Source: Workshop LLC; SRa
Aug 16, 2021
by Tom Ryan

Taco Bell last week introduced a new two-story concept, Taco Bell Defy. The design features four drive-thru lanes on the ground level and houses the kitchen on the second level where orders are prepared to send below for pickup.

Three lanes are dedicated to mobile or delivery order pickups, enabling a quick “skip the line” promise for customers ordering via the Taco Bell app and third-party delivery services. One traditional lane supports on-site ordering and pickup.

Mobile customers arriving in cars scan their order via a QR code at digital check-in screens. They then pull forward to the pickup area and their food is delivered via a contactless proprietary lift system from the elevated food-prep area. Two-way audio and video technology lets customers interact directly with the food-prep team above in real time.

The 3,000 square-foot model promises to be equal to or smaller than existing store footprints, but serves even more customers to be the “fastest way ever to get Taco Bell.”

The Defy concept doubles down on the approach of the Taco Bell Go Mobile concept, which was launched last August and features two drive-thru lanes, one prioritized for mobile orders as well as curbside pickup with help from a concierge team of “Bellhops.”

Minneapolis in 2019 became the largest city to ban the construction of new restaurant drive-thrus due to the negatives of idling cars and traffic. The need for contactless to-go options, however, has accelerated drive-thru purchases across the country. At McDonald’s, drive-thru already represented 70 percent of sales before the pandemic and that increased to nearly 90 percent early on during the outbreak.

Many QSRs are experimenting with drive-thru only establishments, walk-up windows and other ways to speed pick-up. Panera Bread announced in late May a restaurant design that includes a double drive-thru, with one lane dedicated to mobile pickup.

Last September, Burger King unveiled two new “Restaurant of Tomorrow” designs that include triple drive-thru lanes, as well as dedicated parking spots and lockers for mobile orders. Similar to Taco Bell Defy, one design features “a suspended kitchen and dining room above the drive-thru lanes configured to reduce the building footprint, making it ideal for urban driving cities.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the Taco Bell Defy concept likely a winner? How do you see QSR designs evolving to meet the needs of customers in the next few years?

"The new Taco Bell concept my be the way of the future for many QSR chains."

David NaumannMarketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon

David NaumannMarketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon

Jenn McMillen
BrainTrust
Jenn McMillen
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
47 minutes 40 seconds ago

People have embraced curbside pickup wholeheartedly. This is the next iteration where curbside meets contactless meets convenience. As we are supposed to meet customers where they are, expect more advancements like these.

Zel Bianco
BrainTrust
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
46 minutes 29 seconds ago

In markets where the only option is drive up or drive thru, I think it is a winner. Less idling, less wait, and less contact are all good benefits of this concept. Will the technology deliver as promised is the big question. Incorrect orders and the like will no doubt put a speed bump on the way to fast and accurate service levels.

Ben Ball
BrainTrust
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
45 minutes 13 seconds ago

This makes sense on so many levels (pun intended). Less space, no parking lot or street backups, and more throughput. All without losing the ability to interact with a human if you need to add a burrito. This concept (or one of the several others revealed by Taco Bell last week) is a winner for many markets — especially urban markets.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
45 minutes 7 seconds ago

Drive thru has become more popular during the pandemic. Some of this shift is permanent and restaurants will need to adapt to cope with the higher volume, especially increasing the throughput of ordering and collection lanes. This isn’t just about improving the customer experience, it’s also about managing vehicle traffic better because when that gets backed up it causes issues for other tenants in shopping destinations. I know quite a few locations, especially with Chick-fil-A stores, where this has become a real problem.

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
43 minutes 49 seconds ago

The new Taco Bell drive-thru only concept is a clever way to adapt to new customer preferences. The COVID-19 pandemic forced fast food consumers to rely on drive-thru only service and now it has become a habit for most people. Other chains like Chick-fil-A have realized that drive-thru is the most effective and profitable way to maximize the number of customers serviced by a location. The new Taco Bell concept my be the way of the future for many QSR chains.

Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
36 minutes 56 seconds ago

This design of a suspended kitchen and four drive-thru lanes was pioneered by a chef on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach 20+ years ago – not far from Taco Bell’s headquarters. Egress and ingress were horrible and the site was too far back – people also weren’t ready for THAT much drive-thru. The pre~pandemic success of Chik-fil-A’s double drive-thrus paved the way for this smart concept. Not applicable everywhere but a smart design for the right area.

Jennifer Bartashus
BrainTrust
Jennifer Bartashus
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
36 minutes 28 seconds ago

Taco Bell is often at the forefront of trying new formats, and this is no exception. The design is not only consumer friendly, it makes practical use of smaller lots, which could give the company the ability to add units in new locations that previously didn’t make sense.

Christine Russo
BrainTrust
Christine Russo
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
26 minutes 31 seconds ago

QSRs remain at the forefront of innovation and even experimentation in omnichannel retail. Is it a winner? Maybe. We will find out. And I applaud them for trying it and letting the faults drive future strategies. It sure beats what some other retailers do which is making teeny incremental changes while the business stagnates or worse.

Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
24 minutes 52 seconds ago

This is brilliant. Great design to enable frictionless commerce for their customers. I suspect we’ll see a lot more of these sorts of designs going forward. In my area, most of the “good” QSRs have been struggling to effectively manage the demand for drive-thru. Almost everyone has a chokepoint in the payment and fulfillment portion of the process due to having one lane. This will go a long way to alleviating that issue. Kudos to Taco Bell.

Melissa Minkow
BrainTrust
Melissa Minkow
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
12 minutes 43 seconds ago

The part I think is smartest about this is that there’s “skip the line” privilege for app orders. New service offerings are a brilliant way to incentivize app usage, so the strategy they’ve built around this new design very much supports omnichannel as a whole.

Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
5 minutes 7 seconds ago

Getting out of the car and going inside is so 2000s. QSRs have long done most of their business via the drive-thru. This is a logical evolution.

