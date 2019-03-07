Are ‘veggie burgers’ and ‘oat milk’ confusing to consumers?
The growing popularity of plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy beverages is taking share of market from the companies that produce the real things. Many producers selling animal-based products object to plant-based alternatives being able to use terms such as bacon, burgers or milk in their marketing. Conflating the real thing (animal-based) with an unrelated product (plant-based), they argue, leads to consumer confusion and damage to their businesses.
While companies marketing products made from animals are on the defensive, they do have allies. In Mississippi, a law was passed that prohibits companies selling plant-based alternatives from using meat terms in labeling or marketing. Violators of the law could face up to a year in prison and a fine of $1,000. The state has not yet begun enforcing the ban.
Upton’s Naturals, who manufactures meatless alternatives, and the Plant Based Foods Association have filed a suit against Gov. Phil Bryant and the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson, which claims that the restrictions on what companies can call their products violates free speech protections under the First Amendment. The intent of the law, the parties argue, is to restrict competition.
The law’s supporters argue that it is about clarity and clearly defining meat as containing animal-based ingredients. The previous system in the state , they argue, may have led to confusion among consumers who were unclear about the distinctions between meat and meatless.
Dan Staackmann, founder of Upton’s Naturals, dismissed the confusion argument.
“We have not had a single complaint from any consumers about any kind of misconception about what our products are,” he told the Associated Press.
In December of last year, a federal court dismissed an appeal that would have prevented Blue Diamond Growers from using the term almond milk. Sales of cow-based milk have been declining for years as more consumers choose plant-based alternatives. Some dairy producers, reading the writing on the wall, have adapted by turning out dairy-free alternatives of their own.
- Selling ‘veggie burgers’ in Mississippi can land you in prison. Company sues state over law – The Associated Press/Mississippi Clarion Ledger
- Upton’s Naturals
- No Use Crying Over Spilled (Almond) Milk: Ninth Circuit Upholds Dismissal of Almond Milk Labeling Suit – National Law Review
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should makers of plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products be able to use terminology such as burgers or milk in their marketing or is it confusing to consumers? Which approach benefits food retailers more?
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Until there is the inevitable regulatory mandate (no, I’m NOT suggesting there be ANY more regulation put in place by the Feds or local government), I think it’s a good thing that shoppers can find alternatives to meat and dairy easily by brands using these descriptors.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I have no problem with the use of terms like “meatless meat” or “almond milk.” I think those lobbying against such terms are vested interests, such as the farming industry – or people with far too much time on their hands.
As far as I am concerned, so long as something is very clearly labeled it’s fine. And manufacturers and retailers generally do a good job of labeling and defining products.
Bottom line: the increase in choice is good for everyone, even it means more competition for traditional products.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
There is no doubt that the meat and dairy industries have gone on the offensive against plant-based alternatives. I have read more stories about how “beyond burgers” aren’t really as “healthy” as beef since its IPO.
I think these lobbying efforts (that’s all they are, let’s face it), should be squashed. Since when do meat producers get a trademark on “burger?” And why does “milk” have to be dairy, exactly? It’s just a word.
And in case you’re wondering, I don’t eat meat, and I do eat cheese (never been fond of milk, but love my half-and-half). And Beyond Burgers are crazy good.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
When we as a society want to allow or promote something the people (or a portion thereof) consider a “greater good,” we are humorously willing to convolute our own standards and logic. We rail against GMO products as not being transparently labeled, yet we call attempts to call something that isn’t meat “meat” or milk “milk” a violation of First Amendment protected free speech. And yes, legislation promoted as providing “clarity” to consumers has a protectionist intent to it. The frailty of our system of laws and government is that they are always subject to bending by the desires and advantage of one faction or another of society. Until someone invents a cure for human nature, perhaps that’s the best we can do. But we could at least admit it to ourselves.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
No, no, and no. If it has no meat it is a veggie patty, not a hamburger. Don’t confuse the people. This nomenclature smells of an attempt to satisfy those who won’t eat meat but still crave a hamburger!
Editor-in-Chief, CPGmatters
Milk comes from cows. Almond milk does not come from cows, but critics of almond “milk” have a point. It’s technically not milk. Are burgers meat? If so, veggie burgers and turkey burgers are mis-named. They should be called veggie patties and turkey patties. Technically yes, according to some critics.
All of the critics are in the food business and are crying foul. Consumers understand the difference between plant-based food and traditional food. They are not confused.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
To me there are two different definitions to be found in these examples. But first and most importantly, all products should be clearly labeled in a way so consumers know exactly what they are.
To me “burger” is more about the shape than the ingredients. Maybe even more about the servicing. To me having a burger means having a patty on a bun, no matter what it is — burger, veggie burger, chicken burger, turkey burger, etc…
The “milk” issue is something a little different. Milk is a very specific drink, coming from a female mammal and having certain and assumed nutritional value. Oat, almond, and all the substitutes are exactly that, SUBSTITUTES, and should not be labeled “oat milk” but “oat based milk substitute.”
President, Protonik
Any company who advertises “meatless meat” will discover push back at some point. An inherent lie in a name never goes well. Those who have adopted this have done so to ride the VC and investor hype which comes from vast over-statement and they probably don’t realize they have sealed their own doom. (Really? Peas are the primary ingredient? Is this baby food?)
What about “veggie burgers”? Customers understand these alternate statements. I hope the push back goes where it matters (“meatless meat”) not after the already understood products.