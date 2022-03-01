Are Nike’s Member Days loyalty’s future?
Nike in November set member engagement records with the launch of its first globally coordinated Member Days event. The event, started in 2019, offers loyalty members special access, offers and rewards over five themed days.
“From member exclusive product offerings to our first livestreamed member events from our Nike Town London and Passeig de Gracia Store in Barcelona, we created a distinct member experience and set a record for weekly active users on the Nike App in North America,” Matthew Friend, Nike EVP and CFO, said on the company’s second-quarter investor call last month.
The U.S. event in November included:
- Nov. 9 – Member Exclusive Footwear & Running Apparel: Exclusive access to new cold weather running apparel as well as the re-release of the 1979 running shoe, Daybreak, updated in retro colors.
- Nov. 10 – Celebrating PeacePlayers: Members earned an Achievement Badge in the Nike Run Club app by running a 5K or partaking in other activities to raise awareness for PeacePlayers, an organization that uses basketball to unite youth in divided communities.
- Nov. 11 – Save Up To 50% On Select Styles: A flash sale offered discounts of up to 50 percent on various styles.
- Nov. 12 – Exclusive Nike By You Kyrie 7: Members earned a chance to customize the new Kyrie 7 footwear style through Nike By You.
- Nov. 13 – Exclusive Air Force 1: Members gained access to the latest Air Force 1 in colors inspired by World Kindness Day.
Nike attributes its strong member engagement to the options it gives customers to connect digitally. Forty percent of Nike’s online sales this year came from the brand’s mobile apps.
“Not every brand in our industry or other industries is able to have that direct connection with consumers,” said John Donahoe, Nike’s president and CEO. “That’s why we’re putting so much focus on our full consumer funnel, bringing new members into the top of the funnel, engaging the mid-funnel and then obviously, translating that into strong and deep relationships.”
Most member events from other retailers appear largely tied to sales, including Amazon Prime Day, early access to major sales events such as Nordstrom’s Half Year Sale, and Friends & Family days from Macy’s, Gap and others.
- Nike Membership – Nike
- Nike, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results – Nike
- FY 2022 Q2 Earnings Release Conference Call Transcript – Nike
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would an extended-days program similar to Nike’s Member Days work for other retailers? What can other retailers and brands learn from Nike about engaging members digitally?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Are Nike’s Member Days loyalty’s future?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
One of the things I’ve always admired about the Nike program is that it’s not about points. It’s just about membership. Once a member joins, Nike tracks their purchase patterns and can promote the right products at the right time. This is an excellent personalization strategy. The benefit of membership is good content and targeted promotions.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
Nike is constantly raising the bar with its user engagement strategies. Not every brand has the brand equity or product range to mimic these strategies. But the spirit of the strategies should be adopted by every brand – Loyalty rewards that actually mean something, a program that is easy to understand, and one that encourages stickiness and retention.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Many retailers can learn from the success of Nike’s loyalty program and mobile app. The Nike Members Day has curated further fan loyalty by offering exclusive offers to members. When consumers feel like they are getting special treatment they become more loyal. Loyalty programs are not rocket science but, when done right, they can produce astronomical results.
Director, Main Street Markets
It is an extension of the brand that will translate well to their consumer base. A lot of other retailers do some sort of program as well.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Clearly, there are lessons to be learned by other retailers from how the Nike Member Days program is implemented, but the bigger, more strategic issue that would take others years to replicate is the ability to gain and maintain a growing base of loyalists and brand ambassadors. This doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, investment, and a high degree of bonding with the brand over a variety of topics. Nike has painstakingly been at the forefront of this, bonding with their consumers on many issues, and several of them controversial. The good news is that retailers can start their journey today, but senior management needs to understand that this is a marathon, not a sprint (pardon the pun) and that they will endure bumps along the road to success.