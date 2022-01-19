Are retailers’ returns concerns coming to a holiday head?
As is the custom, consumers are sending back their unwanted holiday gifts, but this year’s returns problem is proving to be bigger — and more expensive — than usual.
One in four U.S. customers will return a holiday gift by next weekend, according to projections from a study conducted by UPS and reported by Bloomberg. That number represents a 10 percent increase over 2020’s return-heavy season.
The costs that retailers incurred when accepting returns spiked in 2021, rising 59 percent, according to the study. It now costs $33 dollars for a retailer to process the return of a $50 item. The increase can be attributed in part to broader economic trends such as labor shortages and rising logistics costs. Returns have grown so voluminous that retailers have moved to a model of liquidating returns via online auction because it is impossible to sort through them all and determine what is suitable to restock. Some returned inventory ends up getting incinerated or thrown into landfills.
While it is well-established that e-commerce has led to increased returns due to the tendency of customers to use free return policies when comparison shopping, especially in apparel, a recent survey shows some surprising reasons that customers could be returning so much this year.
A study shared with RetailWire by Voxware indicated that in the aftermath of the 2021 holiday season, 26 percent of customers returned products that were delivered late, up from 10 percent in 2018. Retailers may also be adding to the problem, as the study found that 51 percent of customers who returned an item received a wrong item, again, as a replacement, which would presumably lead to another return. Fast and convenient returns are a perk consumers continue to expect, with 97 percent saying that how a retailer handles a return will impact their choice to shop in the future.
How retailers can keep customers happy while not losing money has become a perennial question. Some retailers have tried charging a fee for returns after a certain period, only allowing returns in exchange for store credit and tying free returns to tiered loyalty programs.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can retailers reduce the number of returns they receive or at least the cost associated with them? Can retailers cut return costs without creating disgruntled customers in the process?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is the ugly underbelly of online selling – painfully expensive returns. Returns are bad for retailers’ bottom lines and the environment. As good as online retailing has become, it’s far from perfect. Late shipments, wrong items, poor fit, there are countless reasons why customers do and will continue to keep shipping product back. Retailers need to think creatively about how to mitigate the returns expense impact, like offering additional discounts to keep product. However pricing incentives must be considered carefully, otherwise some customers will merely game the system to get extra discounts.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Omnichannel retailers with physical presences can find ways to incentivize return-to-store as the primary return path. They can also carefully frame return requirements to still give a broad policy but create better guardrails that align with reduced processing costs.
An example is the extend holiday return window. Is it really necessary? It is especially problematic for seasonal items, including clothing and to me an unnecessary perk that likely gains little on the sales side and detracts more in operating expense.
E-commerce only sellers have more challenges, but I can’t think of any I’ve purchased from that offer free returns, so the return shipping cost is a built-in throttle against over purchasing.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This has always been an issue in the post-holiday period. However this year it is worse than ever. Why? Because of elevated online purchasing, because of supply chain issues forcing people to buy products from retailers they wouldn’t usually use, and because some orders arrived late and were unwanted. This is causing issues in terms of markdowns and excess stock in warehouses and stores. The potential resolutions are multifold: improved pictures and images to give shoppers a better impression of products, more detailed sizing information, stricter returns policies, and so forth. However, in some ways, returns are simply a cost of business.
Co-Founder & Partner, Ascendant Loyalty
Neil, all outstanding ideas and suggestions!
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Let the retail return tsunami begin! Greater reliance on e-commerce comes at a cost — returns and exchanges — and retail has yet to grasp that the cost for last-mile delivery may be doubled (or more). For some categories, it will be hard to reduce the number of returns (clothing) while for others it will be easier. Retailers should calculate the cost of returns and make smart decisions about the cost/benefit of actually returning items versus letting the customer keep items under a certain dollar threshold.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Good point on the policy to let customers keep the product rather than incurring the expense of shipping the product back, restocking it, and potentially paying for shipping again for a new customer. The costs of processing returns add up and there is a point when it is more cost effective to let the customer keep the product they want to return. Some retailers have explored options such as giving customers a percentage credit if they choose to keep the product, which can offset some of the expense of returns.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Returns are not coming to an end but the opportunity for returns to drive additional sales and customer loyalty has increased.
The push towards returning goods in store or offering store credit vs. a full refund is something we are seeing more of. Zara, Knix, Indigo, and Aritzia are offering options during the return process and this is an incentive to “correct” the purchase as opposed to going through the return.
Returns are going to cost retailers more for many reasons including those stated in the article. It will also cost customer loyalty if the return is not smooth or if the customer just moves on to the next retailer. The options are endless. It’s critical to close the feedback loop with returns and get smarter with product assortments.
The challenge is for retailers to get the sale right in the first place by offering the right product in the right sizes while helping the customer through their choices online.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The partnership between Amazon and Kohl’s, where customers can take their Amazon returns to the nearest Kohl’s store, makes sense because a brick-and-mortar store has the logistical skill to handle returns. There should be more partnerships like this one.
But one of the root causes of the problem stems from retailers’ execution in the first place. Did they accept orders knowing that they would be unable to ship on time? Did they ship the wrong product? Retailers who can execute better on the front end should have fewer consequences during “return season.”
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I’m for making returns frictionless. RFID would allow legitimate returns to be literally drop-and-go. The serialization of product tells the retailer who bought the product, when and where, while the RFID reader will pick up the RFID tag without scanning. Given that 97 percent of shoppers make a determination on where to shop based on the return process, this is a great customer loyalty and journey investment. To improve item accuracy when filling initial orders and doing exchanges, retailers might want to improve staff training and review the conditions where the packing is happening.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
While not a simple solution, there are steps that can be taken and we have already discussed some in this forum. AI-based fitting for apparel and footwear can reduce returns due to fit. Charging for returns — this will happen when retailers realize that they have reached the breaking point of costs that they can withstand. Charging for the initial shipment so that customers do not over order with the intent of returning that which they do not want to keep. Free shipping will also reach a breaking point beyond which retailers will begin to charge (as they should have from the beginning). There is no free lunch. Someone has to pay. If it’s the retailers that have to pay, the cost will eventually be reflected in the selling price of the products.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Although not a new issue for most retailers, this year’s deluge of returns is compounded by the pandemic, by supply chain issues, by workforce issues, and by a significant shift to digital. And this situation will become increasingly troubling as these issues mount.
Can retailers reduce return costs? The simple answer is probably not. New measures must be taken to tackle this problem — the dynamics have changed dramatically and traditional reverse logistics and returns management are no longer good solutions. Technology is likely at the center of the answer (better “try on” options and improved product images/content are good initial steps). However the issue must go all the way back to return policies, practices, and systems.
At the risk of disappointing customers, clamping down on returns must begin by establishing new expectations. Not an easy task.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The promise of everything available all the time means many things are no longer a considered purchase but a whim from a FB ad. No apparel sale is complete until it is on the back of the customer yet someone who tries it on in the store returns in single digits. Online is not profitable or sustainable. Get more people to engage at stores and get the purchase right, rather than paying $33 to return $50 items.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Unfortunately, this is an unpleasant side effect of the increase in online selling. Retailers can help mitigate some of the costs by focusing on getting the right product to the customer in the first place (better visuals, detailed product information, and more sizing information) and then when a return is necessary, encouraging in-store returns (offer the customer a discount on a same-day in-store purchase).