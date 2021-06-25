Are refillable containers the next big CPG thing?
Grocery stores are finding that consumer packaged goods (CPG) sold in refillable containers are proving, in some cases, to be even more popular than their traditional disposable alternatives.
Asda in the UK announced it is expanding a successful pilot program that tested consumers’ responses to placing popular CPG staples, such as tea, Kellogg’s cereals, Quaker Oats, laundry detergent and shower gel, in refillable containers.
In the initial phase of the pilot, which launched in October, Asda found that customers not only traveled to its stores from outside their marketing areas to shop for the refillable items, they also purchased some products at a greater rate than their packaged counterparts.
Other UK-based retailers including Morrisons, Marks & Spencer and Tesco have all experimented with some variety of refillable offering. Sainsbury’s is looking at introducing one.
The refillable staple shopping trend is sweeping UK grocery at a time when environmental sustainability is likewise popular among consumers in the U.S. Among the environmental pain points in the grocery world is the use of excessive packaging for CPG goods as well as e-commerce delivery boxes, something customers have become acutely aware of since e-grocery experienced an unprecedented rate of adoption during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
CPG brands and grocers big and small stateside have attempted to address these concerns in recent years.
In a 2019 survey, 85 percent of CPG brand manufacturers reported investing funds toward making packaging more recyclable.
A startup called Zero Grocery in Berkeley, CA is attempting to solve the problems of both CPG packaging and delivery boxes in one swoop by delivering products in jars and other reusable containers.
Others in the space are trying similar approaches on a larger scale. A “circular delivery” startup called Loop has partnered with Kroger, Walgreens and others to sell and deliver goods in reusable packaging.
The pandemic, however, briefly derailed progress in reducing packaging waste in the U.S. Due to concerns early on over potential COVID-19 contamination via fomite (surface contact), many municipalities rolled back bans on single-use plastic bags grocery bags.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see in-store refills of popular CPG products catching on in the U.S.? What do you see as the opportunities and challenges around such an introduction?
8 Comments on "Are refillable containers the next big CPG thing?"
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
There’s nothing new under the sun. We were doing this in the ’70s, The difference now is our realization that our disposable culture isn’t sustainable, and that all of us have to act. The first grocer that makes this cool will win.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Refillable is a paradigm change from where we are today. Recycling is somewhat easier because the product gets re-manufactured — not sanitized, relabeled, and shipped back to a refilling plant. Logistically, it adds to handling costs. Only when a majority of the consumers demand it and speak with their wallets will refillable CPG have a chance.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
There are several great applications for refillable and I think it will get more traction in non-food categories. Cleaning materials, soaps, detergents, etc. Target is carrying a line (I think from a Shark Tank submission) that offers pods for cleaning various surfaces. The bottles can be re-used over and over. Let’s start there and move into consumables.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
I absolutely love this but it is not a new idea. As a child the milkman delivering milk in re-usable glass bottles was a usual sight (last year Mrs. Guy decided we would return to using a milkman); there was a 10 pence return on lemonade bottles. There was also a chain of stores where you bought product out of bulk containers by weight in your own containers.
Some high-end retailers (Waitrose supermarket and specialist farm shops) have brought this concept back in the past five years or so and it is good to see it being embraced more widely.
There has been a lot of talk about plastics and waste – at some stage there may be government legislation/taxation – it could be that some retailers can see the writing on the wall. At the same time, ensuring freshness and balancing protecting product from waste/loss needs to be considered.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
U.S. consumers aren’t the quickest to adopt sustainability efforts as-is, and the pandemic has created a caution around sharing items that will make this more challenging to embrace. Retailers absolutely need to make sustainability a priority, but this approach probably won’t gain traction for a while yet.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Given a choice between an effective recycling program or refillable products, I believe the U.S. consumers would choose recycling. Unfortunately there are several issues with many current recycling programs running including their being poorly run and/or requiring recyclables to be placed in different containers by type.
However I believe one of the greatest things that result in recycle programs being less successful than they could be is consumer apathy. If consumers are too lazy to properly recycle then the chances of them embracing refillables is quite low.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
Bulk product sales have had limited popularity on and off over the past 30 years, mainly in health food stores, or local ethnic groceries. But I believe the rise of refillable products is coming as environmental issues garner more attention and potential government regulations emerge. This creates a tremendous opportunities for retailers to reduce shipping costs, although the cost of ensuring cleanliness will be an issue, and design of the in-store experience will need a chance to accommodate.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Obviously sustainability is a driving consumer need. However this need must be balanced with the lasting impact of COVID-19. Buffets on cruise ships and restaurants are slow to return and probably will not be totally self-serve as in the past. The same will apply with refillable options. The key is to insure consumer safety when engaged in refilling.