Are grocers falling short in selling better-for-you foods?
Integrated sections, in-store signage and informed staff are three ways sales of better-for-you products can be maximized inside grocery stores.
While some retailers are reluctant to place a higher-priced organic product next to a significantly less expensive non-organic one, Bob DiNunzio, director of category solutions at Daymon, says retailers should give shoppers more credit. “Consumers are smart and want to choose what’s right for them, so allow them to shop all potential items, no matter what the claim on the box, without having to leave the aisle,” he said.
High-traffic end caps and secondary displays — as well as grab and-go sections — can be used to introduce new products or try out new trends without resetting an entire category.
To help consumers find better-for-you products, shelf tags and signage can highlight products that are organic/natural, gluten-free, plant-based, local, etc.
Those tools can be used to educate, as well. A Giant supermarket we visited for a recent story featured a sign above a case full of the chain’s Nature’s Promise frozen shrimp explaining exactly how it defines “free from.” Several retailers offer signage in the egg set to explain the difference between terms like cage-free, organic, pasture-raised and free-range. Much more, however, is needed. A recent report from Acosta found that in-store signage is the second-most important source of product information for natural and organic shoppers (after product packaging), so it’s clear consumers are relying on retailers to do what small manufacturers with small advertising budgets can’t.
That said, plenty of big manufacturers in the better-for-you space are ready, willing and able to help educate both consumers and, importantly, staff. While consumers are accustomed to going online for information, there is a need for well-trained and informed staff. “There are aspects of wellness and food that will benefit from human interaction,” said Melissa Abbott, VP of retainer services for The Hartman Group.
In-store dietitians can run point on consumer education around better-for-you and should be prominently featured in signage, mailers, online, etc. In store pharmacists can also be educated about healthy eating so they can recommend foods.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should the in-store merchandising and selling of better-for-you foods in grocery stores differ from conventional foods? What’s the best way to educate consumers and staff?
7 Comments on "Are grocers falling short in selling better-for-you foods?"
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
We’ve done plenty of research that says creating “better for you” sections is not necessarily a good idea from a sales perspective. In a number of studies, combining categories into one larger area actually hurts sales. On the second point, I’m not sure it’s the store’s job to educate consumers, although having a knowledgeable staff couldn’t hurt. But I don’t need the store or the staff shaming me when I opt for my Devil Dogs instead of some fruit.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
I respectfully disagree. As food sellers, I believe it is absolutely the store’s job to educate consumers. It’s good for business, differentiates, and creates loyalty.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Visual merchandising can boil down to one very simple rule. “Important and obvious.” If it’s important, tell me why. Is the retailer making the important attribute obvious? How? Better-for-you may require more information, but that can quickly go on overload. “Important” needs to be “obvious” and, yes, that will probably be a little different for some product categories versus others — whether it’s groceries or apparel or home improvement, etc.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
While I get that signage can help – most of the signage given in this article is like a label. Organic in particular needs to step up to explain what the heck that means to the planet. I’d consider something like, “Want your kids to live to see a healthier planet? Choose organic.” You have to sell the why and the sizzle more than ingredients or exceptions – we’re talking food, not a set of tires for the car.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
I believe it should stand in its own section and, if you have the right clientele, it should do well. I did this about eight years ago and, unfortunately, even though I discounted the product from the get-go, the folks in our area would not spend the money to make it work. I moved a few of the better sellers into the aisle, mixed into the other grocery items and they still sell today. There is demand for healthy alternatives, but make sure your provide a value because the mega stores and Aldi carry these items. I would make sure that you are in the same ballpark on pricing if you want to move the product. Post the product on your website and Facebook page, and post nutritional info as well. That makes it easy for your customers to shop for the product.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
The article details a variety of in-store ways of highlighting better-for-you products. The debate of placement (integrated v. separate) is analogous to the gluten free placement debate of several years ago. If the better-for-you options are limited, a separate section makes sense. However as the number of products rightfully increases, integration is the more logical approach.
At the end of the day, education is key. At the shelf, packaging, shelf talkers, signage, QR codes, etc. all can contribute to the customer’s knowledge of the benefits of these products. Plus, online education via retailer websites and blogs can play a major role in customer selection of these products.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Its all about trust and transparency in retail, especially with all the health consciousness in the grocery arena. Today’s educated and empowered consumers know what they are looking for, and they need minimal support from the store associates.
The labeling, presentations and merchandising strategies should clearly distinguish organic/holistic foods from the conventional items.