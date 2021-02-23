Are outlet centers immune to the ills of regional malls?
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ traffic equaled 90 percent of prior year levels during the fourth quarter, then further improved to more than 99 percent in January for domestic centers. Fourth-quarter results, however, also revealed that outlet malls still face some challenges similar to enclosed malls.
Tanger’s 37 open-air outlet centers were expected to benefit over the last year by being more conducive to social distancing.
Many of Tanger’s centers are also positioned near “American tourist locations,” which have seen more traffic during the pandemic as foreign travel was restricted. On an investor call, Stephen Yalof, Tanger’s newly-elected CEO, said these areas are typically second-home locations that families have been visiting more or relocating to during the pandemic.
Other factors long supporting the popularity of outlet centers — including their value proposition and positioning as destinations for all-day family excursions — have also helped the traffic revival. For tenants, the comparatively lean rent structure is a major benefit.
“Outlets are an important component of the omnichannel retail strategy, given the low cost structure and access to an incremental consumer that is both value-oriented and aspirational,” Mr. Yalof said in a statement.
Like regional malls, however, outlet malls have heavy exposure to apparel, an underperforming category during the pandemic. Over 2020, Tanger lost almost eight percent of the square footage in its portfolio due to bankruptcies and restructurings.
Tanger’s occupancy rate was 91.9 percent at 2020’s end, down from 97.0 percent a year ago.
Like regional malls, Tanger also continues to diversify its tenant mix and “augment [its] merchandising with best-in-market food, entertainment and experiential retailers,” according to Mr. Yalof. Simon Property Group has reportedly been more aggressive in adding restaurants, hotels and grocers to some outlet centers.
Some of the newer first-time tenants at Tanger include Tory Burch, Lululemon, Victoria’s Secret, Hugo Boss, Nantucket Meat & Fish Market and Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse.
Mr. Yalof said Tanger is empowering local field management teams and partnering with brokers in key markets to broaden its focus in finding tenants. He said, “Given the level of vacancy going into 2021, it’s going to take time to rebuild our occupancy.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should outlet malls, similar to regional malls, reduce their exposure to apparel and further diversify their mix to continue to prosper? Has the pandemic significantly affected their long-term growth prospects?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Outlet malls do have some advantages, but ultimately a return to normal business conditions will be a function of consumer confidence and the amelioration of the pandemic. The impact on apparel is clear, and accordingly minimizing exposure to weaker retail brands – apparel or otherwise — makes sense. The pandemic has been both a boon and bust depending on the category, but for malls the key will come down to the free safe movement of people in larger groups – when this occurs, mall traffic and sales will return.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Just like traditional malls, outlet malls need to find creative ways to attract tenants and consumers. Diversifying the retail, restaurant and entertainment mix has been a strategy for traditional malls as occupancy rates have fallen in recent years. The open air environment has been the greatest benefit for outlet malls during the pandemic and leveraging the benefits of the outdoor environment may be a smart strategy going forward.
Managing Director, GlobalData
They’re not immune, but they are in a better position for several reason. First, they cater to consumers focused on value – which is still a growth area of the market. Second, most are open air which addresses the concern that some consumers have about going back to enclosed malls. Third, a lot of outlet malls have popular brands like Coach which helps to drive sales. On top of all of this, stimulus has helped to drive some spending.
I think outlet malls will continue to outperform other malls going forward, but their exposure to apparel is something that needs to be addressed longer-term.