Are retailers making it too tough for seniors to shop online?
Many older consumers have discovered and embraced digital communications and online shopping during the pandemic as the higher-risk group avoided stores. The onboarding experience for many, however, hasn’t been a walk in the park.
A survey commissioned last fall from Beyond Consultancy, found only 42 percent of U.K. consumers aged 65 and over found their online experience to be straightforward, with 13 percent labeling it as frustrating.
A survey of adults over the age of 50 taken last October from AARP found the biggest barriers to adopting online technology were cost, cited by 38 percent; awareness/lack of knowledge, 37 percent; and privacy concerns, 34 percent.
Many businesses sought to redesign their websites as more seniors headed online during the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal. For many, mild cases of deteriorating vision or dexterity that come with age spoil the online experience.
Suggestions for website upgrades from the Journal article included increasing the size of fonts or using brighter colors to highlight important text. Displaying menu items clearly at the top of the home page and avoiding unnecessary scrolling or drop-down menus were other tips.
Instacart launched a Senior Support Service last October that provides an online specialist to walk older customers through their first order. The service also provided tutorials for setting preferred replacements, chatting with delivery drivers and changing orders.
A recent Washington Post article on the spike in online grocery spending by Baby Boomers noted how Kraft is working with retailers to group items online by category, such as breakfast or burgers, instead of mimicking traditional supermarket aisles. The packaged foods giant is also partnering on creating videos and interactive images that highlight a product’s size and ingredients, as well as setting up one-click options to purchase ancillary items such as ketchup.
Elizabeth Bennett, VP of e-commerce for Kraft Heinz, told the Post, “If you think about a traditional store, I can’t control which entrance you walk in or which aisles you go down. But online, when we see who you are as a consumer, we can surface certain items.
- Brands warned not to ignore ‘grey pound’ as over-65s embrace e-commerce – The Drum
- Tech Usage Among Older Adults Skyrockets During Pandemic – AARP
- 2021 Tech Trends And The 50-Plus – AARP
- Some Companies Make Their Websites More Elderly-Friendly – The Wall Street Journal
- Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Insights – Instacart
- Introducing New Senior Support Service Ahead of Cold & Flu Season – Instacart
- Baby boomers, to retailers’ surprise, are dominating online shopping – The Washington Post
- 10 Consumer Trends We’re Watching in 2021 – NPD
- Will Boomers and Gen X keep shopping online post-pandemic? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are website redesigns, onboarding tutorials or other steps necessary and practical to improve the online experience for older Americans? Do you see this market remaining significant for retailers now that states are beginning to lift pandemic restrictions?
Join the Discussion!
19 Comments on "Are retailers making it too tough for seniors to shop online?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Clarity of design and ease of navigation are great website design principles regardless of the age of the target customer. Most Boomers are computer literate and shouldn’t have trouble negotiating a well architected site. If, as a company, you need to offer tutorials on how to use your site, perhaps the problem is with the site, not the user.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Ditto, Ryan! Cannot be said better. If the customer doesn’t understand something, blame the customer. It’s a winning strategy!
Unfortunatley most user interface is created by 20 or 30 somethings who do not take into account that we all lose a considerable percentage of our perceptual bandwidth as we age. And yes you can join AARP at 50 but that is more a marketing strategy not a true sensitivity to “aging” or “retirement,” not these days.
Interestingly only 10 percent of media spend is aimed at the Boomer and older demographic. Yet, according to the Federal Reserve, those over 55 years control 72.6 percent of household wealth. Those over 70 control 27.8 percent. IMHO this category is an untapped treasure-trove of talent, ideas, energy and ambition — and wealth. And I don’t just say that because I am one! Still working on the wealth bit. 🙂
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Hey, we’re called Zoomers for a reason!
