as services to them?
Join the Discussion!
16 Comments on "Are you ready for the retailer-as-service revolution?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
The B2B services such as marketing and advertising are likely to be the most profitable for retailer-as-service, as the margins should be very high and attracting clients should be easy. Retailers have been providing a form of “services” to CPG manufacturers for years in the form of slotting fees, in-store promotions and advertising in flyers. Now it has become more digital with online, mobile and social media advertising.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This almost sounds old-fashioned to me. Retailers have always been in the solutions business. But retailers are now giving themselves permission to think in broader terms about the kind of solutions they can offer under one roof or one brand. Reminds me of the first time I saw a dry cleaner or a bank branch open in a grocery store. Perfect. A win for all parties, especially the customer. Expanding that thinking makes all the sense in the world. The “under one roof” thinking also gives me hope for the future of the mall, and how the combination of product and services will evolve in that context. Bottom line, it’s now about how brands, stores and malls can think more expansively about the definition of their brand promise and how they most efficiently can serve the customer.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I hope it bodes well for malls, too!
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
Yes! Malls must become multi-channel support systems for brands and retailers, including small local businesses, if they want to get back to being a community cornerstone.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Thanks for weighing in, Jeff! Yes, solutions and services have been a part of retail for ages. The difference now is that retailers like Walmart are identifying AS services (not just places that provide them), the “customers” being served are expanding (employees and suppliers), and the approach of testing services (sometimes with employees) then marketing them to others, including competitors. A few new twists that point to new priorities and opportunities.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
We are in the experience economy where an experience occurs when a company intentionally uses services as the stage, and goods as props, to engage individual customers in a way that creates a memorable event. It should be more aptly called as retail-as-an-experience which combines services, goods and immersive entertainment. That’s the future anyway.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
The biggest strain on the average American is healthcare, with many now paying more for healthcare than they are for their mortgage or rent. While it may be limited to a handful of major retailers, if they can build out services that can keep costs down while benefitting their ecosystem – that is the major impact.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
As more brands pull back from wholesaler selling to build a more direct relationship with customers, retailers are left with a choice — become private label sellers and hope customers fall in line, or change their vendor relationships to become more of a support system for popular brands. This move is a natural evolution for the industry and makes sense on many levels. It lets retailers focus on honing a top notch multi-channel retail operation, and lets brands focus on staying in lock step with the customer on product development and manufacturing. With tech and cultural changes happening almost weekly now, life is moving too fast for brands and retailers to continue to be all things to all channels. It makes so much sense for each to develop a different expertise and work together. But the key will be developing a new way to measure and reward success — and shareholders!
President, Graff Retail
This reminds me of a great athletic retailer focused on runners who ran running clinics every day. That was their secret sauce. The product was good. But the service offering was even better.
Product is just product. You can get that anywhere. It’s the experience that matters. So, it only makes sense that retailers extend into service offerings for vendors, staff and customers.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
As a management principle, extending the brand to adjacent products and services is not new. Retail companies have been doing this for a long time. Every major retailer has a credit card business. retailers like Sears, J.C. Penney and Macy’s also held a lot of real estate and, for a long time, it was their defensive strategy and cash cow.
The new age retailers are monetizing data and capabilities – offering marketing, fulfillment, and logistics services. The thing they have to watch for is not forgetting what drives these ancillary business units. Good retailing will get customers, and in turn power up other services.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Been there, done that, doing it again. It’s ironic that the last couple of years all we heard was free-standing stores are the future. Now we’re back to “everything under one roof” thinking. But it makes sense. At the end of the day, consumers want a consistently good experience that is provided in the easiest way possible. If it saves them time and money, they’re in.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Watching Amazon with Prime and their successful holistic approach to their customers (target everyone) others must take notice. That is exactly what retailer-as-service is. It is brand building to the nth degree.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Service offerings can become real difference makers — for retailers, for brands, and for distributors. The value of a physical product is not nearly as important nor as differentiating as services.
Art Buchwald is quoted as saying, “The best things in life aren’t things.”
President, Spieckerman Retail
I love that quote, Dave, especially when applied here!
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
Amazon turned consumption into convenience for consumers, and convenience has given way to services that breed more convenience for the consumer. That’s starting to look like an interesting flywheel effect for retailers that execute this well. Can every retailer do this? Certainly those with the necessary scale, like Walmart, can perform effectively with services. For others it may be more a matter of their specialty area and if it fits a consumer need. Take for example Best Buy’s new subscription program for Geek Squad services they are trialing.
As Walmart is finding, this also opens the door to employees and suppliers as customers. It’s turning the retailer into a platform play and given that the largest companies in the world tend to be platforms, there’s an obvious financial incentive for retailers to pursue this path.
Sr. Director Sales & Marketing, Alert Innovation
The explosion of e-commerce has shown shoppers that where they purchase their favorite soup, cereal or spaghetti doesn’t matter. It will be identical. What won’t be identical and what makes a trip to the store worth the effort are the added services. Historically those services have been the bakery, the deli, the meat counter, and the produce department. After that came in-store clinics or ready-to-eat meals. Extending services to cover other areas gives shoppers more compelling reasons to visit the store. The local flavor a store can add could be a key service differentiator.