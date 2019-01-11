Photo: Getty Images; Source: Jenny Craig

Walgreens announced earlier this week that it was working with Jenny Craig to bring its health and weight loss management services to 100 stores in 20 states across the country beginning in January.

Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and Phoenix are among the markets that will get Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations, which will feature one-on-one consultations, customized menu plans and meal delivery. It is the first time the organization has partnered with a national drugstore chain in the U.S.

“We found Jenny Craig to be a strong fit with our shared mission to provide trusted, proven, and personalized care,” said Jim OConor, senior vice president, neighborhood health destination, Walgreens. “Jenny Craig at Walgreens will give customers the opportunity to interact face-to-face with Jenny Craig consultants, just as our patients have experienced for over a century with our pharmacists.”

“Jenny Craig and Walgreens are a natural fit with both companies focused on making health services — including weight loss — easily accessible, effective, personal and valuable to customers,” said Monty Sharma, CEO and president of Jenny Craig.

Walgreens, which also announced this week that it is getting out of managing company-owned health clinics in its stores as of Dec. 31, is looking for ways to work with third-party services to provide a variety of health services to its customers. The drugstore chain issued a press release stating it is turning over operation of seven clinics it currently operates in the Cincinnati area to TriHealth, a not-for-profit that operates six hospitals and 130 additional sites for health care.

Dr. Chet Robson, the acting chief medical officer at Walgreens, said the agreement with TriHealth was an example of the drugstore chain’s commitment “to offer convenient access to affordable healthcare services while helping to ensure a true continuum of care for our patients.”

Walgreens is not the only drugstore chain working with third-party service providers in its stores. Earlier this year, CVS announced plans to add Smile Direct Club’s SmileShops to more than 100 of its pharmacies following a successful 13-store pilot conducted by the two companies across eight states.

