Are remote controlled robots ready to deliver for grocers and drugstores?
Automated grocery delivery is a retail technology that suddenly found itself with a more robust use case as the novel coronavirus pandemic made customers prioritize contact-free transactions in the interest of staying healthy.
Albertsons, for example, is working on a sidewalk-ready robot that will bring deliveries to Safeway customers. The way it works, however, differs from some of the other solutions being tested in the space.
Rain or shine, Tortoise delivers pic.twitter.com/kkuLDzHCmP
— Tortoise (@TortoiseHQ) March 30, 2021
Albertsons is testing the automated grocery cart, made in conjunction with logistics company Tortoise, in Northern California, according to Supermarket News. Humans will accompany the cart to ensure it stays on course during the pilot. The device is controlled remotely by a live operator rather than relying on artificial intelligence to get from point A to point B.
Much of the focus in the driverless delivery space, both as regards full-sized vehicles built for the road and smaller robots built for sidewalks, has been on the use of fully autonomous vehicles rather than remotely controlled ones.
Kroger, Walmart and CVS have, for instance, piloted autonomous grocery and prescription delivery in partnership with startup Nuro, using completely autonomous Prius cars fitted with the tech provider’s self-driving technology.
Other enterprises like Amazon.com and FedEx have been experimenting with smaller last-mile fulfillment robots for sidewalks. Both Amazon’s Scout and FedEx’s SameDay Bot use a combination of cameras and AI/machine learning to travel and deliver without human intervention or oversight.
Retailers and startups have occasionally run into legislative hurdles in their attempts to bring driverless delivery beyond the pilot stage. For smaller robots, municipalities have shown concern about the vehicles being nuisances or dangers to pedestrians.
Regulations have been managed on a state-by-state and city-by-city basis. Recently Pennsylvania went as far as to declare delivery robots as “pedestrians,” reports Yahoo News. The move brought the state into conflict with the city of Pittsburgh and has come under criticism from accessibility advocates and transportation advocates in cities concerned about delivery robots flooding sidewalks.
The Safeway sidewalk delivery robot is not Albertsons’ only recent high-tech experiment. In January, the chain began piloting an automated, temperature controlled pickup kiosk placed in the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco location in Chicago.
- Albertsons Cos.’ Safeway tests automated grocery delivery cart – Supermarket News
- Sidewalk robots get legal rights as “pedestrians” – Yahoo News
- Kroger to deliver groceries using driverless cars – RetailWire
- Albertsons’ pilot is latest part of the plan to supercharge omnichannel ops – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the timing right for contactless delivery using robots and/or driverless vehicles to catch on? Do you think it’s more likely that remote-controlled or AI-powered autonomous robots/vehicles will be more readily adopted?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Are remote controlled robots ready to deliver for grocers and drugstores?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I was in a Tesla in autonomous mode. After getting over the concern that there wasn’t a human to handle the car, it became obvious that the car was a better and safer driver of itself than any human could be. Likewise, I conclude autonomous delivery will perform better than human-controlled.
In either case, while this has perhaps solved the last-mile problem, what happens with the last 20 yards? How is the delivery accepted into the home when there is no one home? That problem must be solved before contactless delivery truly is acceptable.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Autonomous delivery will one day be a reality, but it may be many years before it becomes pervasive. There are still a lot of challenges that need to be navigated. Albertsons’ test of the Tortoise robot delivery doesn’t seem very cost effective. Even without the human companion they still need to pay an employee to remotely control the robot.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
My sense is that we are light years away from this happening at a scale suggested by the question. I am still waiting for the drone delivery phenomenon we were all so excited about five years ago.
At this point, robots/autonomous delivery are better suited for behind the scenes efforts; warehouses, loading delivery vans or for commercial deliveries where there is limited conflict with pedestrians, traffic safety and more consistency in delivery patterns.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Last-mile delivery is THE challenge the grocers need to fulfill. It is a combination of having a DC, MFCs, stores, and maybe even neighborhood storage within a five-minute radius. That along with autonomous vehicles like these will solve the problem.
In that sense, robots like these are one piece of the solution. They could be really good in controlled environments to do curbside delivery. The roadworthiness is not known. The technology, liability, and regulatory framework need to be in place for the robots to share the road with the public.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
First thought: I am not unloading a wagon in the rain. Second: Didn’t we have other robotic carrier attempts about two years ago? What happened to those?
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Autonomous delivery is interesting to be sure, and at some point it may become a reality. But many of those retailers putting significant effort and resources into the development of robots have yet to solve the challenges of deliveries happening now. Future planning is important, but it should not be at the expense of meeting today’s needs.
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
I’m joining in with the sentiment of the others. Cool and sexy? Sure. Realistic and mission-critical? Not so much. There’s also the issue of theft and vandalism. It just seems like using humans is the better route, plus it keeps people employed. Novel idea, eh?