Are short-term leases here to stay?

Photo: @JJFarquitectos via Twenty20
Mar 02, 2021
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Gaining leverage due to elevated vacancy rates amid the pandemic, retailers are asking for and increasingly receiving short-term leases. The change carries short-term benefits and long-term risks for merchants.

Shorter terms provide greater flexibility to exit a lease quicker should the accelerated shift to online selling lead to dismal traffic. Longer term, a landlord may hike the rent or kick out a tenant at an outperforming location just as many consumers are discovering the business.

Many retailers had already been pushing for shorter leases in recent years given the disruption caused by online selling.

For landlords, accepting shorter terms fills vacancies at a challenging time and may help with negotiations to recoup deferred rent from 2020, according to CNBC. On the other hand, shorter-terms means scrambling to continually find renters in the years ahead.

Simon Property Group is signing more three-year leases, David Simon, CEO, said on the mall operator’s fourth-quarter investor call. “We’re OK with that, because I’d rather negotiate two or three years from now” rather than have empty spaces.

“I think actually that could be in our best interest, too, because … we don’t quite have the ability to point to sales as a way to increase rent. It’s actually a two-way street, and it’s working out fine with a vast majority of our retailers,” Mr. Simon said.

At Tanger Factory Outlets, management has recently extended a number of pop-up and short-term leases.

“We will see a lot more local and [temporary] leasing probably in the first half of the year,” CEO Stephen Yalof said on Tanger’s fourth-quarter call. “But we’re very proactive with our long-term leasing to replace that tenancy and grow our permanent leasing base.”

The greater flexibility could lead to an increase in pop-ups and concept stores on short-term leases, Luisa Janisch, associate director, research at CBRE, recently told Vogue Business.

Michael Phillips, president of real estate investment firm Jamestown, told The Wall Street Journal last year that he expects to see more short-term leases and revenue sharing arrangements as stores gradually reopen. He said, “The days of being the landlord as an overlord to collect rent are over.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see shorter and more flexible leases for retailers continuing after the pandemic subsides? How might leases best be restructured to manage risks for both stores and property owners?

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
28 minutes 58 seconds ago

The power dynamic has shifted to retailers, and now the mall operators have little choice but to accept short-term/flexible leases. I expect that this will become the new normal for years to come. And while this shift in control from mall operators to tenants is jarring for mall operators, it just might ultimately improve the mall/tenant relations as the two parties work more collaboratively toward win-win arrangements.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
13 minutes 48 seconds ago

Shorter, more flexible terms should happen. Whether they do or not will be up to the wisdom of the landlords. I have seen too many retail locations lay fallow because of the stubbornness of landlords.

Nikki Baird
Nikki Baird
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
12 minutes 46 seconds ago

While the pandemic may have given retailers leverage and mall operators incentive to take what they can get, I don’t see the end of the pandemic changing the dynamic at all. The U.S. was over-stored before the pandemic, and the future has long pointed to a more dynamic store location strategy – changing demographics and shifting consumer preferences mean that retailers – and real estate – need to speed up to match the shifts.

