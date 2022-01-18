Are retailers getting closer to nailing last-mile delivery?
A new global survey finds 99 percent of retailers plan to offer same-day delivery by 2025, up from the 35 percent that are able to do so today. Only 29 percent, however, feel they’re currently doing a good job hitting their delivery windows.
The survey of 500 retailers from the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France and Italy, commissioned by Bringg, was conducted in December.
The biggest barriers to delivering on time was found to be a lack of real-time order visibility/tracking, cited by 36 percent and compared to only 14 percent in a December 2020 survey.
The second-biggest barrier was the travel distance between warehouse, retail location, etc. to delivery point, cited as the biggest issue by 24 percent of respondents. Just behind as a major barrier was the amount of drivers and size of fleets available to make the deliveries, cited by 23 percent.
Ranking as smaller barriers were dispatch and routing issues (10 percent) and cost (six percent). The study did note that, when drilling down into the respondents who were highly satisfied by the delivery/fulfillment options they provide, the challenge of cost rises to 42 percent.
Among the challenges to scaling delivery were inefficient manual processes for planning and dispatching the orders, cited by 55 percent. Only 35 percent have fully automated last-mile delivery and fulfillment operations, with 60 percent using a mix of manual and automated.
Forty-one percent indicated they were challenged working with multiple delivery fleets (crowd source, third party, own, etc.). More than 80 percent of retailers are working with upwards of five providers. The pain points of working with multiple third-party fleets include lack of brand control (cited by 36 percent), lack of visibility (26 percent), cost (23 percent) and integrating multiple fleets (16 percent).
Other challenges to scaling delivery included scheduling the delivery times with customers (46 percent) and having multiple fulfillment channels managed by disparate technologies (44 percent).
Sustainability and carbon emissions are also found to be an important consideration, with 56 percent of retailers using fleets with electric vehicles and one in three using bike fleets.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the obvious and less obvious hurdles holding back retail’s optimization of last-mile delivery? What technologies and other solutions offer the most promise?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Working out the logistics of last mile is challenging but seems to be getting better. The big question is: how many of these services are profitable and how many erode the bottom line?
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Offering and “nailing” last-mile delivery are not the same. The headline that “99% of retailers may offer same-day delivery by 2025” seems to forget that 98% of all retail companies employ fewer than 50 people. Unless they partner with third parties, this simply won’t happen. Just look at how partnering has eroded margins from restaurants. Adding costs (and logistics headaches) is not a winner for the majority of smaller retailers.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Beyond the cost of last-mile delivery, the biggest barrier to successful execution of same-day delivery is the complexity of managing multiple delivery providers. With multiple delivery providers, it makes managing delivery dispatches and visibility to delivery times very complex. The Holy Grail would be a turnkey delivery provider that consolidates all delivery providers into a cohesive network that simplifies the entire delivery process. We still have a lot of room for improvement.
COO, Mondofora
Last-mile delivery is already feasible, although what works for Amazon won’t necessarily work for the local health food store. The key is cost-effectively integrating the logistics into the business model. Pizza parlors have been delivering fresh hot pizza for decades with minimal resources. Amazon is building an infrastructure-intensive solution. Somewhere between these two is a viable solution for most retailers. Perhaps the more important question is which retailers really need to provide local delivery for their products and customers.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Customers don’t know how hard it is to create a seamless delivery experience. Expectations are high, which makes any deviation from those expectations harder to manage for retailers. Blending disparate data sets to offer end-to-end transparency from order to delivery is one of the biggest challenges retailers face. Optimizing the last-mile is really only feasible if the ordering and fulfillment process is streamlined. Technology can help find the cheapest cost-to-deliver for retailers but having that order ready and waiting is crucial for a seamless handoff.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
The interesting point is that 42% of those retailers that are highly satisfied with their same-day delivery process see cost as a challenge. The message here is that to execute same-day delivery effectively there are no short cuts. The tier one delivery providers, OMS systems, and Customer Care systems have the capabilities. The maturity of these processes is filtering down to the tier two level in each of the major components of a successful same-day delivery solution. Consumers are driving this and retailers and their software vendor partners will need to continue to step up. As the process continues to mature and become more competitive, license and service costs should drop slightly unless labor costs offset the economies of scale.