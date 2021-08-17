Are over-attentive associates creeping shoppers out?
A new university study finds store loyalty, purchase intentions and spending behavior are negatively affected when consumers encounter a salesperson who is standing nearby.
The close proximity resulted in greater feelings of psychological discomfort among consumers, which, in turn, decreased spending, according to the study. The phenomenon was found to be even more pronounced with products that are closely tied to the consumer’s identity expression.
Freeman Wu, co-author and marketing professor at Vanderbilt, said in a statement, “When shoppers are purchasing something that is closely tied to their personal identity — an article of clothing, for example — a salesperson in close proximity elicits a self-preservation response in the shopper, reducing the likelihood of a sale.”
The studies were conducted before the pandemic and the researchers said further studies could explore whether social distancing had made people more sensitive to physical proximity.
Researchers noted that the studies took place in individualistic cultures in North America and Western Europe “where personal space is valued” and that the findings might be different in collectivistic cultures, embraced by many Eastern countries, where community and relationships with others is emphasized.
The researchers suggest that salespeople could be trained on how much personal space to provide shoppers, as “too little personal space may inadvertently repel sales.”
Another university study that appeared in 2019 in the Journal of International Marketing found Western consumers were less suspicious of store associates they didn’t know versus Eastern consumers as long as the reason behind the extra attention was evident.
The researchers wrote, “Our empirical studies indicate that any single element of high attentiveness, be it frequent contact, intensive warmth, unsolicited care and information, or their resulting combinations, is sufficient to induce negative responses due to suspicion of ulterior motive among such consumers. Nonetheless, our results suggest that this response may be overcome if employees mitigate consumers’ suspicion of ulterior motive, such as by revealing to customers that their income is not commission-based, or by showing high attentiveness out of genuine concern.”
The findings comes despite the complaint of not being able to find a salesperson regularly ranking as the top pet peeve in studies of in-store shopping.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What channels or types of stores may be guilty of associates sometimes being too attentive for in-store shoppers? What advice would you have for finding the right balance between being attentive versus suffocating?
13 Comments on "Are over-attentive associates creeping shoppers out?"
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
The headline could read: “Stores that don’t comprehensively invest in developing their teams risk creeping shoppers out.” The skills of deep listening, tonality, accurately reading the customer’s body language, and being aware of *our own* body language go a long way towards ensuring that the needs of the customer are met when they are in our store. Irrespective of store format or channel.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Beauty has a reputation of overly attentive in-store associates but it is warranted in many cases.
Sales associates need to be brand ambassadors and product experts but many are not and it comes down to proper training. On product and in selling.
Some may be crossing the line to “creepy” but I think these sales associates just need to have deeper training on “reading the room.”
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s a delicate balance of delivering the “right” amount of service. Too much and customers are creeped out; too little and customers feel ignored. Since the definition of too much/too little service is exclusively in the eyes of the shopper, it’s impossible to generalize about what the right amount of service is. It will also be greatly dependent on the type of store — luxury vs. warehouse. Ultimately, store associates need to learn to be situational and deliver the best service they can. Be earnest, honest and helpful.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
“Too attentive” is a subjective description. As the foreword states, proximity and distance are cultural preferences. If this question is asked in the context of the continental U.S., attentiveness is uncomfortable to most. As to advice to retailers, that is a lesson in sociology. Every associate has to read the customer.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Good salespeople should be able to judge the appropriate level of proximity and interaction. Showing a customer you are present and willing to help is good. Standing over them and breathing down their neck is clearly not. This is just common sense.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
The ulterior motive is the key here. When you can tell a sales associate is motivated by the sale itself versus a genuine desire to help you, it feels like you’re being preyed upon. Victoria’s Secret used to be really bad about having sales associates constantly hovering. Now that we’re facing labor shortages and retailers are pulling back on associates being available though, it can be extremely frustrating trying to find help. The best way to navigate the balance is by making sure enough associates are visibly available to help without following individual shoppers around proactively. Shoppers just need to be able to easily find associates when they’re needed.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Commission-only sales associates are most likely to be intrusive. Furniture is the worst.
President, Graff Retail
What’s the most important step when selling? Rapport! We always say that as much as 70 percent of your sales success is tied to your ability to establish rapport and a connection to your customer. So if you lack rapport, it doesn’t matter how close or how far away you stand from the customer. Contrast that to when, as a customer, you have a good rapport with the sales representative: You trust them. You listen to them. You don’t care if they are standing close to you.
You could have just as many customers who are frustrated by not being able to get waited on in stores. That’s an even bigger problem. Give the store teams the training and support they need — finally.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
I wish I had a sign that said either “shopping with intent” or “browsing for fun” to indicate how much help I want. If I’m shopping, that means please check in a few times. If I’m browsing, that means I’ll find you if I need you.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Nordstrom seems to do the most consistent training of its sales associates to find the balance between acknowledging, offering help, and hovering. As other panelists have pointed out, it depends on “reading the room” — does the customer display body language suggesting that he/she is looking for help, or would rather be left alone?
It also depends on the store and the category. Does the self-service customer buying shoes at Target expect the Nordstrom treatment? Of course not, but stores at all price points could benefit from simply acknowledging the customer.
