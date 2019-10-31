Are retailers out-of-step with consumers when it comes to price?
A recent survey of senior retail executives and consumers found that both groups are in agreement that quality is the most important factor in purchasing decisions. There is a big disconnect between the two, however, when it comes to the importance of price in deciding what to buy.
Only 20 percent of executives think pricing is most important in purchasing decisions. Way more consumers (40 percent) say price is the most important factor in deciding what to buy.
Price perceptions are also in stark contrast between the retailers and consumers surveyed. Only twenty percent of retail executives think consumers believe prices are going up online and in stores. Consumers see this differently, with 51 percent reporting online prices increasing and 60 percent saying that they are paying more for in-store purchases.
“These data show consumers are more concerned with pricing than many senior decision makers in the retail industry suspect,” said Greg Petro, CEO and founder of First Insight, in a statement. “The impact of this disconnect will only continue to grow as prices rise due to tariffs. Retailer and brand decision makers need to understand consumers’ perceptions to ensure they are able to continually attract today’s consumers with the right price-value equation.”
Thirty-six percent of consumers point to price promos, coupon availability and better pricing as one of the three biggest factors that make them choose to shop in a store rather than online. Only 12 percent of retail executives think these factors are important when consumers determined where they will shop.
Consumers and retailers surveyed agree that being able to see and touch products and being able to take a purchase home immediately are among the three top factors in whether to shop in a store rather than online. Retail executives, in both cases, see these as more important than consumers. Thirty-six percent of consumers rank being able to see and touch products among their top three factors compared to 44 percent of executives. The divide is even more noticeable on being able to take immediate control of a purchase. Forty-one percent of consumers name this as a top-three factor compared to 59 percent of retailers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How well do most retailers understand the importance of various factors involved in consumer purchasing decisions? Do you think the findings of the research cited in the article are reflective of current reality or are they an outlier in some way?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t think this is about price; I think it’s about value. Often the problem is that retailers see their offers and products as being more valuable than consumers do – and that’s because many retailers are out-of-step with what consumers really want. On top of this, retail is more of a buyer’s market right now: there’s lots of competition and that means consumers can be picky when it comes to price.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I’m with you, Neil. I don’t think it’s about price either.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It is not pricing per se, about which there may be basic differences. The industry is separated into numerous price level segments e.g. luxury, moderate, bargain or discount. The prices in each of these segments are not the most important factor but the perceived value of the purchase for that price is very important. If there’s value, they will come!
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Shoppers have been trained for years to wait for sales, to use coupons, or to save money using other incentives. Technology has only encouraged related behavior (like “showrooming”) since everybody can comparison-shop on their phones.
But “value” isn’t just about the lowest price. If a retailer expects a customer to pay more, is it offering higher quality or better service to justify the difference? If it’s not meeting this standard (and many retailers do not), it’s no wonder that shoppers tend to focus on price alone.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Understanding what is important to consumers is imperative for retail success. We have done a lot of research on both consumers and retail executives and it is very interesting to examine the gaps between what consumers want and what retailers offer. If retailers aren’t paying attention to their customer preferences on all aspects of the shopping journey and all of the factors that impact their purchase decisions, they should start now.
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
It comes down to perceived value. Shoppers are most compelled when the ratio of quality to cost is one that they perceive as beneficial to them. This is based as much on whether they “trust” the retailer or brand in question as it is on price and actual quality, not to mention convenience and ease of experience. We’ve also seen evidence that shoppers are willing to pay more for ethical production. Regardless, a race to the bottom isn’t going to work.