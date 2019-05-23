Are retail HQs and stores suffering a communication breakdown?
Why aren’t sales promotions, product launches and best practices from headquarters being heard and acted upon consistently by stores? According to Melissa Wong, co-founder and CEO of Retail Zipline, a “communication and execution platform” for retailers, the reason is the messaging comes from many siloed departments and they constantly change.
“The stores would say there were too many messages, they didn’t see the memo, they didn’t know it was a priority,” Ms. Wong told TechCrunch in recounting her past frustrations in her last job as senior director of corporate communications for Old Navy.
Ms. Wong’s company joins a crop of other solution providers in the chat and task management software space that are looking to utilize mobile devices to improve communications with store associates on a single platform. Some associate apps also help manage scheduling and provide access to corporate training materials.
Retailers by all indications have been slow to embrace mobile communications with stores apparently due to costs and privacy issues inherent in both company-provided and BYOD (bring-your-own-device) mobile device options.
A 2017 white paper from digital workplace provider WorkJam based on a survey of 250 store, district and regional leaders across the U.S., found both technology and execution issues plaguing internal communications:
- Forty-six percent of managers indicated the primary way their head offices inform hourly staff about new store processes, products and promotions is by communicating these details to managers only;
- Twenty-six percent indicated their companies convey such corporate information through flyers posted in communal store areas;
- Only 11 percent of managers indicated their retail employers offered digital access to frontline associates;
- Only four percent said their stores use a corporate-sanctioned app to facilitate internal communications;
- Fifty-five percent of managers said that the head office rarely or never recognizes employees from their store for doing good work.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you have for improving communications between headquarters and individual stores? Are the solutions more technology or execution related?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Communications between headquarters and stores is an age-old problem – and it continues today. There are no simple solutions, and while technology can play an important role in making it better, it won’t solve it.
One of the biggest challenges is the amount and frequency of communications that goes to the stores. There’s often a torrent of information sent to store managers who are already over-loaded. My advice to retailers is to simplify. Provide stores with a daily communication package that is easy to digest and focuses on the most important information the store manager requires.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Mark is on point. Communication to and acknowledgement from are key components of effective exchange. One solution with which I am very familiar is Theatro Communicator. This is a wearable device intended for all hourly employees on up the hierarchy. But still, stormbound communications have to be funneled through one group to avoid conflicting directives: they have to be clear, they have to be concise, they have to make sense and, if possible, there should be a method to acknowledge receipt and completion, and the execution should be auditable remotely (such as having digital images of the completed work).
Omnichannel Solutions Lead, SCApath
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
If there’s one message that emerges from every meeting of the Store Operations Council, it’s that stores are given too many tasks, which results in uneven performance. There are no easy answers.
President, Spieckerman Retail
To be fair, retail operations have become tremendously complex, particularly as bricks and clicks converge. On one hand, retailers are armed with better data and have better tools to act upon it. On the other, people-powered processes aren’t as cut and dried and BYOD adds yet more complexity and more variables that can muck up the works. Communication between HQ, store management and store associates can seem like a game of telephone in this environment. From an organization standpoint, retailers continue to streamline and reduce the number of “middle messengers.” I speak with a lot of tech/solution providers and have noticed a considerable uptick in those that focus on retailer communications platforms, including training and content delivery from HQ to associates. This makes sense as retailers swing attention back to store-level execution. I’m confident that the tools are “out there,” it’s just a matter of choosing wisely and working out the bugs.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
While the article focuses on execution, the real issue is the appropriateness of the strategies emanating from corporate. Unfortunately, many corporate executives spend little time in the stores. They need to regularly and routinely visit stores.
Recall that when Sam Walton was building Walmart, he and his corporate team would visit stores from Monday to Thursday. During these visits he focused on three questions: 1. What’s working? 2. What’s not working? 3. How can we fix what’s not working? The Friday morning meetings were dedicated to the followup from the store visits. It worked for Walton and Walmart and still should work today. High tech is good but high touch is still relevant.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
Technology, at this stage, only assists in the distribution of messaging but not the consumption and comprehension. Content isn’t king, but context is, and if directives or training initiatives aren’t able to be consumed regardless of their format, (offline, online, in-app etc.) then it’s moot. There needs to be education on communication skills, and proven methods of delivering information to create positive change.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The headline should read, “Why are retail HQs and stores STILL suffering a communication breakdown?”
This isn’t new, it was happening when I was a Gap store manager in the ’70s. Timely communications aren’t always passed down through the chain of command. Messages from headquarters aren’t always clear, regional/district/store managers are busy and miss things, and associates on the frontline pay for it with agitated shoppers. Technology will help if it’s used, but this has always been about training – meetings and conversations that keep everyone up to speed.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
Communications between retail HQ and store associates is generally a one way street, and one could argue the street is going the wrong way. Many retail HQ execs rarely if ever visit stores and when they do it is a “roll out the red carpet” situation, so they don’t get the real picture of store-level conditions. Retailers often say how important store associates are, yet the strategy and many of the tactics come from execs far removed from the customer, who are executing based on vendor payouts or direction from the top of the pyramid, which is even farther removed from the customer. Make communications a real two way street and results and conditions will improve.