Are the cards stacked against small and medium sized retailers?
The general assumption is that the economy’s three-pronged challenge — supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and inflation — will wind up hurting smaller retailers and vendors significantly more than larger ones.
Smaller businesses often can be nimbler than their larger counterparts, but many of the current obstacles seem to favor organizations with greater leverage and strong balance sheets.
On recent quarterly calls, major vendors and retailers have called out the benefits of having strong relationships with their production and logistic partners as well as scale in managing the supply chain challenges expected to last through the first half of 2022.
Lowe’s CFO David Denton told analysts, “Our supply chain team continues to leverage our scale and carrier relationships to minimize the impact of these distribution costs experienced across the retail industry.”
Chip Bergh, Levi’s president and CEO, said on his company’s call, “Our globally diversified sourcing strategy, combined with our scale, are a source of competitive advantage.”
Costco, Walmart and Home Depot are not only able to charter their own ships to circumvent the sea logjam, but being well-capitalized helps the companies absorb escalating freight, warehousing and trucking costs. With a strong balance sheet, retailers can also fund air freight and stock-ups of extra inventory.
With plastic, paper and cardboard all in short supply, packaging materials required to support e-commerce’s momentum are also expected to first go to larger retailers. Andrew Hogenson, the global managing partner of consumer goods, retail and logistics at Infosys Consulting, told NBC News, “Someone like Amazon is obviously going to be at the front of the line to get their share of capacity, whereas these smaller businesses are at the back of the line.”
Larger retailers are also believed to have more financial flexibility to absorb higher costs and keep prices down for customers than smaller competitors.
Finally, having the financial wherewithal to continually lift wages and benefits to battle worker shortages is also expected to favor larger firms. Costco and Starbucks hiked wages again in recent weeks. Kevin Johnson, Starbucks’ president and CEO, said last week on his company’s quarterly call, “We believe this investment, combined with our industry-leading benefits program, will enable us to remain an employer of choice.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that larger retailers and suppliers are significantly better positioned to deal with the current supply chain, labor and inflation challenges? What advantages do small and medium-sized retailers still have in the current retailing climate?
11 Comments on "Are the cards stacked against small and medium sized retailers?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Clearly large retailers have resources that small/medium ones don’t and can brute force their way through some of the challenges. Money can solve some problems, and bigger chains have more of it. The greatest advantage small/medium retailers have is the frontline service that they can deliver. Forget about trying to match the capabilities of the big retailers or trying to take on too much – focus on what you do best.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Exactly that. Big retailers’ efforts at customer service are pale imitations of what smaller retailers can achieve.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I believe that larger retailers have a tremendous advantage. Smaller retailers are definitely at a disadvantage when inflation is involved. They can’t negotiate with suppliers and are usually last in line when the supply chain gets backed up. With labor, smaller retailers might actually have one interesting advantage. With hiring, they can be nimble and creative with wages, plus they have an actual human network for communicating openings and needs.
I am a board member of the Boston Main Streets Foundation and we are trying to level the playing field by giving mom and pop stores the same technology that the big players use. This initiative went a long way in the dark days of COVID-19 to allow for BOPIS, BOPAC, and delivery. Being innovative and having the right systems gives small players a tool to win.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
In a world dominated by oceanliner big retail, indie retailers are speedboats. The most creative, motivated, and engaged retailers by far. They don’t have the luxury of a bad thought or one bad hire. #StopCountingThemOut
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s usually true that small and medium-sized retailers can offer more personalized service and other benefits vs. “the big guys.” But it’s even more true today that large retailers have far more leverage with their suppliers and with their logistics partners. In today’s climate, great customer service may be irrelevant if there are no goods to sell.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, bigger players’ robust supply chains and deeper pockets give them an edge as retail risks make global headlines.
Yet smaller retailers have trusted relationships within the community and shorter supply chains if they source locally. These shops offer unique assortment variety with innovative products and attentive face-to-face service that builds connection.
President, Graff Retail
Deep pockets almost always win. Yet the smaller retailers still have room to navigate their way to success. Great service (not lip service), community connections and the ability to create a great shopping experience are the way forward. That’s nothing new. It’s just that these smaller retailers are going to have to execute at a much higher level than they’ve done in the past. Some will. Some won’t.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
As Mark Ryski stated, small and mid-sized retailers will need to find a way to differentiate their services to attract and retain customers. Personalizing the customer experience will be their key to success. Unfortunately there is not much small retailers can do to impact the supply chain issues as they do not have the same leverage and influence as the powerful big retailers. They need to focus on what they can control.
CEO, Currency Alliance
Well-run smaller retailers will be fine because they are more engaged with their customers and understand local preferences. The supply chain issues will be solved, but the labor issues will likely go on indefinitely – which means treating your colleagues well is key to long-term retention. Smaller retailers can also do more in the context of shop local campaigns to appeal to shoppers who care about their community.
Senior Retail Writer
Large retailers have the cash flow to win pricing bids on supplies and hike employee wages. Although I wonder how long they can sustain the increased spending.
Smaller retailers are definitely at a disadvantage – they simply don’t have the same leverage big corporations do when negotiating with suppliers. However small businesses are also able to pivot a lot faster, have community engagement, and have more loyal local fans.
Small businesses can succeed by getting creative with product sourcing, staying on good terms with suppliers, being transparent with shoppers, and offering great service.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Medium and small retailers can circumvent some supply chain issues because they can and do source more domestic product. They can also circumvent some of the scarce labor issues because they are more adept in developing closer relationships with their employees and, maybe, make a conscious decision to pay their employees a little more than their large competitors. Relative to inflation, medium and smaller retailers may be at a disadvantage. They may not have the deep pockets to underwrite some of the cost increases that all retailers are experiencing.