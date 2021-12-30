Are in-person trade shows safe (enough)?
With vaccination rates escalating, in-person trade shows were supposed to make a roaring comeback in 2022, but the fast-spreading variant is threatening to ruin the party.
Just before Christmas, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter announced they were canceling plans for a physical presence at CES, tech’s mega show to be held in Las Vegas from January 5 through 8. Similar moves followed from T-Mobile, Google, Microsoft, Intel and numerous other tech giants.
Attendance was already expected to be about 25 to 40 percent of the last CES show held in 2020 due to pre-omicron concern over in-person events, foreign travel restrictions and the impact of chip shortages and shipping delays on products.
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the show’s organizer, contends vaccination and masking requirements, the availability of COVID tests for attendees and the lower attendance will help ensure safety. CTA also said that, as of Monday, the exhibitor cancellations made up less than 10 percent of the show floor and that medium and small exhibitors count on CES to drive business.
“CES will and must go on,” Gary Shapiro, the CTA’s president and CEO, wrote in a column on Christmas in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Certainly, it will be different from previous years. It may be messy. But innovation is messy. It is risky and uncomfortable.”
CES represents the first show of the trade show season. Many other show organizers, exhibitors and attendees will be reassessing plans in the weeks ahead.
In a press release issued December 21, NRF said, with nearly one month left before the return of its in-person Big Show in New York City, the total number of exhibitors and square footage of exhibit space exceeds totals for NRF 2020. NRF said vaccination and mask requirements will now be supplemented by additional investments in health and safety measures, including on-site COVID-19 and PCR tests.
Matthew Shay, NRF’s CEO, said in a statement, “We are encouraged by conversations with our partners in the state of New York and New York City who support our efforts, and together we are committed to making this a safe and successful event.”
- CES 2022: Tech Show Faces Dilemma as Covid Cases Rise and Companies Stay Home – The Wall Street Journal
- COMMENTARY: CES will and must go on in Las Vegas – Los Vegas Review-Journal
- NRF Announces Additional Investments for Annual NRF Convention as Partner and Exhibitor Momentum Continues – National Retail Federation
- CES 2022: Mercedes, AMD, OnePlus are latest to drop out amid COVID surge – CNET
- In-Person CES Show Will Go On Despite Covid Surge, Exhibitor Dropouts – Investors Business Daily
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you or your team planning on attending, exhibiting or speaking at trade shows in the coming months? If so, what precautions are you taking and do you have any recommendations for or requests from trade show organizers?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Are in-person trade shows safe (enough)?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I’ll be in NYC for NRF since I’m vaxed and boosted. Anyone else should be required to be as well. Having just returned from a keynote in Dubai I can tell you international travel is a lot of stress so I expect successful attendance will teeter on how many are willing to go through all the hoops and uncertainty. Having just been in Manhattan last week to see Book of Mormon again, I felt safe and protocols were clear.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Jumping through the required hoops is likely the “new normal,” Bob. For those willing to go the necessary lengths to protect themselves and others, attending trade events and travel, in general, should not become negotiable. These are necessities to the success of businesses and for the innovation that emerges.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I’m eager to get back on the speaker circuit presenting, moderating, and sharing insights. The challenge – which goes without saying – is the uncertainty of whether events will actually occur and if any attendees will feel comfortable showing up. Despite my pivots to virtual presentations and the Executive Roundtables that I hosted throughout 2020/21, nothing replaces the interaction, networking, and feedback that comes from in-person trade conferences.
As for precautions, trade show organizers should be aware of spatial precautions, mask requirements and, potentially, proof of vaccination. For attendees – including myself – I’ll do the best I can by masking, hand-washing, and social distancing where possible. That said, no precautions are fail-safe and the show must go on!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Look at the picture at the top of this story and look at the guy at the far right. I can guess how he feels. Now to a very serious issue. If all attendees and exhibitors follow safety precautions seriously, I think the risk of problems is minimized to a high degree.
Georganne and I are attending conventions this January and forward. I think after the knowledge of what actions we must take to be safe are firmly embedded in all attendees’ and participants’ minds and actions, we have a good shot at seeing a convention revival starting this January.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I love the way you suggest proper “actions must be firmly embedded” for attendees’ and participants’ alike. I look forward to crossing paths with you and Georganne in 2022.
Be safe and happy New Year, Rich.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Backatcha, Dave!
VP Planning, TPN Retail
There is no doubt that many attendees will be canceling in early 2022, in spite of protocols. Some will attend. But without a doubt it won’t be the roaring return to normal everyone hoped for.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
Trade show organizers will need to be willing to enforce mask and vaccine requirements. I’ve already heard of convention attendees who are planning to travel to shows with fake vaccine documents. As self-defeating and dishonest as that is, some anti-vaxxers will not let that stop them.
For individuals, it all depends upon their level of risk tolerance, for themselves and their family members. Some are immuno-compromised or can’t be vaccinated for some other reason. So, the only safe thing to do in that situation is to stay home. For the older age group, it all depends upon how comfortable they are being near others who may or may not wear their masks properly, or at all. For companies, it all depends on how badly they need to be there for business, and how much risk they are going to require their employees take on their behalf.
The numbers in NYC at the moment are not good, with 30% of EMS workers out sick.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I will be at the NRF conference this January. I will take all the precautions necessary and I trust that so will everyone else in attendance. If they are not, I will turn around and exit.