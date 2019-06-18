Are Shark Tank-like competitions a path to retail innovation?
Grocer Stew Leonard’s, The Meadows, an open-air shopping complex in St. Louis, and Title Nine, the women’s activewear chain based in Emeryville, CA, are all orchestrating competitions mimicking the hit show, Shark Tank, to discover fresh ideas.
The first-ever “Stew’s Tank” competition invited New York-based food companies to upload their “best sales pitch video” to Stew Leonard’s website. Selected vendors advanced to the next round to meet with the grocer’s buying team for a sales presentation. The grocer will test the products chosen by its buyers and track sales during June at the chain’s East Meadow store.
The best-sellers will then be judged by a panel of local chefs and Stew Leonard, Jr., CEO, and the winners will be added to all stores in New York and Connecticut in July.
“Stew Leonard’s launched rock star brands like Newman’s Own, Bear Naked Granola, Rao’s Marinara Sauce, and Long Island’s Butera’s Meatballs,” said Mr. Leonard. “My family and I are excited about Stew’s Tank and we can’t wait to taste our next best-selling product!”
The Meadows, owned by New York-based Cohen Equities, in late May launched its first RetailNEXT competition to find the “next big thing in retail.” The Meadows asked existing brick & mortar retailers, online retailers and start-ups currently in business to submit ideas for a new concept, meet with judges and conduct a final 10-minute presentation in front of a panel of retail experts, including Maxine Clark, founder, Build-A-Bear Workshop.
The winner will be assisted in launching their concept at The Meadows and earn free rent for a year. The Meadows’ statement read, “The goal of this competition is to accelerate successful concepts that will work, not only for the entrepreneurs, but also become a model for malls to find future tenants — in St. Louis and beyond.”
In September, Title Nine will launch its second Movers And Shakers Pitchfest competition to give women entrepreneurs a chance to earn mentoring and a purchase order from Title Nine.
Shark Tank-style pitch competitions are fairly common at high schools and colleges, as well as at trade shows. Municipalities have also used them to explore new ideas.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Shark Tank-style pitch competitions as a way for retailers, shopping center owners or vendors to discover new ideas? Are such events likely a bigger PR benefit than a source for innovation? How can they be executed most effectively?
7 Comments on "Are Shark Tank-like competitions a path to retail innovation?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Potentially, this is a good way for individual innovators and smaller businesses to attract the attention of larger retail players and get a leg-up in the retail world. However, these schemes are not a replacement for everyday innovation within retailers, nor are they suited to every business.
It is also vital that ongoing support is given if innovations are to reach their full potential. Incubators like John Lewis’s JLAB are excellent at doing this and create sustainable outcomes for both retailers and innovators.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
It’s becoming extremely difficult to reinvent the wheel and come up with a product or design that will drive the innovations that will benefit our lives. However, everyone loves the gamification approach to driving innovation, and these Shark Tank pitches may just drive the right amount of interest for PR and surface some new ideas.
Either way, these grassroots level Shark Tank pitches help to tie together local communities, provide a forum for emerging talent, and drive some new innovations that may not have otherwise had a chance. Ultimately, Stew Leonard’s and The Meadows will benefit from a PR perspective. The net benefits for the emerging entrepreneurs are much more significant.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
These are manly PR opportunities for the host and contestants with a potential path to secure future funding and the occasional breakout.
Innovation is not borne out of a shark tank. If anything, an environment like this can stifle true innovation as contestants cater to a panel’s idiosyncrasies in search of low hanging fruit.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
If the original intent remains intact, I love the idea to help drive innovation in retailing. Far too many retail formats have largely remained unchanged for literally decades. Stores look and operate basically the same as they did in the past, and few are willing to risk breaking through the paradigm.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Never really cared for Shark Tank. The “investors” always seemed to be grandstanding for the audience and the “entrepreneurs” often appeared to be deer caught in the headlights. Almost as if the whole thing is scripted…
Now if the experts and the folks pitching ideas were sincere about developing products and services that generated shopper demand, it might actually work. Stew is the real deal in terms of generating shopper engagement, so if he can’t make this work, I’m not sure anyone can.
By the way, ideas can yield both PR benefits and be a source for innovation.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
I’ve actually been involved in a similar project before. The good news? It’s a great way to quickly find all the holes in a proposed item, format, offering, etc. The bad news? You aren’t really seeing the best and brightest, just the slickest and most marketing savvy. Real innovation doesn’t always come so nicely packaged complete with its own movie star endorser like Newman’s Own or a legacy of restaurant success like Rao’s. I’ve written a book about why you can’t find real innovation so close to a mass market, and so far the conclusions have held up pretty well. That said, again, great way to test an idea, but in my experience a panel of diverse experts — production, packaging, marketing, sourcing, etc., etc. — trumps a celebrity panel every time. Bottom line: I’ve seen it work in practice, but this sounds more like a PR play to me.