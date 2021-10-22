Are Macy’s plans sustainable?
Macy’s is the latest apparel retailer to boost its focus on sustainability as customers continue to expect a greater environmental commitment from the fashion industry.
The chain has released a long list of medium-term sustainability goals in its “2020 Sustainability Report” including:
- Reduction of energy consumption by 10 percent from where it stood in 2018 (by 2025);
- Reduction of water use for the manufacture of private label brands 25 percent from the amount used in 2019 (by 2025);
- The introduction of lists of substances restricted from being used in private label brands (one for apparel, footwear and home textile in 2023 and one for non-apparel in 2024).
- Making 40 percent of private label apparel brands from sustainable fibers by 2025.
- Disclosure of all ingredients in beauty, baby care, personal care and home cleaning products sold on the Macy’s website by 2025.
- Adding sustainable products to macys.com and focusing on initiatives to lengthen the lifespan of products.
Things had long been rocky for Macy’s, with the chain being perceived as a mall-dependent retailer without a strong differentiator in the apparel market. However the company has experienced a strong couple of quarters, which management attributes to a successful turnaround strategy that is pulling in new shoppers, according to CNBC.
As shoppers have grown more conscious of environmental issues, apparel — and fast fashion in particular — has come under fire from activists for its negative impact on the environment.
A Princeton study from 2020 cites the apparel industry as responsible for more carbon emissions than all maritime shipping and international flights combined.
While more retailers have been touting their commitment to environmental causes, some have also faced criticism for “greenwashing,” or insincerely pursuing environmental goals for the visibility and profit it generates.
On the other hand, despite the industry perception that issues of sustainability are uniquely important to younger generations, some major emerging youth-oriented brands, like the wildly popular fast-fashion brand, Shein, have not experienced blowback for their failure to adhere to sustainable standards.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will sustainability be a positive brand marketing point for Macy’s going forward and will it affect how consumers see the retailer? What will the chain need to do to demonstrate that this represents a sincere commitment on its part and not simply greenwashing?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Sustainability in apparel is only going to grow in importance and will be table stakes within five years. This will happen to the detriment of fast fashion, and to the benefit of the resale industry.
I think it’s a good move for Macy’s and helps keep it relevant.
Retailers have been behind the consumer curve on these issues. It’s time to catch up.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Sustainability is important to consumers and it is important to the planet. However in most cases it is the icing on the cake. On its own it is not sufficient to drive loyalty or transactions and, without other factors it is not a particularly good differentiator. I applaud Macy’s actions, but it also needs to put the rest of its house in order. My message is this: caring for the wider environment is great – but first care for the environment in your own, incredibly messy, stores!
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Sustainability metrics and tangible action plans that translate to product on the shop floor are critical.
Environmental impact is becoming more and more important to the customer and Macy’s move to push sustainability across apparel and beauty is a beautiful thing to see, especially around private label development.
This is where the industry needs more transparency and Macy’s could set itself up as a leader in this space, pushing other brands and retailers to do the same.
Good move for Macy’s.
President, Protonik
I’m glad Macy’s is doing all this. But it’s only what a company should do – not an effort which will change their fortunes with customers.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
I think the efforts are baseline and will probably not earn a lot of oohs and aahs from the conscious shopper. However any effort in this area is a good one and needed and Macy’s should continue to tell the story of their efforts and include a report card of their progress.