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Simple always wins. Great points Ryan.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
In my de facto role as tech support for my octogenarian parents and in-laws, I can say with complete confidence that commerce sites can make searching and action-taking functions (add to cart, view more details, apply promo code, checkout, etc.) more intuitive and obvious. The search – and especially filter – functions always confuse my senior family members. And the action functions are never obvious to them. They simply don’t see the buttons or worse, they don’t know what to expect when they “push the button.” These two small enhancements would make them much more efficient, more confident and, most importantly, more frequent shoppers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
My grandma is in her 90s and she uses online to do large, bulky grocery shops. We all assumed that this is because she found it tiring and too difficult to go to the store, but she adamantly informed us it’s because she has more important social things to do and doesn’t have time to go to the supermarket! When she first started shopping online we walked her through how to place an order and helped her set up an account and lists. That initial “tutorial” was important as she wasn’t familiar with how to use an iPad, how to swipe and click, and so forth. But now that she knows she is good to go!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Cheers to your grandma! And to you for not treating her like she wouldn’t be able to figure out online shopping. Far too many marketers and companies write off older people. Big mistake.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Grandma has a wonderful message for all of us. She has more important social things to do.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
“Seniors” paints people age 50 (AARP-eligible) and older with a broad brush. As Ryan points out, it’s not just those over 75 (before the Baby Boom era began) struggling with poorly designed websites, but it may not be such a struggle for “younger” seniors if the sites are easy to navigate and instinctive about search preferences.
The problem isn’t limited to retail websites — I’ve been on plenty of Zoom calls over the past 15 months, and I still find older participants in social settings struggling with how to use it. (Where’s that mute button?) Again, it’s not limited to seniors, but B2B site designers need to think harder about consumers’ end uses for their platforms.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Retailers are missing the boat if they turn their back on the demographic with the wealth that seniors have accumulated. The genie is out of the bottle with online shopping for groceries and other necessities and it’s not going back in. We need to make our websites more intuitive to match the needs of this aging group. Easily modified font sizes, one-click purchase options and product substitutions are all consistent problems from site to site. The pandemic fear is not going to go away and shopping has been altered in some ways for at least a generation. We need to be prepared for the long haul and the next pandemic.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Talkin’ ‘bout my generation. Aging is super fun: Presbyopia kicks in at 40 and you can’t see anything close up without reading glasses, you need three times the amount of light to see in your mid-60s than you did in your 20s, and some lighter colors begin to look the same. These are things retailers need to take into consideration both in-store and online. Those drop down boxes that never stay up long enough to click drive younger gens crazy, too.
Baby Boomers range in age from 57 to 75 and they rarely act their age. They are 12 times wealthier than Millennials and account for over 55 percent of U.S. spending. If you want Boomers to spend that wealth on your online store you’d better make it easy.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
Right on point, Georganne!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
We all need to read Dr. Ken Dychtwald‘s book Age Wave again!
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Tutorials? That’s what the grandchildren are for.
Despite the stereotypes seen on many commercials, most older Americans aren’t luddites. They do want to use tech to make their lives easier. It is up to the retailer and partners to make it so.
President, Graff Retail
Better websites would help. But how about including a short tutorial video that walks people through how the website works? Show people how to add/delete from the cart, add promo codes — everything that you think they should know, but likely don’t. Don’t make the assumption that everyone has a relative to show them the ropes, or that everyone has tech skills.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Tutorials should be offered at a minimum. Plus, the website interaction needs to be more customer sensitive in terms of the type of shopper demographics. This is a terrific opportunity to capture high income senior shoppers. We should not assume that they cannot or will not make the move to digital if properly educated. Recall a decade ago when everyone was getting a cell phone. The thinking was everyone, except your grandparents. Not true for cell phones today and not true for online shopping!
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
This is another touchpoint where digital and physical must intertwine more deeply by ramping up the availability of human online support operators to interact directly with users as they navigate search and purchase. And it’s not just seniors who would appreciate this either. This would not only reduce UX frustration, but reduce cart abandonment.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
This question doesn’t just apply to seniors. I am one and have no trouble with the shopping sites I use. However I find many sites obviously have been designed by techies or creatives.
When a site is designed, the designer must take off their tech hats or their creative hats and put on their shopper hats. Keep in mind why people shop online — convenience. Don’t make the experience less than convenient. More sites could use a redesign than not. But for the most part, that does not include the Amazons, Walmarts, Targets, et. al.
Surprisingly, it is a few of the department stores and many little guys who need to rethink how people perceive their interface. Shopping online is very different than shopping in a store.
Director of Marketing, Deck Commerce OMS
Retail brands are smart to make things as easy as possible for Boomers, especially since some may be nearing the stage where they continue to stay home due to mobility or health reasons. These brands are thinking beyond the “buy button” and removing friction in the buying process, even if it may require more of their teams to do so. This is the best thing for consumers, brands, and the retail industry overall.