Lululemon for the second year in row was the highest-ranking retailer on Glassdoor’s annual list of the “100 Best Places To Work,” coming in at the ninth spot. Like many other retailers landing on the list, perks were particularly called out in Glassdoor employee reviews of the company.

For full-time Lululemon employees, the perks include a 60 percent employee discount. Part-timers (under 25 hours a week) earn a 40 percent discount.

Another perk cited in reviews is Lululemon’s “Sweaty Pursuits” program, which provides associates with $250-per month to cover fitness and meditation classes in their local communities.

Finally, a “generous” benefits package was cited in numerous reviews, which includes mental health coverage, paid-time off and paternity leave.

The second-rated retailer on the list, Trader Joe’s, at 32, also received many reviews that highlighted employee perks, including its 10 percent employee discount and regular free food tastings. Similar to Lululemon, Trader Joe’s enhanced benefits, including a 401K/retirement plan, dental insurance and vision insurance, were cited in several employee reviews.

Many reviews of the other eight retailers on Glassdoor’s top-100 list — including H-E-B (ranked at 33), eBay (55), Apple (56), Wegmans (80), Vans (84), Madewell (88), Scheels (90), Costco (93), REI (95), and Malouf Companies (98) — also cited benefits and employee discounts.

Employee discounts include 40 to 60 percent at Madewell and 50 percent off regular priced items at Vans. Apple staffers earn product discounts (including some that can be shared with family and friends), tuition reimbursements, gym credits and stock purchase opportunities.

Costco and Wegmans don’t provide employee discounts but were praised in Glassdoor reviews for their benefits and other factors.

Beyond perks and benefits, the retailers making Glassdoor’s top-100 list all generally had in common strong culture and values as well as a positive and supportive work environment. Some retailers were commended for competitive pay, flexible scheduling (particularly for students) and opportunities for advancement.

According to LinkedIn’s “2022 Global Talent Trends” report, workers say their top priority in a new job is work-life balance, cited by 63 percent, followed by compensation and benefits (60 percent) and colleagues and culture (40 percent).

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important are product discounts, free food, gym credits, tuition reimbursements and other perks in supporting retail employee satisfaction and retention? What factors are likely more important in ensuring a content store staff?

Paula Rosenblum
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
28 minutes 50 seconds ago

Of course perks make a difference. They’re not all created equal, for sure … but work-life balance, employee discounts (a perennial favorite) and tuition reimbursement are high on people’s lists. These are quite tangible. Career pathing is another good one.

Nikki Baird
Nikki Baird
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
27 minutes 25 seconds ago
As I watch my 17-year-old daughter’s journey through retail employment, I’m struck by a few things in this regard. She’s certainly not 100% representative of every retail employee, but as retailers open up to more younger employees, I have to say it feels like retailers have completely lost touch with what it’s like to be a teen employee. What she really wants out of her part time job is, as noted, a solid discount, a “fun” work environment — as work takes a bite out of her social life (yes, I’m rolling my eyes too), she expects work to be almost as much fun and engaging as she would have on her own. I think she would be thrilled to rack up a long-term bonus that could be counted as a scholarship or money towards college. But other than that, what has the greatest impact on her motivation is when she has a bad/mean manager and/or when a non-productive coworker is not being held accountable. So my advice is, before you run off and throw… Read more »
Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
26 minutes 32 seconds ago

While perks add value, employees who feel valued and earn competitive pay are more satisfied and loyal. For content store teams, retailers can emphasize a common purpose, offer flexible schedules and welcome frontline feedback.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
26 minutes 18 seconds ago

For different strata of associates, retention will be based on different factors, and not always perquisites. For families struggling to make a living, higher wages and free childcare, company-sponsored transportation to and from work may the most important benefits. For professionals interested in quality-of-life issues, perquisites such as time off, membership to gyms, company time to explore their own products and concepts, and tuition reimbursement are most likely, very important. “One man’s ceiling is an other man’s floor.”

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
12 minutes 17 seconds ago

While the added perks are definitely a nice touch, being respected and valued for your work has always meant a lot more to me.

Patricia Vekich Waldron
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
4 minutes 47 seconds ago

The perks leaders are offering are all relative to their brand/brand values and a great way to provide incentives to employees. Perks are secondary, though, to solids wages and benefits and an environment with good managers and the opportunity for career skills and path.

