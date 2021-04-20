Are pop-up shops the answer to getting reluctant shoppers back into stores?
Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, pop-up stores had become a fashionable way for retailers to generate buzz. Now some are seeing them as a way for brands and retailers to get hesitant customers back into the spirit of physical retail.
British fashion designer Stella McCartney, for example, opened her brand’s Old Bond Street flagship store in London to pop-ups of numerous local businesses to celebrate the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on U.K. retailers, according to an article on CNBC.
Brands are also finding advantageous real estate conditions that make pop-ups a good bet. A pop-up store selling NCAA gear recently opened up in a former restaurant space in downtown Indianapolis and, according to a Fox 59 report, what would have been a $15,000 short-term lease was secured for $3,000 plus 10 percent of sales.
Though the latest emerging wave of pop-up mania interest comes against the backdrop of the pandemic recovery, many of the benefits of the model that analysts are touting, and brands are discovering, remain from the pre-pandemic era.
Being able to give the shopper an experience that feels exclusive due to its limited run, for instance, is still a factor that drives traffic to pop-ups, according to CNBC.
And smaller brands are still finding the model a good way to test the physical retail waters and get out in front of otherwise difficult to reach audiences.
In the U.K., for example, a few online-only businesses have been dipping their toes into physical retail with pop-ups on Oxford Street, according to BBC News. A chocolate business, The Painted Peacock, Unhidden, a clothing brand for the disabled, and health and beauty store Seekology have signed on for one- to four-day pop-up experiences in the Central London shopping district, which was the busiest place to shop prior to the pandemic.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will conditions prompt a bigger role for pop-up stores in the months and years to come? What are the keys to operating successful pop-up stores?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Pop-up stores offer a great way to test a concept or a market, but it’s no replacement for a real store. While the pop-up approach could work for any retailer/brand, I believe it’s especially useful for direct-to-consumer brands that are trying to gauge market acceptance as they make their first steps into physical retailing. And while pop-up stores offer great advantages in terms flexibility of location and short term, flexible leases, they can also present serious challenges, like limited space and incomplete/temporary infrastructure and systems.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think pop-up stores have passed their peak, especially occasion-based stores. Halloween pop-ups are just beyond the level of saturation that will make them successful.
I think nature will draw people back to stores. The population is itchy. Keeping them coming back is all about personal attention from employees, having the right product in stores, and keeping the stores CLEAN. Pop-ups have nothing to do with it at all.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In the malls and outlets I have visited lately, there are a lot of signs on the windows of vacant stores suggesting that it’s the ideal location for a pop-up concept. From the landlord perspective, this is a creative way to try and fill space with things that are interesting to the consumer. Now is also an ideal time for brands not usually involved in physical retail to test their concept or expand awareness. There are so many creative small brands and businesses out there – small, medium and large – and I hope we will see more of them pop up and keep retail relevant and vibrant.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Pop-ups are the equivalent of food trucks. Yes, some can break through and get a loyal social media following. But brand building? Sales? Long-term ROI? I think many are excuses to craft “buzz” without working on engaging their customers through the shops that already carry the products.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
I have long been an advocate of pop-up stores as a way to keep a retail venue “fresh” and encourage people to return and see what’s new. In a similar way, discount grocers Aldi and Lidl have central aisles of non-food product that change from week to week to encourage customers to return. Combining that with advertisements to encourage people to visit and collaborating with mall/venue owners in planning would be very prudent.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Pop-up stores are the perfect business model for many retailers. It is a way to balance the seasonality of their business with the costs — think labor, rent and everything that goes with operating a store. With or without pandemic I predict the future of seasonal retail (where 50 percent or more of their business is affected by holidays or season) will move to having at least 50 percent of their floor space in pop-up.
The keys? First, as always, is location. Then profile and communication. It will remain an excellent way for new operators to build their brands through spontaneity. Staff the management of the store with your best people and train the rest of the staff.