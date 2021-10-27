Are store associates the key to bridging retail’s physical/digital divide?
I recently had the opportunity to discuss what it takes to deliver superior omnichannel experiences for consumers in the current retailing environment with Rowan Luckie, global digital director, Molton Brown, and Katie Hunt, cofounder, Showfields.
For those not familiar, Molton Brown is a 50-year-old legacy brand selling luxury beauty products directly to consumers. Showfields bills its highly curated concept as “the most interesting store in the world.” Each brand is high-touch and sensory-driven, making both highly dependent on providing in-person experiences to connect with customers in their unique ways.
Both organizations found themselves, like others, having to pivot in the ways they organize, measure and innovate since the pandemic hit last year. Many new initiatives at the two companies were driven, performed or informed by store associates.
The two companies realized that they did not have the store-level customer-facing expertise in IT or corporate functions and recruited store associates to become customer experience (CX) advisors, live-streamers, social responders, storytellers, content creators and user experience (UX) testers. Associates also managed customer service requests, given the huge increase in digital and call center traffic.
Molton Brown developed a creative digital fragrance finder to engage with customers digitally who typically have one-to-one consultations and trials with store associates. Digitizing a luxury sensory experience isn’t easy, but I found the retailer’s finder to be beautiful, pleasurable and accurate.
Ms. Luckie indicated that Molton Brown is creating new luxury delivery and fulfillment experiences, rolling out new products and continuing to champion beauty that’s kinder to the environment.
Showfields created a Magic Wand App to keep store associates safe when stores reopened. It began using near field communication (NFC) tags to allow shoppers to tap phones on hidden messages throughout the store to learn about brands, products and artists as well as to shop and contactlessly checkout. Showfields is developing a real Wand powered with enhanced features that will let customers “wave” it to learn, engage, shop and save their preferences.
Both executives say the pandemic permanently changed how they look at content, return on investment, marketing plans and funnel. Volume, store traffic levels and clicks are less important than retention, frequency, engagement level and interaction quality.
Ms. Hunt stated that Showfields now views stores as an acquisition channel versus a selling venue and is planning to open several new units this year.
Both executives agreed that the pandemic accelerated their physical/digital convergence by five-plus years. They are harnessing the energy and expertise of associates to create hybrid models that best serve consumers across channels, locations and devices.
- Panel Session: Delivering First Class Omnichannel Experiences in The New Normal – YouTube
- Match your fragrance to you – Molton Brown
- Magic Wand App – Showfields
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are sensory-driven brands doing enough to engage consumers across shopping touchpoints? What retailers and consumer-direct brands do you think are doing the best jobs of using store associates and technology to bridge the digital/physical divide?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Are store associates the key to bridging retail’s physical/digital divide?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I’ve been impressed with the innovation introduced as a result of the pandemic and the motivation to use technology more effectively (Patricia Vekich Waldron highlights two great examples in this post!). Any of these solutions must begin with the consumer’s journey in mind — and it must enhance their path to purchase.
In my opinion, Ulta is beginning to deploy unique AI-powered technologies to bridge the physical/digital divide, Burberry’s social retail store model is intriguing, and conversations shouldn’t overlook how Amazon continues to address shoppers in- and out-of-store.
Are brands doing enough? Although moving in the right direction, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was right when their lyrics suggested, “We ain’t seen nothing yet!”
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Sorry, I visited Showfields when I was at NRF before the pandemic. I was nonplussed. A jumble of brands filling space was not cutting edge. And employees were more interested in looking away than helping. The “magic wand” is yet another way to say, “you’re on your own here.” They may open stores but I don’t see them as the future. And pardon me but, “Volume, store traffic … are less important than retention, frequency, engagement level and interaction quality,” says this is more of a PR vehicle than a functioning store. Who is doing it well? Camp is the poster retailer for understanding it isn’t about content, it is about experiences that generate sales. Retail is still a game of being brilliant on the basics.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
In retail there are so many missed opportunities to bring brands to life. Bridging the digital and physical is a key area of opportunity. Walmart’s new associate mobile app and Nordstrom each offer additional help to associates on the floor to help the shopping experience. Retailers must think out of the box to deliver more experiences and better content. Interactive cooler screens at convenience retail are another great example: there is nothing to separate hundreds of beverages and now there’s the chance to tell a story and do more.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Sensory-driven brands could do more to engage customers across all channels. Livestreaming has been a great digital tool for beauty and wellness brands but this is just the tip of the iceberg of opportunities. Enabling the right digital tools will equip teams for success regardless of channel.
Engaging customers through brand ambassadors and product experts in a physical store is still a key touchpoint that translates into sales and builds deeper relationships with the customer. Equipping sales associates with the right digital tools from product knowledge to real-time inventory will bridge the digital/physical divide.
Content Marketing Strategist
To connect with global consumers, sensory-driven brands now need a full arsenal of omnichannel touchpoints.
Digital innovations like augmented reality and livestreaming are driving growth in beauty and luxury. These tech trends offer more product details through personalized virtual try-ons and answering viewers’ questions. (Influencer Austin Li, the “Lipstick King,” just sold $1.7 billion in 12 hours on a Singles’ Day livestream.)
Yet stores bring the human touch. Associates’ face-to-face service can build warm relationships rather than simply complete a transaction. Also, stores’ multisensory experiences give shoppers greater certainty about exactly what they’re buying.
Embracing physical and digital service helps sensory-driven brands balance convenience and confidence to fuel omnichannel sales.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
There is always room for improvement; no one can say, “we’re done now and can coast the rest of the way.” Excellent strategic agility by Molton Brown and Showfields to realize the opportunity and accelerate their physical/digital convergence. The shift in mindset is well represented by Ms. Hunt’s statement that Showfields now also views stores as an acquisition channel versus a selling venue.
A multi-banner retailer like Signet has done a terrific job reinventing the shopping experience since the pandemic by melding physical and digital to deliver inspired customer experiences. The company invested in and retrained store associates, introduced in-store technology and is creating more seamless connections between website and store.