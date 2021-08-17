Are over-attentive associates creeping shoppers out?

13 expert comments
Aug 17, 2021
by Tom Ryan

A new university study finds store loyalty, purchase intentions and spending behavior are negatively affected when consumers encounter a salesperson who is standing nearby.

The close proximity resulted in greater feelings of psychological discomfort among consumers, which, in turn, decreased spending, according to the study. The phenomenon was found to be even more pronounced with products that are closely tied to the consumer’s identity expression.

Freeman Wu, co-author and marketing professor at Vanderbilt, said in a statement, “When shoppers are purchasing something that is closely tied to their personal identity — an article of clothing, for example — a salesperson in close proximity elicits a self-preservation response in the shopper, reducing the likelihood of a sale.”

The studies were conducted before the pandemic and the researchers said further studies could explore whether social distancing had made people more sensitive to physical proximity.

Researchers noted that the studies took place in individualistic cultures in North America and Western Europe “where personal space is valued” and that the findings might be different in collectivistic cultures, embraced by many Eastern countries, where community and relationships with others is emphasized.

The researchers suggest that salespeople could be trained on how much personal space to provide shoppers, as “too little personal space may inadvertently repel sales.”

Another university study that appeared in 2019 in the Journal of International Marketing found Western consumers were less suspicious of store associates they didn’t know versus Eastern consumers as long as the reason behind the extra attention was evident.

The researchers wrote, “Our empirical studies indicate that any single element of high attentiveness, be it frequent contact, intensive warmth, unsolicited care and information, or their resulting combinations, is sufficient to induce negative responses due to suspicion of ulterior motive among such consumers. Nonetheless, our results suggest that this response may be overcome if employees mitigate consumers’ suspicion of ulterior motive, such as by revealing to customers that their income is not commission-based, or by showing high attentiveness out of genuine concern.”

The findings comes despite the complaint of not being able to find a salesperson regularly ranking as the top pet peeve in studies of in-store shopping.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What channels or types of stores may be guilty of associates sometimes being too attentive for in-store shoppers? What advice would you have for finding the right balance between being attentive versus suffocating?

"Knowing when to give shoppers helpful attentiveness vs. respectful distance is both art and science."

DeAnn CampbellChief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8

13 Comments on "Are over-attentive associates creeping shoppers out?"

Ray Riley
BrainTrust
Ray Riley
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
1 hour 2 minutes ago

The headline could read: “Stores that don’t comprehensively invest in developing their teams risk creeping shoppers out.” The skills of deep listening, tonality, accurately reading the customer’s body language, and being aware of *our own* body language go a long way towards ensuring that the needs of the customer are met when they are in our store. Irrespective of store format or channel.

Liza Amlani
BrainTrust
Liza Amlani
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
58 minutes 53 seconds ago

Beauty has a reputation of overly attentive in-store associates but it is warranted in many cases.

Sales associates need to be brand ambassadors and product experts but many are not and it comes down to proper training. On product and in selling.

Some may be crossing the line to “creepy” but I think these sales associates just need to have deeper training on “reading the room.”

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
58 minutes 22 seconds ago

It’s a delicate balance of delivering the “right” amount of service. Too much and customers are creeped out; too little and customers feel ignored. Since the definition of too much/too little service is exclusively in the eyes of the shopper, it’s impossible to generalize about what the right amount of service is. It will also be greatly dependent on the type of store — luxury vs. warehouse. Ultimately, store associates need to learn to be situational and deliver the best service they can. Be earnest, honest and helpful.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
54 minutes 44 seconds ago

“Too attentive” is a subjective description. As the foreword states, proximity and distance are cultural preferences. If this question is asked in the context of the continental U.S., attentiveness is uncomfortable to most. As to advice to retailers, that is a lesson in sociology. Every associate has to read the customer.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
53 minutes 49 seconds ago

Good salespeople should be able to judge the appropriate level of proximity and interaction. Showing a customer you are present and willing to help is good. Standing over them and breathing down their neck is clearly not. This is just common sense.

