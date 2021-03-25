Are you feeling loyal?
Up until about March 2020, I was a typical software industry road warrior, possibly a bit of an overachiever — logging some 250,000 miles per year on American Airlines — and spending more time with Marriott than my family.
This past year, all my travel was, well … zooming around, with zero miles and nights used. While my kids traditionally did an admirable job of using up all my airline and hotel points, I still had around 750,000 banked miles, which I was recently notified were in danger of expiry due to no activity in my account.
Fortunately, American told me about a number of ways I could log some activity, including just buying stuff I barely needed through the American Airlines Mall. With 750,000 miles at stake, the cost benefit of doing a little shopping was overwhelmingly in favor of buying some stuff or, more to the point, enlisting my daughters’ expert shopping help in keeping my account active.
What transpired was a series of overlapping loyalty benefits that leaves me wondering if today’s loyalty offers are really on target and questioning if the unlucky retailer made even a few cents on the transactions.
Here’s a breakdown:
- $100 purchased, 200 miles awarded, value $4 = four percent discounted
- Paid by Visa, three percent cash back plus two percent extra special and loyal preferred customer = five percent discounted
- Free shipping — say, a $6 value = 6 percent discounted
- Bypassed the “get another 10 percent off” offer by not giving up my email = 10 percent discounted
- Skipped joining the retailer loyalty program = two percent discounted
- Total “loyalty discounts taken” = 15 percent; discounts bypassed = another 12 percent
In the end, I had a happy daughter who expertly saved my 750,000 airline miles. I probably could have financially stressed a local restaurant with this chain of events (and further applied a coupon to the equation) and had dinner with my wife instead.
And yes, the product I bought was on sale, so this wasn’t a margin-rich transaction to begin with. In the end, I didn’t feel any greater attachment to anyone in this elongated loyalty chain and really wondered if the retailer in play would have been better off sending me a check for $5.00 to stay away.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the point of today’s loyalty programs has been lost in today’s elaborate chain of marketplaces, referrals and rewards? At the end of the purchase chain, who is really subsidizing the purchase and are retailers unfairly disadvantaged by picking up all the costs that precede the purchase?
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Loyalty programs are now table stakes as many consumers gravitate to the retailers with the best deals based on what level of loyalty value they receive. When points are redeemed, there is an incremental hit on margin for retailers. Knowing this, retailers need to structure the loyalty program in a manner that delivers a profitable margin for the life of the customer.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
As with all other elements of our world, the pandemic deeply impacted the loyalty business. Shifts in travel and work have devalued many popular loyalty programs. In the post-pandemic world, the math has changed; one dollar for one mile no longer equals a dollar in the minds of consumers. It’s ironic as many of the airlines were able to leverage the value of their loyalty programs for loans and other concessions to stay afloat last year. Those assets are no longer worth the same. At the end of the day, the model must shift and many consumers are in for a change to their reward earning.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Loyalty programs work, but it’s important to recognize that many loyalty programs are really marketing programs. There are perks, discounts, etc. That gets customers to come back again and again. It’s a marketing cost, built into the price of the product or service sold. But what happens if the perks and discounts go away? Would the customer still come back? If they do, then you know you have true loyalty.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Most of the product in these labrynths are commodities so promos bring customers in and that trumps loyalty. These programs work because sometimes retailers just simply need to move product. If the question is, do clients feel loyal to the brand or marketplace for the service? My answer is no. It’s a means to an end for the consumer. And a means to an end that moves units for the retailer too.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I love the commentary, Peter. Who of us hasn’t been there?
It seems to me that many loyalty programs are really anti-loyalty programs. The complexity for participating is astounding. Or maybe I am too simple minded.
I buy, you give me points. You never take away my points. (I know the company auditors have problems with that.) You tell me when and if I can redeem and I choose how.
The more bells and whistles on these programs, the less likely I am to participate.
President of FutureProof Retail
We are in the era of personalization; even loyalty is expected to be more convenient. The point of a loyalty program is to get customers coming back. Referrals and rewards are all nice. The winning loyalty platform will be personalized recommendations given at the right time- the moment of decision. More and more don’t want to constantly think about any retail store, even with extra coupon incentives. They want to get the right offer to appear when they are in the mood to shop.