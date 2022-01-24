Are perks the secret to associate job retention at retail?
Lululemon for the second year in row was the highest-ranking retailer on Glassdoor’s annual list of the “100 Best Places To Work,” coming in at the ninth spot. Like many other retailers landing on the list, perks were particularly called out in Glassdoor employee reviews of the company.
For full-time Lululemon employees, the perks include a 60 percent employee discount. Part-timers (under 25 hours a week) earn a 40 percent discount.
Another perk cited in reviews is Lululemon’s “Sweaty Pursuits” program, which provides associates with $250-per month to cover fitness and meditation classes in their local communities.
Finally, a “generous” benefits package was cited in numerous reviews, which includes mental health coverage, paid-time off and paternity leave.
The second-rated retailer on the list, Trader Joe’s, at 32, also received many reviews that highlighted employee perks, including its 10 percent employee discount and regular free food tastings. Similar to Lululemon, Trader Joe’s enhanced benefits, including a 401K/retirement plan, dental insurance and vision insurance, were cited in several employee reviews.
Many reviews of the other eight retailers on Glassdoor’s top-100 list — including H-E-B (ranked at 33), eBay (55), Apple (56), Wegmans (80), Vans (84), Madewell (88), Scheels (90), Costco (93), REI (95), and Malouf Companies (98) — also cited benefits and employee discounts.
Employee discounts include 40 to 60 percent at Madewell and 50 percent off regular priced items at Vans. Apple staffers earn product discounts (including some that can be shared with family and friends), tuition reimbursements, gym credits and stock purchase opportunities.
Costco and Wegmans don’t provide employee discounts but were praised in Glassdoor reviews for their benefits and other factors.
Beyond perks and benefits, the retailers making Glassdoor’s top-100 list all generally had in common strong culture and values as well as a positive and supportive work environment. Some retailers were commended for competitive pay, flexible scheduling (particularly for students) and opportunities for advancement.
According to LinkedIn’s “2022 Global Talent Trends” report, workers say their top priority in a new job is work-life balance, cited by 63 percent, followed by compensation and benefits (60 percent) and colleagues and culture (40 percent).
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important are product discounts, free food, gym credits, tuition reimbursements and other perks in supporting retail employee satisfaction and retention? What factors are likely more important in ensuring a content store staff?
6 Comments on "Are perks the secret to associate job retention at retail?"
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Of course perks make a difference. They’re not all created equal, for sure … but work-life balance, employee discounts (a perennial favorite) and tuition reimbursement are high on people’s lists. These are quite tangible. Career pathing is another good one.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Content Marketing Strategist
While perks add value, employees who feel valued and earn competitive pay are more satisfied and loyal. For content store teams, retailers can emphasize a common purpose, offer flexible schedules and welcome frontline feedback.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
For different strata of associates, retention will be based on different factors, and not always perquisites. For families struggling to make a living, higher wages and free childcare, company-sponsored transportation to and from work may the most important benefits. For professionals interested in quality-of-life issues, perquisites such as time off, membership to gyms, company time to explore their own products and concepts, and tuition reimbursement are most likely, very important. “One man’s ceiling is an other man’s floor.”
Director, Main Street Markets
While the added perks are definitely a nice touch, being respected and valued for your work has always meant a lot more to me.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
The perks leaders are offering are all relative to their brand/brand values and a great way to provide incentives to employees. Perks are secondary, though, to solids wages and benefits and an environment with good managers and the opportunity for career skills and path.