Melissa Minkow
BrainTrust
Melissa Minkow
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
50 minutes 57 seconds ago

The ulterior motive is the key here. When you can tell a sales associate is motivated by the sale itself versus a genuine desire to help you, it feels like you’re being preyed upon. Victoria’s Secret used to be really bad about having sales associates constantly hovering. Now that we’re facing labor shortages and retailers are pulling back on associates being available though, it can be extremely frustrating trying to find help. The best way to navigate the balance is by making sure enough associates are visibly available to help without following individual shoppers around proactively. Shoppers just need to be able to easily find associates when they’re needed.

Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
49 minutes 59 seconds ago
Boy does this study have holes in it. How many feet away? What was the behavior observed? Was the employee standing next to them as they browsed a rack without engaging? Were these people who could actually buy and wanted to buy or did they have an assumption and then find behaviors to support it? Saying “I don’t work on commission so you can trust me” makes it so? Give me a break. They can mitigate it by “showing high attentiveness out of genuine concern”? What does that look like exactly? So much grey to unpack in this article yet it will be used by those who say, “I don’t like to be bothered when I shop either.” I can tell you from experience and from my clients, that attitude when distributed across a group of stores allows for rotten service, lower sales, and higher theft. I’ll give you that this study points to training employees how to sell, appropriate distance, etc. It’s what I do for the best retailers around the world. But this… Read more »
DeAnn Campbell
BrainTrust
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
44 minutes 27 seconds ago
Knowing when to give shoppers helpful attentiveness vs. respectful distance is both art and science, which is why a gifted sales person who intuitively knows how to navigate this balance is worth their weight in gold. Shoe stores are an obvious example, where most stores keep their stock in the back room, forcing customers to ask for a size. I find it uncomfortable to shop a small shoe store where you feel the eyes of the sales person watching you — it makes me feel hesitant to touch a shoe for fear the sales person will rush over to offer help. Stores who impose quotas or pay by commission are not in tune with today’s shopper mindset. Access to digital channels has given the shopper unprecedented power over their shopping journey, thus the store experience needs to support a strong browsing experience, since retailers don’t know where the actual purchase will be made in the store, or later online. Retailers would be wise to staff their brick-and-mortar stores with highly trained employees who are good… Read more »
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
44 minutes 1 second ago

Commission-only sales associates are most likely to be intrusive. Furniture is the worst.

Kevin Graff
BrainTrust
Kevin Graff
President, Graff Retail
40 minutes 33 seconds ago

What’s the most important step when selling? Rapport! We always say that as much as 70 percent of your sales success is tied to your ability to establish rapport and a connection to your customer. So if you lack rapport, it doesn’t matter how close or how far away you stand from the customer. Contrast that to when, as a customer, you have a good rapport with the sales representative: You trust them. You listen to them. You don’t care if they are standing close to you.

You could have just as many customers who are frustrated by not being able to get waited on in stores. That’s an even bigger problem. Give the store teams the training and support they need — finally.

Jenn McMillen
BrainTrust
Jenn McMillen
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
40 minutes 5 seconds ago

I wish I had a sign that said either “shopping with intent” or “browsing for fun” to indicate how much help I want. If I’m shopping, that means please check in a few times. If I’m browsing, that means I’ll find you if I need you.

Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
36 minutes 58 seconds ago

Nordstrom seems to do the most consistent training of its sales associates to find the balance between acknowledging, offering help, and hovering. As other panelists have pointed out, it depends on “reading the room” — does the customer display body language suggesting that he/she is looking for help, or would rather be left alone?

It also depends on the store and the category. Does the self-service customer buying shoes at Target expect the Nordstrom treatment? Of course not, but stores at all price points could benefit from simply acknowledging the customer.

Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
33 minutes 52 seconds ago
Walking in a clothing store and having a sales person ask me what I might be looking for and then providing me with some options, not creepy at all. Walking into my neighborhood co-op and having the butcher I’ve known for years tell me about a summer sale on brisket, a welcome interaction. Walking into a shoe store and having a sales person I’ve never met look at a tablet and then recommend something based on my previous purchase? Creepy. Having a message pop up in my phone when I walk into CVS with a welcome and, based on my history, push some special offers? I’m deleting the app and putting my phone in a Faraday bag. The difference between creepy and welcome interaction in my experience has to do with authenticity. This is true in interpersonal and digital interactions. The car salesperson who is constantly upselling and pushing add-ons on me is as unwelcome as a daily email from a retailer that I can’t seem to opt out of no matter what I click… Read more »
